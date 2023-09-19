KSH’s leadership promises a resounding victory for Nigerian innovators and our great nation as a whole. With his remarkable track record, KSH stands poised to elevate Nigeria to unprecedented heights, setting the stage for an era of scientific and technological advancements led by the genius of Nigerian minds.

In the dynamic landscape of Nigerian science and engineering, Khalil S Halilu, or KSH as many affectionately know him, is a leading figure. As the newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), he is spearheading a movement towards a future powered by indigenous ingenuity.

My journey alongside KSH in the realms of science, technology and engineering has been nothing short of remarkable. From our initial encounter to the establishment of Africa’s first eco-friendly technology hub, this is the story of a man dedicated to reshaping Nigeria’s innovation landscape.

It all began in the early months of 2019 during a chance meeting on a hiking trail in Abuja. There, I encountered KSH, a man radiating with innovation and unwavering determination. Our conversation unveiled a shared passion for technology and a mutual desire to drive transformative change. He shared insights into his impactful work, particularly in ensuring transparency within Nigeria’s electoral process — a testament to the potential of technology in shaping the nation’s democratic foundations.

Subsequently, KSH extended an invitation to witness the birth of an innovation hub — a pivotal moment that showcased his commitment to fostering innovation, while embracing sustainability. This remarkable hub, constructed entirely from recycled materials, epitomises the perfect blend of environmental consciousness and technological advancement. It provides a glimpse into a future where progress and sustainability coexist harmoniously.

Recognising the immense potential of this pioneering initiative, I enthusiastically embraced the position of Innovations Manager at TheCANs, West Africa’s premier eco-friendly innovation hub. This venture was thoughtfully designed to nurture budding ideas and provide fertile ground for startups to flourish. Its mission extends to addressing pressing societal issues such as gender-based violence, police brutality, and aid coordination through innovative solutions. We organised challenges to inspire innovators in crucial sectors like energy, healthcare, and finance.

Before the CANs, KSH’s commitment to harnessing innovation as a catalyst for national progress became evident when he founded the Centre for Civic, Citizen Welfare and Development (CWCD Africa). This not-for-profit organisation harnesses science and technology to promote transparency, peace, security, and development. It empowers citizens to engage with the government on critical issues and stands as a beacon of hope, showcasing the transformative power of technology in amplifying civic voices and fostering positive change.

KSH’s early actions upon taking office at NASENI, including forging vital partnerships with key stakeholders, underscore his unwavering commitment to fulfilling the agency’s core mission. NASENI’s mandate revolves around furnishing Nigeria with the essential science and engineering infrastructure, fostering economic growth, and nurturing homegrown industrialisation. His emphasis on technology transfer and commercialisation underscores his deep comprehension of the agency’s goals and purpose.

In KSH, we find not only a visionary leader but also a mentor and a constant source of inspiration. His unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in Nigeria is leaving an indelible mark, illuminating the path for a brighter future driven by indigenous brilliance. As he embark on this transformative journey at NASENI, KSH’s leadership promises a resounding victory for Nigerian innovators and our great nation as a whole. With his remarkable track record, KSH stands poised to elevate Nigeria to unprecedented heights, setting the stage for an era of scientific and technological advancements led by the genius of Nigerian minds.

Al Amin Idris is a science and tech innovations manager. He can be reached through: elmohdris@gmail.com.

