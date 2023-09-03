Culture plays a huge role in how developed and how civilised a society is. A careful look at the 10 top countries by GDP, will show us that countries could be economically prosperous and rich and yet not be civilised. What I mean is that even though we have countries in Africa like Nigeria, (before the economic problem), South Africa, doing well in their economic growth indexes, yet that alone is not enough to qualify these countries to be civilised and developed countries.

What I am saying is that, pure economics, financial facts and revenue indexes are not enough to make a nation experience development and civilisation. In the top 10 most developed countries economically in the world, we see China as number tow, and also we have Brazil and India. Anyone who has been to these countries will tell you that the standard of living is a far cry in these countries from those in European countries who are not even in the top 20 economies. So how is it that a country could be one of the richest countries in the world qualifying in the top 10 economies, yet not been one of the most developed? This is exactly what I am trying to point out by emphasising on libraries and laboratories.

The kind of growth we must seek for Africa should not just be simply economic growth and prosperity. We must go beyond pure economics, financial facts and revenue indexes. Our interest must be to see Africa truly become developed in all aspects of the society. We must seek to bring Africa to growth in civilisation. What that means is that it is possible for us to be economically buoyant without being civilised. Anybody that visits India, China or even Brazil will tell you horrible stories of lack of civilisation, yet these countries are some of the most economically developed countries in the world. We must avoid that kind of development in Africa. We must seek to bring about in Africa a holistic development. We should be more concerned about bringing our people to true civilisation rather than just giving them food on the table.

“Everything you need for better future and success has already been written. And guess what? All you have to do is go to the library.” – Henri Frederic Amiel

Some apologetics of Africa renaissance have also claimed that the only thing we need is for Africa to have enough money and financial prosperity, as if financial prosperity by itself will lead our countries to development and civilisation. Let’s take a look at another list of developed countries in our world today. The Per capita indexes of gross national income of countries, shows us the list of countries with the highest amount of money by individual citizens. If we take a look at the top 10 in that list of countries with the richest citizens in the world, we would also discover that despite the richness and wealth of individual citizens, that still does not guarantee that that society is developed and civilised.

To prove to you that the amount of money in the pocket of citizens don’t always equate civilisation and development, even though economic prosperity and economic advancement is obvious, yet civilisation and true development goes beyond that. A visit to Qatar, Brunei, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bermuda and United Arab Emirates will tell you the story. Even though these countries are some of the richest countries per capita in the world, yet when you visit these countries and visit the United States of America, Japan or Europe, it becomes clear to you the difference between simple wealth and real civilisation. Africa has already suffered too much and for too long, so our desire for our continent must be for her to have the best.

We must cultivate in our continent the culture of libraries, especially community libraries. Libraries and the idea of books must become part of our structure. We should not say this is not a typical African culture. Yes, that is true. We never used to have books in Africa. We depended mainly on stories, tales and folklores. As much as we need to keep our culture, common sense also tells us that we must likewise aspire for progress. If libraries are a factor in civilisation and development we have to embrace the idea.

You will be shocked to realise that even Europe never used to have a culture of libraries until the age of renaissance and enlightenment, when the desire for growth and progress became the aspiration and pursuit of the continent. They had to introduce libraries as a necessity for growth and development. We too can do the same thing.

“Without the library, you have no civilisation ” ― Ray Bradbury

Europe at a point in her development also depended on tales, stories and folklores, but reality tells us that stories could be forgotten, tales and folklores could become buried in history, but books live forever. So I don’t buy into the argument that libraries are not meant for Africans, because Africans naturally don’t read. Yes, that was in our past.

We must only embrace the part of our past that is beneficial today and let go of the past that is holding us back. Let us replace the part of our culture that does not enhance our growth and development with other practices, better practices that have worked for other nations and continents. I would therefore rather advocate for libraries. We need them. Africa cannot afford to do without libraries. Without libraries, we would need another thousand years to experience development and true civilisation. But with libraries, we can do it in a few decades.

“Without libraries what have we? We have no past and no future.” ― Ray Bradbury

Let me now give you the advantages of having the concept of libraries as part and parcel of our culture. We must know why libraries especially community libraries must be popularised in our nations and continent as a whole. Every village must have a library, every town must have a library, every home must have a library, every institution must have a library, every school must have a library, every mosque must have a library, every church must have a library, etc. Libraries must be the order of the day, it does not matter if it is going to be old school book based libraries or ultra-modern digital electronic libraries, but libraries must be embraced and celebrated in our continent.

“A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people. It is a never failing spring in the desert.” ― Andrew Carnegie.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine

