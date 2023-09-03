…the great Samson who tore apart a lion, who pulled out a city gate and killed one thousand warriors with a jawbone, wasted this great grace and ruined his testimony, cutting short the plan of God for his life. Although, Samson made it to the heroes of faith list in Hebrews 11, but not on a platter of honour. God’s mercies still helped him to make that list, but can you compare Samson’s journey to that list with Daniel’s journey to that list?

“In our work together with God, then, we beg you who have received God’s grace not to let it be wasted.” – (2 Corinthians 6:1 GNT)

We have entered a season of the outpouring of God’s grace on the church — the deluge of favour and the latter rain. Grace in this teaching is referred to as God’s supernatural ability and empowerment for accomplishing God’s purposes on earth. The Bible makes it clear that, “But unto every one of us is given grace according to the measure of the gift of Christ” (Ephesians 4:7).

That grace is your natural gift and abilities and your supernatural abilities and gifts. This area of grace will be accounted for. You will stand before God and tell him what you did with what you were given. Some of these unique graces we get from God include:

Unique ability to lead — leadership grace.

Unique ability to lead — leadership grace. Unique ability to write songs and sing — musical grace.

Unique ability to write songs and sing — musical grace. Unique ability to write and teach (and the Lord has given both him and Oholiab son of Ahisamach, of the tribe of Dan, the ability to teach their skills to others (Exodus 35:34).

Unique ability to write and teach (and the Lord has given both him and Oholiab son of Ahisamach, of the tribe of Dan, the ability to teach their skills to others (Exodus 35:34). Unique ability to do business.

Unique ability to do business. Unique ability to administer and organise things.

Unique ability to administer and organise things. Unique ability to help and give to people — hospitality grace.

Unique ability to help and give to people — hospitality grace. Unique ability to develop stories and act in dramas and movies.

Unique ability to develop stories and act in dramas and movies. Unique ability for science and engineering (Exodus 36:11).

Given these, you must understand that everyone of us has a measure or deposit of grace from God to assist in fulfilling our assignments on earth. No one is empty. It is expected of you to identify your unique area of assignment and your allotted portion of grace, and work hard to fulfil your calling.

The Balaam Generation of Grace Wasters

Balaam’s character and standing was not too clear to Balak, although Balak knew him as a powerful prophet. In Numbers 22:5, Balak invited Balaam to come and lay curses on God’s people. In his words, Balak said in verse 6, “whosoever you bless is blessed, and whosoever you curse is cursed.” He appeared as a typical Christian who is neither here nor there – being tossed to and fro. The “can do good and can do evil” type of Christian. The hot and cold. The Bible says, “can the same fountain bring in sweet and bitter water at the same time? (James 3:11). You are either for Jesus or for the devil. Genuine followers of Christ don’t have a dual nature. That’s inconsistent with 2 Corinthians 5:17. The dual nature wastes grace. Sadly, Balaam allowed the people to sleep in his house, effectively violating Psalms 1:1-2. Why are you allowing God’s enemies to sleep in your house? Some relationships waste grace. You can’t be friends to grace wasters. You can’t be friends to God’s enemies. James said, “You adulterers! Don’t you realise that friendship with the world makes you an enemy of God? I say it again: If you want to be a friend of the world, you make yourself an enemy of God.” (James 4:4).

…God told Balaam to not go to curse the people. Yet, this is what he said to Balak’s people, “The Lord has refused to let me go.” Wow! In other words, he didn’t go to ask God for permission, he actually went to ask for confirmation and approval for what he already wanted to do. His heart was not honest. He had idols in his heart. He really didn’t care about God’s will. Nothing wastes grace like sharing God with another thing.

Further, God asked Balaam a question he already knew as God, “Who are these people?” So, you think God did not know whom they were? It wasn’t about their names, but about their relationship with God. This was a very serious indictment of Balaam. God was basically dissociating himself from those people, “I don’t know them.” It’s a question that speaks to their character. Like Jesus said in a message he gave the disciple, “depart from me you workers of iniquity, I never knew you” (Luke 13:27). It’s still about relationship. Don’t be bosom friends with people who waste grace. They may even waste your own grace. This was the same question God asked Adam, Cain, and Jacob

Also, God told Balaam to not go to curse the people. Yet, this is what he said to Balak’s people, “The Lord has refused to let me go.” Wow! In other words, he didn’t go to ask God for permission, he actually went to ask for confirmation and approval for what he already wanted to do. His heart was not honest. He had idols in his heart. He really didn’t care about God’s will. Nothing wastes grace like sharing God with another thing.

The Samson Generation of Grace Wasters

Samson is a classic example of a man who wasted God’s grace. His life epitomised a blend of jaw dropping heroism and complete wreckage. First, he was born into a family of a couple that was barren for years. He was God’s answer to a national crisis. Samson was a national deliverer (Judges 13:5). His birth was dramatic and he was ordained by God as a Nazarene (Numbers 6: 1-6).

A Nazarene must not drink alcohol or any strong drink.

A Nazarene must not drink alcohol or any strong drink. A Nazarene must not cut his hair.

A Nazarene must not cut his hair. A Nazarene must not touch a dead body.

As a national deliverer, God gave Samson an unusual degree of grace. Note: we don’t carry the same level of grace. Grace in its original Hebrew means, “empowerment”.

In James 4:6, here is what the Bible says: “But He gives more grace. Therefore He says: “God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble.” (James 4:6).

The scope and scale of our assignments determine the level of grace we carry each time. Some are influencers of tens. Some are influencers of hundreds. Some are called to pioneer breath-taking innovations that will shake the global community. Some are saviours of nations. But the great Samson who tore apart a lion, who pulled out a city gate and killed one thousand warriors with a jawbone, wasted this great grace and ruined his testimony, cutting short the plan of God for his life. Although, Samson made it to the heroes of faith list in Hebrews 11, but not on a platter of honour. God’s mercies still helped him to make that list, but can you compare Samson’s journey to that list with Daniel’s journey to that list? Samson would have done more for God than he did. He still wasted grace.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

