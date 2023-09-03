Your life was one of remarkable courage… Ife, you largely achieved your dream. As a lawyer, you gave your all to the profession you took to. You stayed true to your calling, uncompromising in your principles and values, no matter what the cost of doing so was. You have left us with the lesson that we must never give up on hope, no matter what the circumstances might be. Ifeoluwa Ayoola Olorunfemi, you might have left us too soon, but you did make your mark. For that, we thank God.

It has been how many days now?! I am still unable to find the words. Still unable to process it. I remember how it all played out. I had only just come into the room, only to see through a corner of my eye the light on the phone, deliberately put in silent mode, blinking. The call ran out before I could answer it, but when I picked up the phone, the first message that I saw was short and brutal. Only four words! Four words that changed everything. Four words to tell me that things would never be the same again. I paused for a momentary reflection. I paused to thank God for your life, just before the calls started streaming in again, to reiterate those four words.

Ife, I thank God for your life. Looking back to how the journey started. Looking at how it ended in this realm, I thank God for your life and I am profoundly proud of you. You were a model and an exemplar in different areas. You were such a generous soul, one who would deprive himself of luxuries and indulgences to meet the needs of other people, once it is established that such needs were not frivolous. You were highly disciplined with spending, meticulous in planning, given to a savings culture from when you were very young, delaying gratification only to the point where the project you had planned out had been executed.

You only needed to know the direction I wanted us to take in executing one project or the other, for you to immediately offer your contributions. It was interesting that our last conversation, just two days before, eventually settled on another such contribution – the payment of the school fees of a family member, which we agreed to split into three.

Knowing how much I always preached that you took a bit more time and resources to give yourself a treat and put your welfare ahead of other things, you would, out of respect, sometimes keep some things away from me. In all, I am happy and consoled by the much you were able to accomplish in such a short time.

Ifeoluwa, you were a gentleman from the very beginning, living up to your appellation, “Ife jeje” in words and deeds. You were specially loved by everyone in the family and appreciated for your culinary skills. You were just at home in the kitchen as you were on the keyboard. You loved music. You would later in life follow in your father’s footsteps, putting his talent to use as an organist across many churches for many years, just as your father had done.

Ife, you were the pride of the family, the Warrior, who doggedly refused to be bowed by challenges and untoward circumstances, instead turning them into stepping stones and wings with which you boldly took to the skies. You were brilliant and intelligent, breezing through your academic journey with distinction. From the famous Christ’s School, Ado Ekiti, you proceeded to Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti, as one of the pioneer Law students, winning the Borokini Prize for Best Student in Law of Evidence, as you obtained your Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) before proceeding to the Nigerian Law School in Abuja, following which you were called to the Bar as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. You later followed this up with a Masters Degree in Law from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Ifeoluwa, you went into private legal practice upon your call to the bar, working with different law firms in Jos, Ado-Ekiti and Akure, before joining the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, 20 years ago. You also had a stint as a lecturer at the Islamic University, Mbale, Uganda. You rose to the position of a Director in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, putting your insight and knowledge to use, and leaving a sterling and robust record in public prosecution and advocacy. For the diligence and acumen you brought to bear on the litigation of one of the cases in which you represented the State Government, you were awarded a letter of commendation by the Attorney General of Ondo State and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye. You were renowned within legal circles as a principled, firm, blunt and courageous man, with a keen sense of duty, integrity and unbending commitment to fairness and justice.

You were an avid follower of news and current affairs, never shy of expressing and exchanging your views with others, even if that meant standing alone on any issue. Ife jeje, you were as gentle as you were brave, never afraid of stepping on toes, no matter how huge they might be, as long as it was in the line of standing for truth, justice and fair play. Indeed, you did step on toes and paid dearly for this. But not once did you let that get to you; you remained unbowed in the face of darts from unfriendly quarters. With the grace of God, you were able to overcome these battles, to eventually be restored to your rightful place in the service. As the Attorney General of Ondo State reminded everyone at the commendation service at the Ministry of Justice, one lesson to take from your life is that people are always watching us. They see us. They see what we do and how we are doing it. Eventually, those things will speak up for us, if not in life, it will definitely be after our passing.

Apart from your service across different churches as an organist and later choirmaster, you equally devoted time and resources to the Anglican communion, serving as the registrar, the Diocese of Idoani. You were a member of the Nigerian Bar Association; associate member, Institute of Chartered Mediators and Concilliators; and member, Association of Chancellors, Registrars and Law Officers, Anglican Communion. You were the financial secretary, Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (Akure Branch); and treasurer, EKSU (OSUA) Law Class ’97 Alumni.

You were married to your ‘sweet Maggie’, and together, you both have two lovely children. You will be fondly missed by your siblings, uncles, aunties, cousins, nephews and nieces, who keep thanking God for the wonderful blessing their favourite ‘Uncle Ife’ was. Your life was one of remarkable courage. It is a testament to how far we can go, if we do not to let unfavourable circumstances deter us from aiming high and pursuing our dreams. Ife, you largely achieved your dream. As a lawyer, you gave your all to the profession you took to. You stayed true to your calling, uncompromising in your principles and values, no matter what the cost of doing so was. You have left us with the lesson that we must never give up on hope, no matter what the circumstances might be.

Ifeoluwa Ayoola Olorunfemi, you might have left us too soon, but you did make your mark. For that, we thank God.

Simbo Olorunfemi works for Hoofbeatdotcom, a Nigerian communications consultancy and publisher of Africa Enterprise. Twitter: @simboolorunfemi

