One of the greatest pains one could experience in life is the pain of living outside your country of birth, without any possibility to help your devastated home land. This pain was experienced by some famous Biblical heroes like Nehemiah, Esther, Ezra, Moses, Daniel, Jeremiah, etc.

“By the rivers of Babylon, There we sat down, yea, we wept when we remembered Zion. We hung our harps upon the willows in the midst of it. For there those who carried us away captive asked of us a song and those who plundered us requested mirth, saying, “Sing us one of the songs of Zion!” How shall we sing the LORD’s song in a foreign land? If I forget you, O Jerusalem, Let my right hand forget its skill! If I do not remember you, Let my tongue cling to the roof of my mouth — if I do not exalt Jerusalem Above my chief joy.” Ps. 137:1-6

This psalm could easily be called the cry from the diaspora. Not too many people know the level of nostalgic feelings that the diaspora experience while they are far away from their native countries, especially when they are a first generation diaspora. It is clear from this psalm that the psalmist himself has gone through the pain of living in a faraway country from the land of his birth.

He spoke about the tears by night. The weeping by the rivers of Babylon. Most first generation diaspora have experienced some form of weeping while they are away from home. Some weep for their mothers, some weep for their fathers, some weep for their siblings, some cry for their nations, some cry for their helplessness, their inability to help their home country. He spoke about the role of music especially the songs of Zion as the means of their comfort. Most diaspora also use this means of comfort till today. They try to get connected to the country they left behind through music, movies, television programmes, etc.

Adding insult to injury, is the attitude of the host nations. This is also an experience every diaspora has to face and endure. Most diaspora never really forget the countries of their birth as this psalmist has rightly put it “if I forget you oh Jerusalem, let my right hand forget its skill…”

This passion and sentiment explains my reasons for this LETTER TO MY CONTINENT. However, my own situation is not totally as hopeless as it was with the Israeli slaves by the river of Babylon. Today we have the internet, hence I am taking advantage of contributing my quota to the continent of my birth before I have the opportunity to physically return there to contribute.

In this part of my LETTER TO MY CONTINENT, I wish to address one of the major factors in my opinion why the African continent has remained under developed. As I have said in one of my previous letters, Europeans, Americans and people of other developed nations are by no means smarter than Africans. Neither are they more capable.

However, when it comes to nation building and national development, some seemingly insignificant factors can make a difference between civilization and Stone Age. I have by the grace of God observed some major reasons why Africa has remained under developed. I wish to expand on one of those reasons today.

This factor that I want to talk about is the fact that in Africa we mostly rely on gifts, talent, charisma, natural abilities, muse and intuitions. On the other hand, in Europe and other developed societies, even though they too have talents, gifts and abilities, but instead of over relying on this natural gifting, they pay more attention to the process of steady ground work, especially through libraries and laboratories. Developed societies rely more on researches than on talents. They depend more on preparation than on muse. They build systems instead of looking forward to natural abilities. They build libraries instead of depending on charisma. They would rather build laboratories instead of look forward to intuition.

So ladies and gentlemen, how important is the role of libraries and laboratories in building a developed and civilised society? Despite the information age we are living in today, I have no doubt in my mind that the culture of libraries and laboratories are still very crucial in bringing a country, not just to economic abundance but also to the height of civilisation.

The first time I had an encounter with a library was when I first came to Europe. Before then, growing up in my village back in Africa, I was never afforded the privilege or opportunity to see what a library was. Yes, I read in books, I knew the word, but I never did experience nor even see what a library looks like.

My life however, was eternally affected after one of my professors told me that I will never speak the Russian language. As a proof to his claim, he vowed that not even God could help me. According to him, if I ever do speak the language, he was going to light a candle in the church. As an atheist that was going to be a most absorbed thing for him. It was like a taboo which he was ready to break, just to proof that nothing will ever help me get through the huddle of the Russian language.

I did end up speaking Russian language, moreover I ended up becoming the best student of that professor and of the university as a whole. Where did the miracle come from? My miracle came from two sources – GOD and THE LIBRARY!!!

I went back to my room praying and claiming God’s promises. After my prayers however, I knew I needed to work hard. According to the professor, even God will not help me without me helping myself. So after praying and standing on God’s word and promises, I made a decision, better to say a covenant with myself. I decided to make the library my second home. I was spending 6 hours in the library Monday to Friday for the next 6 years of my studies in the university. And here comes the miracle – First class Master’s degree with distinction.

I however got something more than a master’s degree certificate from that library experience. What the library gave me is a lifetime treasure that has always come to my aid since, till the present hour. From siting 6 hours straight in the library, I cultivated the discipline needed to succeed in any of my future endeavors. Either it is praying 6 hours straight without coming out of the room or writing articles as I am doing now for 8 hours straight every day, or from recording 8 to 10 hours of video programs a day to preaching and teaching for 12 hours a day. The library has done me good.

The library has taught me, it has taught me life lessons, prime of which is discipline and stamina. In whatever endeavor you find yourself in, you will not go far without discipline. Stamina however, is what enables you not just to do what you know to do, but to hold on for as long as possible. Stamina helps you to translate perseverance, persistence and endurance into a real life experience. That is just a little of the blessings of libraries in my life.

“To build up a library is to create a life. It’s never just a random collection of books.” ― Carlos María Domínguez

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

