God’s mercies, by its nature, never come to an end. But it can be blocked by how we live on earth. We have to avoid these things and deliberately train our children to walk in integrity and in the word of God.

God’s mercies can be blocked. By this I mean that rather than getting away with the consequences of certain actions on earth, God can withdraw His mercies for a moment to allow some measures of judgment or punishment to be experienced by even His children. These judgments can be mild or severe.

“But My mercy shall not depart from him, as I took it from Saul, whom I removed from before you.” – II Samuel 7:15 NKJV

Some people were used as examples of God’s judgment in many instances in the scripture. There are major and mind blowing errors and sins that a man can get involved with that can line him up for judgment. Therefore, it is important for us to identify these things and avoid them, so that ultimately we can continue to experience the mercies of God.

In the scriptures, certain people experienced the other side of God. Some of them were even close to God. That’s really strange. Let’s look at some of these people.

Solomon in 1 Kings 11: 1-13

His idolatrous life was a blocker of God’s mercies, to the extent that God removed the kingship from eleven tribes under Solomon’s kingdom (David’s lineage) and left him with only Judah. Basically, Solomon ruined all the promises that God had made to David. He blocked God’s mercies for millions of people in his generation.

Saul. We all know his story. God said to Solomon in 2 Samuel 7:15 that Saul was blocked from His mercies. What did Saul do? Basically, he was a PERSISTENTLY disobedient and rebellious man. Rebelliousness at any level is a potential blocker of God’s mercies, much less being persistent with rebellion. Don’t go there. It’s like the sin of witchcraft (1 Samuel 15:23). The enemies of God’s people, who occupied the land God gave to the Israelites. Being an enemy of God’s people is very dangerous. Don’t block God’s plan. Don’t stand in the way of God’s people. It is costly.

“For it was of the Lord to harden their hearts, that they should come against Israel in battle, that He might utterly destroy them, and that they might receive no mercy, but that He might destroy them, as the Lord had commanded Moses.” – Joshua 11:20

People who defile God’s temple (money changers, worship dealers, false prophets, etc. ) (Ezekiel 5:11; Ezekiel 7:9). When a nation through her leaders sins uncontrollably and unrepentantly for an extended period of time, God’s mercies can be withdrawn (Zechariah 1:12). Dispensational errors/sins. Those who commit errors at the beginning of a new move of the Spirit may be used as scapegoats by God (Ananias and Saphira are examples). Those who dishonour God and either take or share His glory (Moses in Numbers 20:11, Eli in 1 Samuel 2:22-36, and Saul in 1 Samuel 15).

God’s mercies, by its nature, never come to an end. But it can be blocked by how we live on earth. We have to avoid these things and deliberately train our children to walk in integrity and in the word of God.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

