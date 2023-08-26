…her appointment as a police magistrate came as a surprise to many because several years earlier in March 1934, she had brazenly confronted Dame Margery Perham at a public lecture on the subject of indirect rule. In the audience was the architect of indirect rule and military adventurist himself: Lord Frederick Lugard… We can only imagine his thoughts as he listened to criticisms from a woman lawyer about the system he had proudly constructed.

Stella Jane Thomas was the first woman barrister in West Africa and her legal career spanned across Nigeria, Sierra Leone and the Gold Coast (Ghana). She attended Annie Walsh Memorial School in Sierra Leone and Portway Girls College in Reading, from where she gained admission into the Middle Temple Inn, in December 1929.

However, there has been some inaccuracy about her educational background. A website wrongly promotes the claim that Stella attended University of Oxford, and this information has been replicated on many other websites in their writings about her life. However, in its register from 1900 to 1995, the University of Oxford has no record of her being in the institution.

The Honourable Society Middle Temple Inn confirmed to this independent researcher that Stella, having passed the Cambridge School Certificate in July 1929, was admitted directly into its institution in December of the same year, from Portway Girls College, Reading. On her admission form, Stella stated that she was 23 years old, resided at May Cottage, Green Street, Farnborough, Kent, and her Lagos address was 1, Williams Street. Her father was the “merchant prince”, PJC Thomas, owner of the S. Thomas and Co. Ltd.

Her presence in what was a traditionally male territory attracted much attention in the press. For instance, as she progressed as a law student, in 1930 the Nigerian Pioneer wrote: “It is noteworthy to read of the success of Miss Stella Thomas who has passed Roman Law and enjoys the distinction of being the first West African woman law student.”

Stella was called to the bar at the Inn on 10 May 1933, the same day as her brother, Stephen Thomas (later on a magistrate who sat over the Abeokuta Women’s Union court cases). She received accolades from WASU, the journal published by the West African Students’ Union, which stated that: “Miss Thomas is to be the first lady barrister-at-law in the whole of West Africa. In the spirit of the W.A.S.U.’s doctrine of unity and co-operation, Miss Thomas hails from Nigeria, Gold Coast and Sierra Leone.”

In relation to that historic moment, the Nigerian Pioneer raised an issue: “A quandary will also arise when Miss Thomas, barrister-at-law, the first Nigerian woman to attain that position, indeed the first West African or native of Nigeria, will perforce address her brother as my learned brother, but the brother will have to address his sister, as my learned brother.” This comment spoke to the prevailing he/she issues that beset a profession that historically revelled in maleness and masculinity.

On the announcement of her appointment, the Crown Colonist despatched a reporter to track her down. When he found her, his reward was a lengthy interview in which the barrister and nationalist debater explained her views on several issues, which included the colonial administration’s penchant for employing under-qualified Europeans, instead of qualified Africans; industrialisation and why the post-war period should prioritise social investment in colonies…

In 1943, Stella became the first woman stipendiary police magistrate in West Africa. She was well-prepared for a career on the bench as she had practised her profession from her chambers at 27, Kakawa Street, Lagos, and thus met the pre-requisites to sit on the bench.

Her court cases ranged from absconding husbands and fraud to traffic offences and murder. In 1938, she represented Daniel Bebetebe, who was accused of murdering his wife. The West African Pilot wrote this of her appearance in court:

Lady Barrister, Stella Thomas was the outstanding figure in a criminal appeal which was heard on Wednesday by the West African Court of Appeal. Miss Stella Thomas appeared for the appellant and upon her submissions Their Honours granted the appellant application for leave to appeal against his conviction. In a very graceful demeanour, Miss Stella Thomas rose and outlined her case which she argued on three chief grounds…

Still, her appointment as a police magistrate came as a surprise to many because several years earlier in March 1934, she had brazenly confronted Dame Margery Perham at a public lecture on the subject of indirect rule. In the audience was the architect of indirect rule and military adventurist himself: Lord Frederick Lugard, the former governor-general and commander-in-chief of Nigeria. We can only imagine his thoughts as he listened to criticisms from a woman lawyer about the system he had proudly constructed. Indeed, Stella’s comments could easily have been taken as an affront to colonial rule.

On the announcement of her appointment, the Crown Colonist despatched a reporter to track her down. When he found her, his reward was a lengthy interview in which the barrister and nationalist debater explained her views on several issues, which included the colonial administration’s penchant for employing under-qualified Europeans, instead of qualified Africans; industrialisation and why the post-war period should prioritise social investment in colonies, especially in the health and education sectors, etc. The published interview caught the eye of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, while he was on a trip to London, and he reproduced it in two consecutive editions of one of his newspapers, the Southern Nigeria Defender.

When Stella took her place on the bench, some of her cases were published in the local newspapers. For example, she granted bail to a military driver charged with manslaughter and assault because she did not think it proper to keep him in remand. But it was pointed out to her that he was an employee of the Military Transport Unit and may be reassigned at any time. Still, she posited that it was excessive to detain a person in custody on that ground and ruled that if a redeployment came up, his employers should be informed of the charges against him to forestall any transfer.

After her husband’s death in 1968, she returned to live in Nigeria, where she spent the rest of her life. When the news of her death at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, broke in May 1974, Justice Joseph Adefarasin of the Lagos Judiciary, summed up her life: “She started a lonely road and long may she be remembered for the sacrifices and challenges of her life and career.”

It was however not all a smooth ride for her on the bench. In May 1943, she received a threat to her life. A calm Stella read the letter in court, in which the mysterious writer accused her of being “unsympathetic and severe in her sentences.” He also said he would take her life and made a reference to the attempted assassination of the Awujale of Ijebu-Ode, Oba Daniel Adesanya in 1934.

At her desk in the packed court, she sent a message to the author: called him a coward and added for effect that she too had her “own Baba Alawo called God” who would surely avenge her death.

But this incident did not deter her from her work. The following month, a news headline in the West African Pilot stated: “Magistrate issues general warning to money grabbers.” Stella took a stern view of the guilty acts of a public servant who was before her court on four charges of fraud.

In November 1943, she got married to a Sierra Leonean barrister, Richard B. Marke. This too caused a stir in the press and all the details, from the notice of her intended marriage to the actual ceremony and the thank-you notice, were publicised. The wedding, which took place at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Lagos, was conducted by Reverend L Gordon Vining, SC Phillips, Reverend FW Mellor, and was attended by top-ranking colonial officials such as the Officer Administering the Government, Mr AWG Grantham, Dr Henry Carr, Mr T Hoskyns Abrahall, Chief Secretary to the Government. Others were Ernest Ikoli, Dr Kofo Abayomi, Dr Isaac Oluwole, Irene Thomas, Margaret Thomas and Mrs Adeniyi-Jones etc. The reception was held at the Glover Memorial Hall with the Police band offering the best from its repertoire.

After her husband’s death in 1968, she returned to live in Nigeria, where she spent the rest of her life. When the news of her death at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, broke in May 1974, Justice Joseph Adefarasin of the Lagos Judiciary, summed up her life: “She started a lonely road and long may she be remembered for the sacrifices and challenges of her life and career.”

During the burial service at Ikoyi Cemetery, lawyers gave an oratory to express their appreciation for her courage in paving the way for women into the legal profession in West Africa.

Tayo Agunbiade is the author of Emerging From the Margins: Women’s Experiences in Colonial and Contemporary Nigerian History.

