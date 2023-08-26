The political masters of Nigeria appear to have perfected the art of state capture, as seen in the list of ministerial nominees of President Tinubu… And nothing qualifies these individuals that should disqualify El-Rufai, as it is essentially a compensation list for those who contributed to the victory of President Tinubu at the polls. This is why many are wont to think that President Tinubu may have drawn El-Rufai, his former foe-turned-friend, closer in order to give him the kiss of death.

Ordinarily, a controversial and divisive political figure like Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai should not have been nominated for the position of a minister by the president of an ethno-religiously plural country such as Nigeria under normal circumstances. But when such a nomination is made, it is as sure as death that it would be rejected by the legislative arm of government. This is not due to incompetence or ineptitude, as El-Rufai is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished public servants, with a reputation for academic brilliance, serious organisational skills and a result-oriented administrative acumen. As Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprise, El-Rufai, a neo-liberal economic conservative, drove with uncommon passion and zeal the process of transferring the means of production from public to private entities, through the mass privatisation of public enterprises between 1999 and 2003 under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

As Minister of the Federal Capital Territory between 2003 and 2007, El-Rufai, who was assigned the task of restoring the Abuja city master plan after many years of violation by President Obasanjo, took a plunge into this ocean of responsibility and swam ashore to safety after navigating through its thorny labyrinths. After four years as Minister of FCT, El-Rufai was adjudged by friends and foes as having performed superlatively, as the Abuja master plan was not only restored, the city was equally cleaned up, expanded, and secured, to the extent that by 2006 (three years later), Nigeria celebrated the 30th anniversary of the creation of its new capital with pride, pomp and pageantry, as one of the most beautiful and secured capital cities in Africa. El-Rufai’s impressive performance as a public officer distinguished him as one the emerging leaders of Nigeria, in general, and northern Nigeria, in particular.

However, that phenomenal success was without its downsides, as El-Rufai was accused of high-handedness, impunity and conflict of personal and public interests in his administration of the FCT, especially in matters of land revocation and allocation, to the extent that his tenure was a subject of probe by the National Assembly. He subsequently went into self-imposed exile under the Umar Musa Yar’Adua administration, which he considered as hostile and vindictive to him for reasons that remain unclear many years after. But El-Rufai fought back from his base in exile by exposing the corrupt underbelly of the Yar’Adua administration, while labelling some members of the president’s inner cycle as a “cabal” that was feasting on the common patrimony of Nigerians. And with no subsequent minister of the FCT recording his level of achievements, El-Rufai increasingly became a good example of what a minister of the FCT should be.

El-Rufai’s reputation as a competent and high performing public official in a country that earnest yearns for good and effective leadership added to his solid political reputation, making him one of the most sought after politicians in Nigeria on the eve of the 2015 general elections. As a then leading member of the newly formed opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), from Muhammadu Buhari’s CPC faction, El-Rufai was the gubernatorial candidate of the party for Kaduna State, going into the 2015 elections. While Buhari emerged victorious as president, El-Rufai was similarly elected as governor. And a new El-Rufai began to unravel; one that was either unknown or which simply escaped public notice under the pan-Nigerian nationalist leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

While he retained his famous developmental streak and administrative acumen as governor, a new El-Rufai gradually emerged and he came across as an ethno-religious sectionalist, who championed the political and economic domination of Kaduna State by his Hausa/Fulani ethnic and Muslim religious stock. He once made an open declaration to the effect that the murderous activities of killer Fulani herdsmen in predominantly non-Hausa/Fulani communities in the southern parts of Kaduna State were reprisal attacks, and that he has reached out to his “kinsmen” to stop the killing, since one of them was now in charge in the state. This pandering to the base ethnic sentiments of the killers of his people sent shock waves across the country and set the people of southern Kaduna on the edge, in terms of what was to come.

With southern Kaduna being a strong hold of the then ruling but now opposition Peoples Democratic Party, El-Rufai deployed his brilliance into mastery of the art of ethnic and religious identity politics, through the elevation of his Muslim Hausa/Fulani section of the state in the scheme of things, while marginalising the predominantly Christian peoples of southern Kaduna. El-Rufai aggravated the religious situation in Kaduna, when going into the 2019 gubernatorial he picked a Muslim running mate from southern Kaduna, in clear violation of the anticipated balancing of power between the Muslim and Christian sections of the state, which has sustained the fragile peace there since 1999, but yet won. In addition to the having a Muslim/Muslim leadership in Kaduna, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and two minister nominees from the state in the cabinet of President Buhari, where all Muslims. This total Muslim domination of Kaduna, a state with an important minority population of Christians, alienated many Nigerians, even though this endeared El-Rufai to the people and leadership of the conservative Muslim North and cemented his place in Nigeria’s largest democratic demography as the heir apparent to and most influential political leader in northern Nigeria after President Buhari.

The very reasons that El-Rufai is being rejected by the national parliament are the same reasons that lead to his victorous support on Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, as the former of Kaduna State deployed his armada of identity politics to squeeze out votes in the Muslim north for Tinubu against Atiku Abubakar, a fellow Hausa-Fulani northern Muslim, in the last presidential election.

El-Rufai was to use this influence, both within and outside the ruling APC, to mobilise support for the emergence of Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a Muslim from the South, as president of Nigeria, and Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from northern Nigeria, as his vice. While El-Rufai was commended, in spite of himself, for supporting a shift of presidential power to the South from the North, after eight years of the Buhari presidency, it soon emerged that he may have only prioritised a Muslim domination of Nigeria, as he did in Kaduna through his own admission. It is against this background that El-Rufai was believed to have been rejected by the National Assembly, relying on a security report from Directorate of State Services (DSS).

But Nigeria is neither a normal country nor are the times ordinary in the largest democracy in Africa. The political masters of Nigeria appear to have perfected the art of state capture, as seen in the list of ministerial nominees of President Tinubu. The list includes members of the ruling establishment in Nigeria, some of who have been indicted by anti-corruption agencies for gross mismanagement and diversion of public funds under their watch. And nothing qualifies these individuals that should disqualify El-Rufai, as it is essentially a compensation list for those who contributed to the victory of President Tinubu at the polls. This is why many are wont to think that President Tinubu may have drawn El-Rufai, his former foe-turned-friend, closer in order to give him the kiss of death.

While El-Rufai may have been a divisive and controversial political figure, who appears to harbour animosity towards Nigeria’s Christians, who constitute half of the population, President Tinubu will have to manage his foe-turned-friend in order to prevent him from turning into a foe once again. The very reasons that El-Rufai is being rejected by the national parliament are the same reasons that lead to his victorous support on Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, as the former of Kaduna State deployed his armada of identity politics to squeeze out votes in the Muslim north for Tinubu against Atiku Abubakar, a fellow Hausa-Fulani northern Muslim, in the last presidential election. An El-Rufai is a friend to keep and an enemy to avoid. And an idle El-Rufai may become an opposition workshop, going into the 2027 presidential election.

Majeed Dahiru, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja and can be reached through dahirumajeed@gmail.com.

