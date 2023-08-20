We need to guard our hearts against the preponderance of new age teachings that gang up against the authority of the Bible. It is on record that many variants of the traditional Bible have now been written. We now have the demonic, “Queen James Bible.” There are many more in circulation. The days ahead are going to be very hot.

I heard a highly respected cleric say the following words, “the exploits of the end time church doesn’t need to have any biblical foundation for it to be true.” I was stunned and bewildered. Following this experience were many other incidences of crass disregard for the inerrancy of the scriptures that I’ve continued to see. Recently this gang-up is being coined in the following words, “Paul and some of the Apostles were wrong in some of the doctrines they taught, and their writings should not be mistaken for the direct leading of the Holy Spirit.” In other words, some of the Apostles’ doctrines and teachings, particularly Paul’s, weren’t influenced by the Holy Spirit. By implication, our personal revelations from and encounters with the Holy Spirit trump the scriptures. This is scandalous!

This cuts to the very heart of the “source” of scriptures. This misconception is deeply rooted in the belief that not all scriptures were inspired by the Holy Spirit, which is a complete violation of 2 Timothy 3:16 that says: “All scripture is given by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.” This is Satan’s agenda to belittle and betray the inerrancy of the scriptures. Unfortunately, this error is spreading beyond the scope of wild fire, permeating the fabric of very fragile hearts – young believers who are still struggling to find their feet on the ladder of doctrinal balance. I will not belabour you with the theological explanations of the canonisation of scriptures or other theological concepts on Bibliology. My focus in this short discourse is to sound a note of warning to young believers whose faith in the authority and sufficiency of the scriptures is being perforated with cultural Marxism, a new philosophical movement that punches holes in the scriptures to make way for variations in their positions on various issues of life. This is deeply Satanic.

For the believer in Christ, the “written” word is not subject to the “revealed” word. Your revelation cannot correct the scriptures, regardless of who you are or what exploits you have carried out in the body of Christ. The scriptures must correct your revelation. For centuries, the Bible has been a subject of attacks and widespread criticism from atheists, agnostics, and myriads of so called “new age thinkers.” Thankfully, it has withstood the most ferocious of these attacks, outpacing and outliving its critics and antagonists. All the “isms” of this world cannot diminish God’s inerrant word – whether the “ism” of globalism, feminism, humanism, pragmatism, socialism, communism, or other demonic “isms.”

Every verse of the Bible is God-breathed, regardless of the story line, historical context, doctrinal slant, rebukes, and instructions. I will borrow the words of the late Dr Frederick K.C Price, who captures this in a very brilliant way, “every scripture in the Bible is not a statement of truth, but every scripture is truthfully stated.” In other words, every scripture is truthfully stated, truthfully inspired, truthfully expressed…

The Holy Spirit cannot give you a new revelation of the scriptures that violates the canonised books and writings of forty authors, who lived apart from each other in a time frame of more than two thousand years. If Paul or Peter or John was wrong in any of his writings, who is to decide what is right? I guess you would tell me that the Holy Spirit will reveal what is right to you? What do you think will happen if one billion Christians on earth receive their own corrections of certain verses of the Bible from the Holy Spirit, because what is good for the goose will also be good for the gander? That will bring chaos to the body of Christ, and by doing this, the Holy Spirit would be setting the trinitarians – God the Father, God the Son, and Himself – for confusion. In other words, every believer on earth would wake up one morning with his or her own new revelation about corrections to different verses of the Bible – the very reason why the early church fathers met to canonise the Bible. But I am too sure that the word of God is sacrosanct; “God is not the author of confusion” (1 Corinthians 14:33).

Every verse of the Bible is God-breathed, regardless of the story line, historical context, doctrinal slant, rebukes, and instructions. I will borrow the words of the late Dr Frederick K.C Price, who captures this in a very brilliant way, “every scripture in the Bible is not a statement of truth, but every scripture is truthfully stated.” In other words, every scripture is truthfully stated, truthfully inspired, truthfully expressed, and truthfully represented by the authors as inspired by the Holy Spirit. But every scripture is not a statement of truth because not every story or action or words that were “truthfully stated” in scriptures must be practiced by the Church if they do not align with God’s revelation of grace and His overarching values of righteousness, holiness, fairness, justice, truth, equity, and love.

Rather than going around to search for unfounded errors in scriptures, why don’t we focus our attention on embracing the overarching values of righteousness, holiness, fairness, justice, truth, equity, and love that the Bible teaches? If we do so, our marriages, churches, and nations would become far better reflections of God’s kingdom on earth and good models for leading many more souls to heaven.

For example, “Judas hanged himself” was truly stated by some of the authors and writers of the New Testament, but this is not a statement of truth that we must practice. We don’t go about hanging ourselves because it is in the Bible. We need to guard our hearts against the preponderance of new age teachings that gang up against the authority of the Bible. It is on record that many variants of the traditional Bible have now been written. We now have the demonic, “Queen James Bible.” There are many more in circulation. The days ahead are going to be very hot.

Rather than going around to search for unfounded errors in scriptures, why don’t we focus our attention on embracing the overarching values of righteousness, holiness, fairness, justice, truth, equity, and love that the Bible teaches? If we do so, our marriages, churches, and nations would become far better reflections of God’s kingdom on earth and good models for leading many more souls to heaven.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

