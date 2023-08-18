Professor Lai Oso’s death has robbed me of a respectable scholar and friend. It, more importantly, has also robbed Nigeria and Africa of a great son, who was very generous with his time, his knowledge and his resources towards all and sundry. The cavernous gap created in Nigerian Universities by his death cannot be closed easily, and every one, at any level in media scholarship in this country, shall continue to miss him. His departure has left a void…

This is one sad and painful tribute I would have prayed never to write; one in the memory of my bosom professional colleague and confidant, Professor Lai Oso, of the School of Communication at the Lagos State University. Lai was one of Nigeria’s finest and highly respected media scholars. But the ways of the Almighty Allah are not dictated by the wishes of man; anytime the Almighty commands, mere mortals accept and thank Him through prayers. Never did I imagine that a person who chatted with me on WhatsApp on the night of 23rd of June would die a few hours after on 24th June, leaving his family and close associates like me answering questions about the certainty or not of the news of his death, and then having to deal with the flood of condolences that followed.

Every condolence message came with a unique story of how good Lai was and the grief, pain and sadness of his loss. From the messages, it was evident that Lai Oso was a truly good man who meant many things to many people. Individuals who called, irrespective of religious identities, gender or geographical locations, especially colleagues and former students, cried openly. In most cases, I ended up consoling and pleading with them to take heart and submit to the reality of life’s fluidity and transient nature; we are all here today, but gone tomorrow. Such is the helplessness we have to accept about the painful reality of death and the overall precariousness of life.

One can only imagine the depth of my grief and the extent of my pain when Professor Rotimi Olatunji of the Faculty of Communication in the Lagos State University (LASU) called to inform me on the evening of Saturday, 24 June, that Lai was involved in an accident on his way back to Shagamu from Abraka, where he had gone to examine some PhD candidates. At that point, we were not certain about his condition. We spoke and agreed that he should consult with Lai’s host in Abraka to verify the story. When he called back after reaching out to Abraka, my worst fear was confirmed. The Police had confirmed that Lai was one of the two victims who died in an earlier reported fatal auto crash along the Ore-Ijebu highway.

Exactly ten days to his death, precisely on 14 June, I was with Lai in Lagos. Upon his recommendation, I had been invited by the Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies at LASU to serve as an external examiner of two PhD candidates that he supervised. I had been doing that for them over the years but that was the first time he appeared to be in a hurry for me to come to Lagos for the examination, which was orginally scheduled for May. I had to plead with him to extend the date due earlier commitments in the University of Miami, Florida in the USA within that period. He agreed and we fixed a new date for 14 June, two days after my return from the USA. I honoured the date and the candidates were examined, after which he drove me to the Murtala Airport for a flight to Abuja. That was to be our last meeting before his death.

My relationship with Professor Lai Oso was a long and fruitful one, which blossomed to that of a senior brother and transcended family and professional lines. I first knew him through his school mate, who was my former Head in the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Maiduguri, Professor Muhammad Danladi Musa, now of the University of Al’ain in the UAE. Both of them had obtained their PhD degrees from the University of Leicester and had been supervised by Professors Paul Hartmann (for Lai in 1987) and Peter Golding (for Danladi). The two are deeply and admirably grounded in the Political Economy of Mass Communication scholarship. The evidence of their expertise in that perspective is respectably glaring in their scholarly publications and presentations.

In the late 1990s and thereafter, when I was the Head of the Department of Mass Communication at UNIMAID, Lai served diligently as the pioneer external examiner for our postgraduate programme, for two terms. In that period, he added value and quality to the content of our curriculum and the theses of our students. It was always a delight inviting him to UNIMAID due to the depth of his knowledge, his fairness of mind and exceptional empathy with the staff and students. Where things appeared difficult and complicated, Lai simplified and made them easy to the understanding and satisfaction of all. Truly, Lai was a quintessential teacher and leader, who commanded high respect among his colleagues, and earned the admiration of his students.

He taught and examined with empathy, deep knowledge and cognitive affection. He gladly empowered many, in words and deeds; he salvaged those in need, particularly thousands of students across Nigeria. He was renowned for his altruism and selfless, giving of his scholarship and personal resources. Thus, in Lai, we lost a very great gentleman, a gifted teacher, a great father, a great husband and companion, and a very progressive Nigerian who had unlimited concern for others. Lai Oso was more than a LASU professor; he was a partner in progress with every Nigerian media professional; he was a great helping hand behind many scholars and students in the country.

Our relationship extended beyond UNIMAID to civil society activities, communication consultancy services and professional engagements in the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE), Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Advertising Practitioners Council, the Global Network for UNESCO Communication Professors (ORBICOM), the National Universities Commission and the United Nations system, among others. Together, we travelled the length and breadth of Nigeria; explored several countries in Africa, and toured many parts of Europe and beyond.

The bonding between us waxed stronger when I relocated to the Bayero University, Kano, in 2014. Again, in BUK, we regularly sought out his intellectual input in most of our activities in the Faculty of Communication. Consistently, he availed us of his phenomenal versatility and ever reliable dependability. When the Faculty, under my Deanship, in partnership with the NUC and other stakeholders, embarked on the review of the National Communication and Media Studies curriculum in 2018, he was in the forefront from the onset and offered the required leadership, till the conclusion and launching of the document. Today, the success of that effort is partly his own.

Without doubt, Lai Oso was a thoroughbred scholar who understood and promoted high quality communication scholarship in Nigeria. From the political economy perspective, this was deeply critical, meticulously reflective and connected to the socio-economic and political contexts of Nigeria and Africa. That was excellently manifested in his Inaugural Lecture on Press and Politics in Nigeria: Whose side?, delivered at the Lagos State University a few years ago. The monograph is compulsory reading for any serious student of the Nigerian media. That lecture and many other scholarly contributions of Lai easily ranked him in the league of pioneering and distinguished late Nigerian media scholars like Alfred Opubor, Fred Omu, Frank Ugbuajah, Femi Sonaike, Andrew Moemeka, Babatunde Folarin and Eludayo Soola, among others. He was an excellent bridge between the foundation scholars and the current generation of communication scholars. Today, very few of their type like Professors Onuora Nwuneli, Idowu Sobowale Ralph Akinfeleye and Chinyere Okunna are still with us. We wish them longer life and more Grace ahead.

Professor Lai Oso’s death has robbed me of a respectable scholar and friend. It, more importantly, has also robbed Nigeria and Africa of a great son, who was very generous with his time, his knowledge and his resources towards all and sundry. The cavernous gap created in Nigerian Universities by his death cannot be closed easily, and every one, at any level in media scholarship in this country, shall continue to miss him. His departure has left a void, especially in the study of the political economy of the media in Nigeria. It will take time for the gap to be filled.

Lai believed in Nigeria. He served and died in Nigeria. He had every opportunity to join foreign universities but, on all occasions, he declined, always telling me we cannot all jet out of the country. Little wonder that when I was invited to deliver his 60th birthday lecture in a hugely attended hall in Lagos, seven years ago, I focused on Media and National Integration as a tribute to his pan Nigerian personality. Lai had something to do with every section of Nigeria: from Sokoto to Port Harcourt, Maiduguri to Lagos, Zaria to Warri; Ilorin, Gombe, Yola, Jos, Makurdi, Enugu, Warri, Benin, Uyo; just everywhere, and without discrimination, stereotype or fear. His confidence in the contributions of the mass media to Nigeria’s development was huge and passionate that he concluded his Inaugural Lecture by telling his audience that: “I believe we need a more socially conscious set of journalists and media workers. The mass media have become so central to the way we understand and organise our contemporary society and the place of different social groups and the life chances open to individuals that we can no longer see those who produce the materials that so profoundly influence us as craft men and women. Journalists and other media producers produce knowledge. We need to take another look at the way we train and educate them. We need a more comprehensive curriculum that goes beyond mere skill acquisition. Social relevance and public interest must be the main criteria in news selection and editorial judgement.”

We shall continue to remember Lai Oso. We shall continue to uphold his quality in scholarship, celebrate his purity of heart and cherish his sense of decorum in learning and character. It is very sad losing a Professor like Lai at the time he died. We can only condole with his family and relatives; and also condole with ourselves. Adieu, Lai.

Umar A. Pate writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State.

