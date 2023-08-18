The question then becomes: why was this bloated and largely incompetent cabinet appointed? The answer, very clearly, lies in the first paragraph of this article. All eyes are on the judiciary. Should the outcome not favour the ruling party, it has a real need of the political striking force assembled as a cabinet to address whatever the outcome is. In order words, the country will remain in a political campaign mode, and governance has been pushed to the side-lines.

This week, the innocent sounding phrase, “All Eyes on the Judiciary”, appeared to have seriously irritated the Tinubu government. I wonder why? The anger was seen in the decision of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to remove the “All Eyes on the judiciary” billboards in the country sponsored by a group known as the Diasporas for Good Governance. The ensuing hashtag is an excellent description of the state of mind of ALL Nigerians who are wondering, fearing, hopeful and frightened of the expected verdict of the judiciary on election cases currently in the tribunals. The main focus is on the presidential election tribunal, which will soon deliver its verdict on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the last general election. Is someone afraid?

President Tinubu ran his campaign on the promise that he was ready to roll out his governance agenda from Day One. In other words, he was seeking to distance himself from the previous Buhari-led administration that pursued a clueless and destructive set of policy measures that brought the country to its knees. The Tinubu campaign was justified by the successes he achieved in Lagos State through the appointment of competent and talented technocrats who were able to make the state the pace setter of governments that delivered significant results to Lagosians. His solemn promise was that he would replicate the feat at the national level. There is no evidence that the direction he is headed presently would produce positive results. Many are wondering today whether perceptions of the positive narrative of Lagos are not more of a success of good public relations, rather than the real success story of impactful governance.

The free floating of the naira was just as disastrous. The value of the naira, contrary to predictions that the Tinubu team made, has continued to decline rapidly and almost reached the fatidic level of one dollar to one thousand naira. In a panic move, they have resurrected the Buhari/Emefiele policy package of using dollars we don’t have to support the naira.

His signature programmes – the removal of fuel subsidy and free float of the naira – have both collapsed spectacularly. President Tinubu had commended himself in announcing the end of fuel subsidy on his inauguration day. He thought that it presented him to Nigerians as a man of resolve and action. The problem was that he had only thought of one part of the equation, the radical action, which many Nigerians thought was inevitable, but had not considered the impact on the cost of living crisis and high inflation, which dramatically increased the poverty rate in the country. His team had not developed adequate palliatives to cushion the impact of the removal of subsidy and as they scrambled to make proposals, it became clear that they had not developed a comprehensive policy package that would adequately address the negative impacts of fuel subsidy removal.

The free floating of the naira was just as disastrous. The value of the naira, contrary to predictions that the Tinubu team made, has continued to decline rapidly and almost reached the fatidic level of one dollar to one thousand naira. In a panic move, they have resurrected the Buhari/Emefiele policy package of using dollars we don’t have to support the naira. The decline of the value of the naira also meant that the price of the fuel was going up and in a clear panic move, they have had to reintroduce fuel subsidy. The reason was that food riots have been emerging in the country as hungry and angry Nigerians keep losing confidence in the government. The irony has been that had Tinubu set up a solid economic team, these developments would have been anticipated and prepared for. We are yet to see the talented technocratic team we have been promised.

The bulk of the team is composed of run-of-the-mill politicians, about 80% of whom are under investigation for massive acts of corruption. Most of them had failed miserably in previous governance functions and about eleven of them are former governors, with nothing to show for their past stewardships. In essence, most of them lack both competence and integrity.

The names of the 45-member cabinet, which is expected to rise further, have also been released. Serious questions were posed immediately these names were released by the Senate. The bulk of the team is composed of run-of-the-mill politicians, about 80% of whom are under investigation for massive acts of corruption. Most of them had failed miserably in previous governance functions and about eleven of them are former governors, with nothing to show for their past stewardships. In essence, most of them lack both competence and integrity. The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, was disastrous in the security governance of Zamfara State, which was why he lost his gubernatorial election to Dauda Lawal, and now he has responsibility for defence at the national level. There are a few competent practitioners among the lot, such as Muhammed Pate of the Health and Yusuf Tuggar of Foreign Affairs ministries, but there are simply not enough of them to make a significant impact.

The question then becomes: why was this bloated and largely incompetent cabinet appointed? The answer, very clearly, lies in the first paragraph of this article. All eyes are on the judiciary. Should the outcome not favour the ruling party, it has a real need of the political striking force assembled as a cabinet to address whatever the outcome is. In order words, the country will remain in a political campaign mode, and governance has been pushed to the side-lines. This explains the very poor quality of the policy packages so far, the very poor sequencing of the release that does to consider what the people can take and the serial policy reversals. We had hoped for a governance team that was ready but we are not there yet.

A professor of Political Science and development consultant/expert, Jibrin Ibrahim is a Senior Fellow of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and Chair of the Editorial Board of PREMIUM TIMES.

