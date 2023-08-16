In 1925, a “grand concert” planned by the BWAEGC was held at the Godstone House of Kitoyi Ajasa and a sum of “£20 was raised for Lady Clifford’s Girls’ College.” It was reported that “as soon as the sum subscribed was over £900, the interest of the Governor and Commander-in-Chief, of Nigeria Sir Clifford, was aroused.”

Queen’s College, Yaba, Lagos has the distinct honour of being the first government-owned secondary school for girls in Nigeria. It was established in October 1927. The idea for the school was first mooted by Lady Elizabeth Clifford, the wife of Sir Hugh Clifford, then governor-general and commander-in-chief of Nigeria (1919-1925). Lady Clifford had previously promoted education for girls in the Gold Coast (Ghana), when Sir Hugh served as the governor there from 1912 to 1914.

On arrival in Nigeria in 1919, Sir Hugh toured the country and gathered information for what was to become the 1922 Clifford Constitution, while his wife took notes and observed that, unlike in the Gold Coast, there were no government secondary schools for girls in Nigeria. In her memoirs, Our Days on the Gold Coast, published in 1918, she wrote:

In the case of the boys, their increased value as wage-earners will become more and more apparent. In the case of the girls – I’ve heard it authoritatively stated that education is spoiling their chances of marriage; but this cry is no new one; it has been raised at the beginning of women’s education in every civilised country in turn, and in the end found to be a false alarm.

There were three missionary schools for girls in Lagos, namely: CMS Girls Seminary, Wesleyan Girls’ High School and St Mary’s Convent. But they suffered from various financial difficulties and became “overflowing.”

In March 1920, Lady Clifford set up the British West African Educated Girls’ Club (BWAEGC). It comprised young ladies, many of whom had been educated in England, such as the 23 year-old Oyinkan Ajasa (Abayomi), Yetunde Pratt, R. Jackson, F. Akinsan, Betsie Moore, C. Ogunmefun, J. Macaulay, Remi Pearse and A. Allen. Miss Oyinkan Ajasa served as secretary of the club, whose motto was, “Fear God, Honour the King,” while its symbol was the elephant and the palm-tree, worn as a brooch on a powder-blue ribbon.

At the club’s first meeting held at Government House, Lady Clifford said:

Educated girls are still in a small minority in British West Africa. They not only wish to prove their gratitude to the parents who have in some instances made sacrifices to procure for them the best education possible, but also to prove to their country women in general, the principal benefits of the education they have received.

The principal, Miss Margaret Faith Wordsworth was recommended by Miss Grier, her former school mistress at Grassendale School, Southbourne. Miss Grier’s brother, Mr Selwyn M. Grier, a director of education in Nigeria, had informed her about the government’s search for a befitting principal for a ladies’ college. Miss Grier immediately thought of her former pupil, Faith M. Wordsworth…a graduate from the University of Oxford.

On 25 October 1920, she invited several ladies to Government House to discuss the idea of “starting a small social club for married ladies in Lagos.” This was the genesis of New Era Club with older married ladies, such as Mrs Charlotte Olajumoke Obasa, Mrs S.H. Pearse, Mrs Arabella Moore, Mrs Henrietta Carr, Mrs Annette C. Edun, Mrs Lucretia Ajasa, and Mrs P.C.J. Thomas. A third club for European women called The European Ladies’ Social League was also created.

Lady Clifford served as president of all three clubs and proposed the idea of a secondary school for girls. The plans began for a series of social activities in order to raise funds “towards the founding of a high-grade school for girls in Nigeria”.

In March 1921, the three ladies’ clubs jointly organised a bazaar which was held on the grounds of Government House. It was a major event on the government’s calendar, as colonial officials, including the Governor-General, as well as members of the Lagos high society, were in attendance. Each of the three clubs had stalls which displayed items such as books, plants, flowers, children’s frocks; dresses, needlework, cakes, tea, ice-cream and fruits. A total of £359 16s and 10d was handed over to the “Lagos Ladies’ College Fund, President Lady Clifford.”

As the years went by, the dream did not fade, and Lady Clifford continued to encourage the clubs to engage in activities to raise funds for the Ladies’ College. The idea of the Ladies College also had the support of Eric Moore, Dr O. Obasa, Mr P.J.C. Thomas and Henry Carr, etc.

The Ladies’ New Era club pledged to raise £1,000 for scholarships for education at the proposed school. Towards this end, it planned and executed social events, such as a fancy dress subscription dance, which was held in December 1922 at Glover Memorial Hall.

The formal opening of Queen’s College on Monday, 10 October 1927, was performed by Lady Baddeley, wife of the Officer Administering the Government of Nigeria, Sir Frank M. Baddeley. The school’s first set of students were: Olufemi Alakija, Ebun Ajai-Ajagbe, Esther Agbebi, Bola Akerele, Towobola Byass, Remi Bamgbose, Ajoke Carrena, Bosun Davies, Beatrice Elliot, Wami Fanimokun, Ebun George, Ayo George…

The Nigerian Pioneer, in one of its editorials on Friday, 4 March 1924, stated that:

From the day Lady Clifford landed on our shores, she has devoted herself to the study of the status of women in the country. Her frequent and unofficial visits to girls’ schools are a standing testimony of the interest she has in the well-being of our women folk…

In 1925, a “grand concert” planned by the BWAEGC was held at the Godstone House of Kitoyi Ajasa and a sum of “£20 was raised for Lady Clifford’s Girls’ College.” It was reported that “as soon as the sum subscribed was over £900, the interest of the Governor and Commander-in-Chief, of Nigeria Sir Clifford, was aroused.”

The first set of buildings for the College were converted from the old Marine Department on Lagos Island. On 5 March 1926, the Nigerian Pioneer, in an editorial, suggested the name “Queen’s College” and by July 1927, an announcement that the new government school for girls will be opened in October, was made:

It will provide higher education for girls from the age of fourteen and upwards, with special regard to home-craft and the care of children. The principal will be Miss Wordsworth. Apart from the ordinary subjects, attention will be given to the following: literature, history especially social history and geography; hygiene in the home cookery with special reference to food values, children’s diet, the preserving of fruit and vegetables etc; needlework and home gardening. Outside lecturers will give courses on other subjects whenever possible. Games, singing and rhythmic exercises will form part of the daily programme… Although much freedom will be allowed, so as to encourage the development of the girls, characters, strict discipline will be maintained, and much attention will be paid to good manners…The chief aim of the College will be to fit girls to become cultured women, practical housewives and wise mothers. The fee will be £9 a year. It is hoped that it will be possible to arrange a small extra charge for a mid-day meal which will be taken at the College. Books, writing and needlework materials will be extra.

The principal, Miss Margaret Faith Wordsworth was recommended by Miss Grier, her former school mistress at Grassendale School, Southbourne. Miss Grier’s brother, Mr Selwyn M. Grier, a director of education in Nigeria, had informed her about the government’s search for a befitting principal for a ladies’ college. Miss Grier immediately thought of her former pupil, Faith M. Wordsworth (a great niece of the English poet, William Wordsworth), a graduate from the University of Oxford.

The formal opening of Queen’s College on Monday, 10 October 1927, was performed by Lady Baddeley, wife of the Officer Administering the Government of Nigeria, Sir Frank M. Baddeley. The school’s first set of students were: Olufemi Alakija, Ebun Ajai-Ajagbe, Esther Agbebi, Bola Akerele, Towobola Byass, Remi Bamgbose, Ajoke Carrena, Bosun Davies, Beatrice Elliot, Wami Fanimokun, Ebun George, Ayo George, Bisi George, Ibipo Johnson, Titi Johnson, Winifred Matthias, Sola Lucas, Titi Pearse, Harriet Weeks, Florence Williams and Dorothy Thomas.

Tayo Agunbiade is the author of Emerging From the Margins: Women’s Experiences in Colonial and Contemporary Nigerian History.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

