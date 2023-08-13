It is only because people believed that man according to the Judeo-Christian world view, must conquer nature that we now have these machines that are greatly benefiting humanity.

When I look around and see the church of today however, I am saddened and sick to my stomach, because of our doctrines and wrong interpretation of the Christian faith. Most churches today make the Christian faith including scriptures like the one I quoted above to only be of spiritual use rather than for practical exploration and exploitation of nature.

Unfortunately, the church today is no longer equipping the believers in the pews to go conquer nature. We are no more encouraging people through the word of God to go and become masters of the sea world. Some churches rather put the fear of the waters and the sea world in believers. I sometimes hear of churches that talk about water spirits and scare believers away from going near the sea world. This must change if our continent is to see the brightness of the day.

It is not fear we are called to instill in people. No, no, no! We are rather called to instill faith in what God said about man into people’s minds. We should preach so that people begin to believe that indeed they have the authority and the power to research and exploit the sea and nature for their good and the good of the next generation.

God’s authority given to man over the sea is not limited to using the forces of water for the benefit of man. This authority is also extended to the animals themselves that dwell in the sea. We should do researches of how to explore sharks, whales, sea lions, to the benefit and progress of humanity. In God’s wisdom He has probably seen that these are not animals to be feared and just eaten. Their resources and energy can be used and directed to the development and betterment of mankind.

Our colleges, universities and schools must be equipped and informed to develop means through which our people should be educated and empowered, to go and totally explore the sea world for the betterment of humanity. We should focus on developing all forms of machines, mechanism, instruments, that could help us make better use of God’s provision in the sea, both animate and inanimate.

Apart from the sea world, the Bible also commands the man to run and have dominion over the birds of the air, thereby giving us authority over the air world and air space. We have a mandate from God Almighty to explore the air for him. The atmospheric space, the cosmos, outer space, must all be used for the benefit of man and for the glory of God. We have been given the authority to do this. We have the power. We need to change our mindset to begin to see ourselves as having power and authority over the air space, cosmos, etc.

The next logical step of action for us will be to start a process of exploration, research, education, that might enable us to better understand how to take advantage of that authority God has given us over the air world. Our schools, colleges and universities must be reprogrammed and informed on the possibilities of exploring the air. New methods must be discovered. New machines must be invented. Drones, airplanes, helicopters, rockets and other outer space equipment must be invented to meet the needs of man and his demands.

We must explore the air to meet our health demands. We must explore the air to bring solutions to the needs of the earth. We must study the composition of the outer space, the air in it and how all this could benefit man, resolve his problems and make him to serve his creator better. For this to happen, we must know our authority as lords and rulers over the air space. It is not spirits that are supposed to rule the air space. It is not principalities and powers that are supposed to rule the air space. It is not forces of darkness in high places that are supposed to rule the air space.

It is the son of man who God has given the authority to rule over the space world. Our only duty is to find ways and means by which we could better accomplish that rulership and dominion. It is thanks to the people who have this mindset of man being the lord of nature that we have airplanes. Through their in depth understanding, they deduced that if birds could fly, then there are opportunities of flight in the air space. Meaning maybe not only birds could exploit that possibility. They therefore settled down to study the possibilities, mechanism and physics behind the bird flying.

It is the studies of how the birds do it that led to the invention of formulas and algorithms which allows us to fly airplanes today. This is just an example of how man could use his God given authority to benefit humanity through exploration of the air world. This can still be done in relations to other forms of nature on daily basis. We have the permission not just to study how birds fly. We could also study how other animals co-exist in and with nature so that we might learn and apply the principles to our own existence by creating parallel systems as those animals, to our daily lives.

Going Forward

So, let’s empower our youth, let’s empower our pews to be aware of the authority and mandate that God Almighty has given to them to explore and exploit nature for the good of man and the glory of God.

Remember that we are given authority not just over birds of the air. Our authority expands to the air space itself, and to all animals that use the air space. So, the onus is on us to find out ways we could interrelate the activities of birds, insects, bats, bugs, etc. to our human existence on the earth. How can we possibly study how these animals and insects exploit the air such that we can learn from them and duplicate their exploits for our own betterment and progress.

The fact remains that we have been given authority over the air. We should exploit it. We should study the birds and insects. We should extend our authority to them. If there are principalities and powers in the air, let’s challenged them for it. Let’s confront them with the authority given to us by God. Let us declare that we are the crown of God’s creation. Let us come upon the forces of the air by faith and assert our authority to rule and manage the earth and the air world for God and His glory.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine

