It’s not only deeply unsettling news that is coming out of Nigeria, despite the protracted economic gloom and various indices of social dysfunction or decline, which keep worsening all around us and becoming set as our way of life. There are the bright flares of genius and inspiring ingenuity that intermittently give a sense that the national renaissance might just be delayed but would still emerge. This is in spite of the weakening human capital and resources, arising from the gross inadequacies or outright failures of public investments in health, education and other essential services, which are negatively impacting social outcomes that ought to drive a sense of communal and economic wellbeing across the country.

While there is definitely the need to shore up public sector driven education in Nigeria to deliver the greater wave that would lift the most number of students across the country towards social usefulness and regeneration, yet private sector driven education in the country, from the earliest times, has always filled a critical gap and even led the way in determining positive social outcomes. This has become a lot more important now, as we move into an age of global competitiveness, in which the tools required for excellence compel the need for training that is at the frontiers of educational innovation, and is primed towards future-readiness.

We live in a digital age that is on the cusp of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in which knowledge itself has become the biggest currency of exchange, and a lot of efforts are being put into STEAM education, and similarly inclined programmes. These constitute the foundation setting for future-readiness, to match the surge of innovation, as many are preparing for skills whose extents are yet to be known. There is only the indication of, without a comprehensive understanding of, what the skills required would be, as the future keeps unfolding.

As such, the pace of public education remains at a great lag for Nigerians to become natives of this new global knowledge and skills space, hence the importance of the intervention of private sector-driven education at this point. This is the promise of institutions like Chrisland Schools, as the hard evidence of performance continues to reveal. Yes, this will be to shove a foot in the door, while public education – very hopefully – assumes its intended place and moves in the hordes of people who will become a critical mass of actors in the global sphere.

It goes without saying that private schools currently have better educational resources – from well-trained/higher quality teaching staff to libraries, laboratories, athletic facilities, and more innovative curricula that are usually blends of the best traditions across educational practice. Also, they have more appropriate teacher-to-student ratios, for better learning and its outcomes, well-equipped educational environments, and paraphernalia of instruction such as boards, desks, playgrounds, then drinking water, toilets, and enhanced sanitary management, etc.

The foregoing is quite understandable within the purview of the history of education in Nigeria, as it is a known fact that education first came into the country through the efforts of private institutions and individuals, from those of the Portuguese who established schools alongside their trading posts in coastal cities like Lagos, to the rise of the religious missions – the CMS, Baptists, Roman Catholics, and also different Islamic groups. Although a number of these schools were then nationalised and taken over by government, decades down the line, before many of them subsequently fell into dysfunction due to poor funding and management by public actors.

The seeds of distinction planted – from the roots of formal education in the country – recently got rehashed as two students of Chrisland Schools broke through ceilings by winning major international laurels – with 18-year-old Oluwabukolami Adeyemi of Chrisland Pre-Degree College, Lagos, scoring the highest mark in the world in Cambridge International AS level Law (also known as the Cambridge A’ Levels) and recording the High Achievement Award in Cambridge International AS Level Psychology.

Also, 17-year-old Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo of Chrisland High School, Victoria Garden City, had the highest mark in English as a Second Language (Speaking Endorsement) in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), thereby netting the Top in the World Award. It is quite instructive that she has equally been Head Girl in Chrisland Schools.

These two students of Chrisland Schools – who carried out remarkable feats in the Cambridge Examinations conducted in more than 145 countries worldwide – were thus bestowed with the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards, put together in collaboration with the Cambridge International Assessment Education. As a result, they were thrust into the spotlight of global attention and reckoning, with an event hosted in their honour and observed by top officials of the British Council, guests from all walks of life, and their proud parents.

Oluwabukolami Adeyemi attended preschool, nursery and primary school in Chrisland School, Ladipo Oluwole Street in Ikeja, Lagos, and had returned to Chrisland, which she describes at “a very welcoming environment,” after high school to take her Cambridge A’ Levels examination. As she recounted in an interview, besides her parents, who were a solid backbone to her, next came Chrisland Schools in terms of support, because, “academically, I would say the lecturers were intentional about everybody’s individual journey. So, when I sat in class to have a law and psychology lecture I wasn’t feeling like a teacher was teaching in class, I was feeling that my teacher was teaching me. The academic experience was very intentional.” Also, for her, “the management and staff of Chrisland Pre-Degree College gave me their unwavering support at all times.”

With her present success, she has qualified for Direct Level entry to study Law – which has always been her childhood dream and aspiration, as one interested in civil and economic justice – in a number of universities in the United Kingdom, of which she will make a choice in due course.

In a similar testament to the intentionality of Chrisland Schools in driving its students in the path of excellence, Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo stated that, “Chrisland is all I have always known, not only because of the academic backing that we got, my teachers in particular have been helpful from the start, part of the reason why I am always motivated to do well. I also enjoyed the extracurricular activities. They are always looking for experiences to make us grow. Aside from the school things we do, we go out for multiple debates, competitions, arts and drawings as well. So, they are always getting us involved in things that will incite our passion.”

Private sector education in Nigeria keeps leading the way in terms of social outcomes, from the numerous examples from Chrisland Schools and the remarkable feats of their students, which reinforces its leading role in the history of education in Nigeria, while equally signalling it as the catalyst that would energise the larger wave of public education towards the desired social outcomes for a Nigerian renaissance.

This kept her in remarkable stead to score the highest mark in English in the IGCSE, and she is presently primed to go on to study Business Management in the university, which is the discipline she’s passionate about, otherwise it would be Journalism due to her love for and aptitude in English language, which would make her an effective communicator. Also, Mmesomachukwu would rather study abroad not only because all her educational experience so far has been based in Nigeria, and she would rather break out of the in-breeding, but equally because there are not enough incentives to keep studying in Nigeria presently.

The very carefully curated efforts of Chrisland Schools in raising generations of students undergirded by continued aspiration towards excellence in learning and competitive educational engagements, is what a member of the institution’s Advisory Board, Mr Akin Fadeyi, pointed out as being exemplified in the more recent achievements of Oluwabukolami Adeyemi and Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo, which speak to a general tendency. As Mr Fadeyi put it, “It is not the first time we will be on world stage. We have always raised an enduring generation of leaders in all spheres of human endeavour, be it science, technology, arts and sports.” And this evolves from a worldview of excellence, hence, “Chrisland Schools remains irrevocably committed to raising great ambassadors who have been modelled in our community’s humane culture, values and ethics”, according to Fadeyi.

Evidence of this abound in the calibre of the schools’ alumni, which include Phoebe Dami-Asolo (nee Larry-Izamoje), the director of Operations for Coca-Cola India, who is the first African woman to hold such a position in the organisation; Gerald Ibe, a policy adviser to a Canadian Cabinet Minister; Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Omotola, a new breed ripple creating politician; Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, and award winning actress; and Seyitan Atigarin, a highly-reputed broadcast journalist. Also, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, the chief commercial officer of Mixta Africa, an international business consultancy; Israel Adesanya aka The Last Stylebender, the UFC Middle Weight Champion; Dr Bunmi Sotayo, a prodigy who bagged the PhD degree before the age of 25; Iroghama Ogbeifun, the founder/CEO of Hairven Limited, and also the MD/CEO of Starzs Investments Company Limited; and David Onyemata, a professional American footballer, among others.

More so, students of Chrisland Schools have won very significant and notable laurels, including Tejumade Adeyinka, who emerged third best student in Lagos State in NECO/SSCE in 2014; Damilola Bolarin of Chrisland VGC, who became the third best student in Lagos State in the West Africa Senior Secondary School Examination in 2015; and Chisom Okafor of Chrisland Pre-Degree College, who had the best result in Africa and the third best result in the World in the NCUK International Foundation Year programme in 2016.

In terms of attainments on the level of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), while Chrisland High School, Ikeja, emerged as the first position in the APEN coding and robotics competition at the secondary level, and Chrisland High School, VGC, emerged as the first runner-up at the 2020 Conrad Challenge in 2020, Ibukun Addy of Chrisland College, Idimu, Lagos, came first at the International Girls in the 2017 ICT Day celebration’s Quiz competition, and Somkele Eluagwele and Toniloba Toyobo of Chrisland College Idimu took the first position in the Nigeria Women Day Google Wi-Fi Combat Competition in 2018. These are just a few in the lengthening litany of achievements of Chrisland Schools, which straddle the academics, the arts, ICT and sports.

Obukome Izu-Okodiya, a Nigerian education enthusiast, wrote from Warri, Delta State.

