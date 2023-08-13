Amidst the myriad challenges confronting Nigeria and the vast expanse of the African continent, one formidable obstacle looms large — a veritable resource curse. Our lands lie blessed with abundant natural riches, yet regrettably the lion’s share of these treasures remains untapped within our borders. Instead, they are swiftly harvested as raw materials, whisked away to distant shores in Europe, America, and beyond, where they undergo metamorphosis into coveted finished goods.

In the rich tapestry of Greek mythology, one resolute Titan shines with celestial brilliance — the formidable figure of Atlas. His name resonates through the ages, inseparable from the legendary Titanomachy — the epic ten-year war that shook the heavens, pitting the audacious Titans against the majestic Olympian gods, led by none other than Zeus himself. The Titans’ ambitious quest to supplant the Olympians and seize cosmic dominion ended in utter defeat, consigning them to Tartarus, an abyss of unfathomable depths beneath the underworld.

Of all the Titans, Atlas stood as a central figure, a colossus of cosmic consequence. His pivotal role in the rebellion garnered him a fate most profound — condemnation by the mighty Zeus to bear the weight of the celestial heavens eternally upon his Herculean shoulders. A symbol of resolute endurance and unwavering fortitude, Atlas bore the burden of an immense globe, emblematic of the vast cosmos itself.

But his unyielding perseverance transcends the mythic realms, resonating in the human experience — a poignant allegory of the weight of responsibility, the consequences of defiance, and the inexorable outcomes of our choices. The mighty Atlas, an emblem of cosmic gravity, bears witness to the enduring lesson of carrying the weight of the world upon our shoulders.

Amidst the myriad challenges confronting Nigeria and the vast expanse of the African continent, one formidable obstacle looms large — a veritable resource curse. Our lands lie blessed with abundant natural riches, yet regrettably the lion’s share of these treasures remains untapped within our borders. Instead, they are swiftly harvested as raw materials, whisked away to distant shores in Europe, America, and beyond, where they undergo metamorphosis into coveted finished goods. Alas, these same goods find their ways back to Africa, commanding prices that bear the indelible mark of exorbitance, cruelly depleting our lean foreign exchange reserves.

To embark upon a trajectory that leads toward true economic independence, Africa must resolutely pivot its attention toward cultivating a robust manufacturing sector. We can no longer idly abide by our lamentable role as a mere receptacle for products that hail from far-off lands.

In the pursuit of a brighter path, I felt compelled to orchestrate a technology and innovation fair in Enugu two years ago. The sheer creativity exhibited by local talents, giving rise to awe-inspiring inventions — many of which captivated social media — inspired my team and I at the Enugu Technology and Innovation (E-Tech) Centre. Bolstered by this creative wealth, we aspired to harness these talents and establish manufacturing hubs in Nigeria, commencing our endeavour in the South-East.

With zeal and vision, we acquired nearly an acre of land in an industrial layout, erecting a robust space intended as a Research and Development laboratory. Equipments were diligently procured to enable the manifestation of our aspirations. In engaging the Enugu State Government to organise the Technology and Innovation fair, we obtained access to a public space to host this momentous event. Yet, despite our earnest intentions, securing an audience with the governor proved to be a disheartening pursuit.

The governor’s reluctance to engage with our cause became apparent when he declined to honor our invitation to the fair, opting instead to dispatch his SSG (Secretary to the State Government) on his behalf. However, in a bizarre twist, weeks later, the same governor who failed to grace our event personally, orchestrated an extravagant reception for the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, merrily reveling in the festivities. The government’s skewed priorities were laid bare.

The whole vision of partnership, a harmonious symphony between enterprising minds and the guiding hand of the State Government — forging Enugu into a shining beacon of manufacturing prowess, nurtured by the wealth of local talents — encountered an impregnable wall. The government’s tepid response cast us, a fervent group of innovators, as mere inconveniences, thwarted in our earnest pursuit. Thus, the noble plan that carried the torch of progress met an untimely demise, suffusing our spirits with a sense of melancholy and diminishing the fervour to persist in our resolute journey.

Atlas Shrugged is a novel written by Ayn Rand, a Russian-American novelist and philosopher. It presents a dystopian world where society is crumbling due to ill-informed government policies. The story revolves around some powerful industrialists, led by Dagny Taggart and John Galt, who go on strike, withdrawing their talents and resources from a society that doesn’t value their contributions. Through their actions, the novel explores Rand’s philosophy of Objectivism, emphasising the importance of reason, individual rights, and self-interest. The act of “shrugging” is an act of defiance, where these productive individuals decide to stop supporting a society that fails to recognise their worth.

In the crucible of these Senate confirmation hearings, an inescapable question lingers — how can such candidates, marked by a disconcerting deficit of academic mettle, be entrusted with the herculean task of extricating Nigeria from its inexorable doldrums? The monumental responsibility of steering the nation towards progress and prosperity rests upon their shoulders, yet their qualifications seem inadequate to rise to this formidable occasion. In the face of such disquieting revelations, the soul of Nigeria weeps.

When Nigerians are the topic of discourse, a prevailing sentiment emerges — a resounding acknowledgment of our exceptional intellectual prowess. Our men and women, akin to celestial seeds scattered across the globe, engender remarkable transformations and foster the growth of other nations. Within the recesses of our cerebral confines reside world-class economists, instrumental in elevating countries, now hailed as the illustrious “Asian Tigers”, to the zenith of prosperity. Many such individuals today generously offer their services pro bono, yet they remain disregarded merely because they are neither politicians nor aligned with the ruling party.

However, in the recent hallowed halls of the Senate, where presidential ministerial nominees faced the crucible of scrutiny, disconcerting revelations unfurled. Among the nominees, a glaring dissonance manifested itself — a disheartening discordance between the exalted mantle they aspire to assume and the underwhelming provenance of their academic credentials. A nominee’s Ordinary level (O-Level) examination bore the imprints of a mere two credits, bearing witness to the hollow echoes of scholastic accomplishment. Another nominee’s stated age and academic dossier appeared enigmatically misaligned, veiled in an opaque shroud of incongruity.

Similarly, the outcome of our intervention in Enugu epitomises the poignant struggles encountered by enterprising individuals and entrepreneurs striving for economic progress in Africa and most especially in Nigeria, amid a backdrop of government apathy and bureaucratic barriers. These frustrations and obstacles often lead these contributors to “shrug” and withdraw their fervent efforts in societies that undervalue or obstruct their invaluable contributions. Ayn Rand has this to say about such societies:

“When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing – When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors – When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice – You may know that your society is doomed.”

Isn’t it about time we sing Nunc Dimittis to this Republic?

Osmund Agbo writes from Houston, Texas. Email: Eagleosmund@yahoo.

