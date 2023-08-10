Professor Mamman stands as a paragon of excellence, leadership, and unwavering dedication. His journey is an inspiration to aspiring legal professionals and a testament to the transformative power of education, integrity, and a commitment to positive change.

Professor Tahir Mamman has just been nominated by President Bola Tinubu as one of his ministers. The academic luminary was successfully screened and confirmed by the National Assembly. A well-deserved nomination as it is, when I tuned in to the live broadcast of the ministerial screening, a captivating scene unfolded. What was supposed to be academic grilling of some sort, turned out be a moment encomium showering. The atmosphere was charged with admiration and respect by the lawmakers, including former students of Prof. Mamman, who stepped forward for testimonies. Their heartfelt testimonials painted a vivid portrait of a dedicated mentor and visionary educator.

Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, representing Borno North, vividly recounted his days in UNIMAID under Prof. Mamman’s guidance, while Senator Shehu Lawan Kaka of Borno Central eloquently shared his experiences as a student leader under the professor’s wise counsel. The hallowed chamber buzzed with a sense of pride and unity, underscoring the profound impact of Prof. Mamman on shaping not only legal minds but also future leaders of our great nation. In the realm of legal luminaries, few names shine as brightly as that of Professor Mamman. With an impressive array of credentials and an unwavering commitment to excellence, he stands as a beacon of integrity and leadership in the legal community.

Professor Mamman’s journey began when he obtained his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1983. A year later, he graduated from the Nigerian Law School, solidifying his foundation in the legal field. His academic prowess paved the way for a remarkable career that would leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s legal landscape. Entering the academic sphere, Prof. Mamman embarked on a path of influence and contribution. He joined the University of Maiduguri where he taught Law, rising to the esteemed position of the Dean of the Faculty of Law. His dedication to legal education was further underscored by his pursuit of a Master’s Degree from the University of Warwick and, subsequently, a Ph.D., reinforcing his commitment to continuous learning and academic growth.

In 2005, Professor Mamman assumed the role of Director-General of the Nigerian Law School after serving as Deputy Director-General of the Kano Campus, marking a pivotal phase in his career. Over the course of his eight-year tenure, his leadership led to transformative growth and infrastructural development within the institution. His visionary approach and unwavering dedication played a significant role in shaping the future of legal education in Nigeria.

Beyond his national impact, Professor Mamman’s reputation expanded, earning him a place as a recognized member of the prestigious Body of Benchers. His dedication to legal education extended to the global arena, as he served as a board member of the International Association of Law Schools based in Washington.

In September 2015, Prof. Mamman was conferred with the esteemed title of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as a recognition for his exceptional contributions within the legal realm. This recognition underscored his standing as a legal luminary and his profound impact on the legal profession. Presently, Prof. Mamman serves as the Vice-Chancellor of Baze University, situated in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. His role as an academic leader continues to shape the minds of future legal professionals, instilling in them the values of integrity, excellence, and ethical practice.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, the Federal Government of Nigeria bestowed upon Professor Mamman the national honor of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), a testament to his commitment to nation-building and the advancement of legal education. Prof. Mamman’s academic and professional journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the legal field. His practice areas include Arbitration and Mediation and Corporate and Commercial Law. As an esteemed member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Bar Association, Professor Mamman remains at the forefront of legal discourse and innovation.

Professor Mamman stands as a paragon of excellence, leadership, and unwavering dedication. His journey is an inspiration to aspiring legal professionals and a testament to the transformative power of education, integrity, and a commitment to positive change.

Tinubu’s astute decision to appoint Professor Tahir Mamman as a minister reflects wisdom and foresight that can significantly contribute to Nigeria’s development. With a distinguished academic background, leadership experience, and legal acumen, Professor Mamman’s strategic placement in key ministries holds the promise of advancing the nation’s progress and addressing complex challenges with innovative solutions. The nation watches with anticipation, eager to witness his ability to evolve from an academic leader to a transformative force that propels Nigeria toward a more prosperous and just future.

Gidado Shuaib, a media and communications specialist, is the Editor-In-Chief of the News Digest.

