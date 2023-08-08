The poor masses are currently struggling to survive the asphyxiating gas poured into the atmosphere on account of the anarchy of a hurriedly conceived and poorly delivered Tinubunomics. Meanwhile, how soon it would take for hope to be restored or how long the chaos of ‘Balablue-bulaba’ could be endured before patience runs out is just a matter of time.

Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State and the Inventor of political Iberiberism is gifted with the prowess of oration. The first time I heard Okorocha, who also loves erecting statues, speak about political Iberiberism, I pounced on my dictionary searching for its meaning to no avail. If the many controversial statues Okorocha erected in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, have disappeared unceremoniously; no thanks to his losing a grip on power, Iberiberism has however evolved into defining, if not edifying, the banality of Nigerian politics.

Okorocha is not the first Nigerian politician to be a minter of political jargon. In the First Republic, Adegoke Adelabu, the Ibadan political stormy petrel, popularly branded as Penkelemesi, was a veteran in the act of weaving political phraseology at will. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current president of Nigeria, however, appears to have taken the lead in enriching Nigeria’s political vocabulary. From olule (electoral defeat) to emilokan (it’s my turn) to balablue-bulaba (whatever that means?), no one should be in doubt as to the depth of Tinubu’s dexterity for political sarcasm, which sent jitters into the camps of the opposition and left his perceived enemies disorganised and agonising.

In essence, words are no doubt a powerful weapon. Yoruba would say: oro ni fa obi jade ni apo; oun na ni fa ofa jade ni apo (words can ease out kolanut from a pocket as a measure of peace or friendship, while words can also push forth an arrow from a pouch as a call to war). After all, the Scripture acknowledges the potency of words in the creation of the earth: ‘let there be light, and there was light.’

Nigerians are probably yet still struggling with the original meaning of ‘Balablue-bulaba’ invented by Tinubu during the campaign. If Nigerians hadn’t come to terms with shocks and despair under Buhari, the few weeks of Tinubu must have offered enough lessons in reality. Looking into the context in which Tinubu dropped ‘Balablue-bulaba’, one may not be wrong to read into it the meaning of ‘hodgepodge or topsy-turvy’. And taking a closer look at it, a word like ‘hullabaloo’ would drive home the meaning and sound much better than any other variety. It was like capturing the mood of the country at that time when the whole nation was thrown into confusion as a result of the crisis emanating from the economic policies at the time. Many people, most especially the poor, were affected by the naira redesign policy and fuel scarcity that bedevilled the nation in the last days of Buhari’s administration. Many businesses collapsed and not a few people lost their lives too. It was like a nation in a war with itself.

The motto of Tinubu’s campaign was ‘Renewed Hope’. And just like at the onset of every dispensation, the expectation of the people for a new dawn on 29 May was not misplaced. At his swearing-in as the president of Nigeria, however, Tinubu’s words pushed the country into a factory reset. He ordered that, “fuel subsidy is gone,” with the full authority of the Commander-in-Chief. Tinubu had not left the podium where he delivered his inaugural speech that his salvo, “fuel subsidy is gone” set the nation ablaze in the inferno of ‘balablue-bulaba’, or better still, hullabaloo.

It was like a call to war as confusion reigned supreme in nooks and crannies of the country as the leviathan marketers of petroleum either shut the filling stations or jerked up the pump prices of PMS to a minimum of N500 per litre. Nigerians now apparently have a fair knowledge of ‘balablue-bulaba’, with Tinubu deliberately or unwittingly setting the stage for the renewed suffering of the masses on his assumption of office. Nigerians who expected President Tinubu to come with a soothing balm only got acid poured on their festering sores. The mood of the nation that was just breathing an air of renewed relief was dashed. And all this happened when they had thought that the disastrous years of Buhari would soon be consigned to the dustbin of history. While people were expecting words like, ‘Let there be light’, they were driven back to the dark days of anguish.

Unfortunately, instead of finding a way out of the logjam he has thrown the nation into, Tinubu’s self-appointed footsoldiers began to chorus the same old tune of ‘no pain; no gain’, evoking the hushed feeling that we have travelled this same road that led to hopelessness over and over again. No doubt, hope is the most important key to life’s sustenance. The hope for a better tomorrow is vital for keeping dreams alive; and without which many would be broken and shattered beyond redemption. Unfortunately, however, Nigerian leaders have weaponised ‘hope’ to cover up their deception. They hide under the shadow of preaching ‘hope’ to give sleeping pills to people and numb their senses to a coma!

Obasanjo sang the mantra of hope throughout his eight years, even when he abandoned the road from Lagos to Abeokuta and the one that branched out to his Ota Farm. While he was busy chasing governors and ministers about to raise huge amounts to build a personal estate in the name of a presidential library, he never hung on the hope that his library could materialise after leaving power, without arm-twisting any government functionaries. Buhari also hid under the ‘hope’ cliché, while his few herds of cattle in Daura attracted more attention than providing security to Nigerians, including his fellow Northerners, who honoured him with cult followership when he was scheming for power. The more Nigerians are left crushing in miseries, Nigerian leaders keep demanding that citizens tighten their belts, while on the other hand, the commonwealth of the nation is looted. Is it not said that it is only a wicked father that who gives his children stones when they demand bread?

And just as predicted, the diviner was yet undone with his tools of divination when the pump price of PMS ballooned to between N600 and N620 per litre. Within two months of Tinubu’s presidency, ‘balablue-bulaba’ is coming across with its full import, as inflation has gone haywire, collapsing the economy faster than hitherto imagined. Millions have been subjugated below the threshold of poverty under the messianic Buhari, while Tinubu’s defenders insist their political don is the saviour who Nigerians have been waiting for. The new Sherrif in town is further toying with the idea of hiking the electricity tariff that is sure to deepen the pains of the majority of masses, under the yoke of multidimensional poverty, and who will only sulk and sob with the gnashing of teeth! The masses can only wonder what exactly their sins are against leaders who promised to make life better for them!

Regrettably, where there is actually nothing wrong with subsidy, the same suffering masses have been bamboozled to accept the falsehood that subsidy is bad and the real cause of their pains. The greatest deceit of ‘balablue-bulaba’, as Nigerians would eventually realise, is the idea of forcing people to accept that government has no business in making utilities available at cheaper rates to make life easier, which essentially is what subsidy is meant to deliver. Nigeria is obviously the only country in which subsidy has become a crime, whereas people rely on powered generators for electricity, pump water from boreholes, pay for private security, and endure the risk and discomfort of bad roads. It could only be put down to the affliction of ‘balablue-bulaba’ that subsidy could be criminalised and turned into the exploitation of the people, while other countries that develop and progress continue to provide a range of subsidies to their citizens.

From time immemorial, removal of subsidy has become a motive that every government hides under to increase fuel pump prices. The reason for petrol subsidy in the first place is that Nigeria refines its crude oil outside its shores, when its four refineries are in a perpetual state of disrepair, with a huge portion of revenues frittered away through unending turn-around maintenance of these facilities. The huge joke, however, remains that the subsidy rogues laden with stolen public resources are yet again repositioning under the Tinubu’s administration that is punishing the masses in the deception that subsidy is bad. The economic sabotage of fuel importation that has been blamed on subsidy is that ‘private refiners’ buy crude oil cheaply in Nigeria, refine it outside the shores of the country and sell back petrol, which is one of the byproducts (of crude oil), at the international rate calibrated in dollars.

It probably takes the logic of ‘balablue-bulaba’ to justify why an astronomical hike in the pump price of PMS, in the guise of subsidy removal, could be contemplated by a government that promised ‘renewed hope’ to the people, without putting in place palliatives to cushion the consequential effects on the masses. And to expect that the mindboggling $19 billion fraud perpetrated with the supposed turn-around maintenance of the moribund refineries under the Buhari administration, as revealed by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State, would be of interest to Tinubu who rushed to announce the death of subsidy, is to thoroughly underestimate the deception of the Nigerian ruling elite! One would have expected President Tinubu to declare “our refineries must work”, instead of “subsidy is gone!” Putting the cat before the horse without considering the attendant harrowing hardship on the masses should probably speak to what ‘Balablue-bulaba’ truly connotes.

President Tinubu is sadly consolidating on the confusion and deprivation that characterised the Buhari era. Yoruba would also say: oju ti o ba ni kale ki ti aro se’pin (the morning speaks to what to expect in the day). Nigerians expect Tinubu to revive the promise of renewal of hope that has been dashed at the inception of his administration. The poor masses are currently struggling to survive the asphyxiating gas poured into the atmosphere on account of the anarchy of a hurriedly conceived and poorly delivered Tinubunomics. Meanwhile, how soon it would take for hope to be restored or how long the chaos of ‘Balablue-bulaba’ could be endured before patience runs out is just a matter of time.

Johnson Amusan, a public analyst, writes through johnsonamusan@gmail.com.

