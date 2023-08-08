His appointment brings hope for an era of unparalleled growth, where security issues will be addressed head-on, instilling confidence in investors and spurring economic activities across the nation. By eliminating corruption that has plagued law enforcement and national security, Ribadu aims to foster a secure environment that will attract investments, stimulate economic growth, and create opportunities for all Nigerians.

In a groundbreaking departure from tradition, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a strategic move that promises to reshape Nigeria’s security landscape. With the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser (NSA), the country has embarked on a journey towards enhanced internal policing and a resolute fight against corruption. This bold decision signifies a disruptive shift, veering away from the exclusive preserve of retired army Generals, and embracing the vast experiences of a retired police officer.

The significance of this appointment cannot be overstated. For decades, the office of the NSA had been largely synonymous with retired army Generals or officers, despite the Nigerian Police Force being at the forefront of maintaining peace and security across the nation. However, with Ribadu’s appointment, President Tinubu has charted a new course, signaling his administration’s commitment to a reimagined and more effective national security strategy.

Nuhu Ribadu’s reputation as an anti-corruption warrior precedes him. His tenure as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) remains etched in the annals of Nigeria’s fight against corruption. Fearless and resolute, Ribadu took on powerful individuals involved in corrupt practices, securing over 270 convictions, including high-profile politicians and state governors.

However, Ribadu’s appointment as NSA extends beyond his anti-corruption credentials. His illustrious career as a law enforcement officer, from Assistant Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police, equips him with an unparalleled understanding of Nigeria’s internal policing challenges. This experience promises to drive the formulation of innovative strategies to bolster the capabilities of law enforcement agencies nationwide.

As the Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, President Tinubu demonstrated his unwavering support for the police. Now, by appointing Ribadu, he underscores the importance of empowering and re-energising the Nigerian Police Force to take on the mantle of law enforcement and public policing.

This strategic move comes at a critical juncture for Nigeria’s economy. The recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, “World Economic Outlook Update: Near-Term Resilience, Persistent Challenges,” projects Nigeria’s economy to grow at 3.2% in 2023, with a slight decline to 3.0% in 2024 due to security issues in the oil sector. The country’s growth projections fall below the sub-Saharan region’s average, set to grow by 3.5% in 2023 and 4.1% in 2024.

However, with Ribadu at the helm of national security, the tide may turn. His appointment brings hope for an era of unparalleled growth, where security issues will be addressed head-on, instilling confidence in investors and spurring economic activities across the nation. By eliminating corruption that has plagued law enforcement and national security, Ribadu aims to foster a secure environment that will attract investments, stimulate economic growth, and create opportunities for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu’s decision to appoint Nuhu Ribadu as NSA represents a defining moment in Nigeria’s quest for a safer and prosperous future. As Ribadu takes charge, Nigerians can anticipate a bold and transformative era, characterised by an unyielding commitment to internal policing and an unrelenting fight against corruption.

George Kerley, a public affairs analyst, writes from Port Harcourt.

