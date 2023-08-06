But for a child of God, success begins by first being in a relationship with God. Second, the purpose of God for your life must be identified. Third, you must run that purpose with utmost commitment to God’s standards — faithfulness, purity, integrity, love, discipline, humility, among others. Take, for example, that I am called as a leader to function in the politics of my nation, I cannot promote or endorse the rigging of elections, even when it is to my favour.

A few years ago, someone approached me with a business opportunity that would instantly turn me into a multimillionaire in dollars. I looked at the proposal, and chuckled, “how can I be involved in this? This is fraud. What would happen to my relationship with God, with the church of God, with my family, and with all the people in my life? It was at a moment of desperate need for money to buy a property for our church, but I turned it down. This was one of many such opportunities that I have had to become instantly wealthy. If I were not in Christ, I would have taken it and no one would have known, except God and the people involved.

Aren’t those who don’t know Christ not “successful” on earth? Of course, many of them are incredibly more “successful” than many Christians are. But, I have put their success in quotes. Why? What many of them do to attain their successes and to measure their successes are at complete variance with God’s ways, which then makes what most of then call successes on earth to be failures before God. Success isn’t just about packing your garage with cars, filling your bank accounts with dollars, travelling the world over, and building gigantic corporations.

The model for achieving and measuring success in the kingdom of God is deeply rooted on two legs – identifying God’s purpose for your life and pursuing that purpose through biblical values. In other words, if you are called and equipped to function in the media industry, and you abandon that to pursue Medicine, you’ve failed as far as Biblical principles are concerned. Purpose is sacrosanct for success. The world knows nothing about the divine purpose. In fact, the world is the number one enemy of God’s purposes. Satan hates divine purposes with a passion. However, some of these “successful” people may truly stumble on divine purpose by virtue of God’s sovereignty, but majority of those who celebrate successes in the world are selfish, greedy, and self-centered business men and women who exploit vulnerable nations and systems to enrich themselves. They are called capitalists. They are all over the world, milking the poor to sustain their multi-billion dollar empires.

This is what the Bible calls, “the prosperity of fools which will eventually destroy them” (Proverbs 1:32).

In fact, many of these stupendously wealthy billionaires are in various dark societies that are beyond the scope of this write-up. Don’t let anyone fool you that “I don’t need God to succeed because Warren Buffet doesn’t know God”. Nothing can be more silly a statement. You don’t really know what these people do in the privacy of their lives.

But for a child of God, success begins by first being in a relationship with God. Second, the purpose of God for your life must be identified. Third, you must run that purpose with utmost commitment to God’s standards — faithfulness, purity, integrity, love, discipline, humility, among others. Take, for example, that I am called as a leader to function in the politics of my nation, I cannot promote or endorse the rigging of elections, even when it is to my favour. I cannot promote or endorse smear campaigns against my opponents. I cannot engage in lies and propaganda in my campaigns. I cannot give bribes to any political godfather. I can’t swear an oath to any altar just to win a political position. And the list goes on.

…the next time someone tells you that you don’t need God to succeed because Bill Gates and Elon Musk are the richest in the world, without God, tell that person that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. True kingdom success is not measured by how much money you have or by fame or by influence.

That is what makes my own success as a believer in politics totally different from the so called “success” of an unbeliever, who achieves political success on the platform of compromises and corruption. This is what makes us shine as true lights for God in a dark world. We don’t achieve and measure success on the world’s parameters. Our success is deeply rooted in aligning with God’s purpose and promoting His values. So, the next time someone tells you that you don’t need God to succeed because Bill Gates and Elon Musk are the richest in the world, without God, tell that person that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. True kingdom success is not measured by how much money you have or by fame or by influence. It is solely measured by finding and diving into God’s purposes in a manner that promotes His agenda and uphold His values on earth.

“For without me, you can do nothing” (John 15:5).

That is what makes the church, I mean the true church, different from the world. The world may not need God to “succeed”, because they can do anything with anything and at any time to attain their success. We need God to succeed because we can’t do anything with anything at any time.

