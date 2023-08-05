It is therefore not in our best interest to deepen the crisis in Niger through a military action. Besides, it is not our business to “spread democracy”, let alone go about this by force. Democracy cannot be introduced from abroad or another country, and should not be by military force. The failure of the all-powerful USA in its many interventions in the world is enough lesson for us in developing countries.

The military coup in Niger has provoked a muscular response from President Tinubu and ECOWAS. However, a military intervention in that country will not be in the interest of Nigeria. It will lead to crisis that will inevitably spill into Nigeria, particularly the poor regions in the North. There will be an influx of indigent people from Niger, most of who will not find jobs in Nigeria and might therefore become open to recruitment into the ranks of bandits and insurgents. The impact of our economic difficulties is already biting Niger hard, given their links to our economy.

There is evidence of the involvement of nationals of neighbouring countries in the conflicts in our North-East, including banditry and the deadly farmer-herder clashes. Our borders with Niger can not be easily policed. The influx of both refugees and criminal elements into the country cannot be contained if there is crisis in Niger. We will do well to recall what happened at the height of the crisis and instability in Chad. Highways became unsafe, especially in the North of our country, and the military had to be deployed to the Lake Chad area and our roads. Our democracy, like most democracies today, is fragile. Key participants in our past election are still trying to delegitimise its outcome on the flimsy excuse that it was not a perfect election. Our security forces are also overstretched, given the increased number of theatres of insecurity in Nigeria.

It is therefore not in our best interest to deepen the crisis in Niger through a military action. Besides, it is not our business to “spread democracy”, let alone go about this by force. Democracy cannot be introduced from abroad or another country, and should not be by military force. The failure of the all-powerful USA in its many interventions in the world is enough lesson for us in developing countries. In our copycat mentality and delusion of grandeur as the ‘giant of Africa’, we tend to adopt the tools of global hegemons. We want to humiliate the military of another country by giving it an ultimatum, and even before the expiration of that ultimatum, we are imposing sanctions on the country. This is a collective punishment of the people of Niger and therefore an immoral tool of hegemons. ECOWAS is not a sovereign; it is just a club. Countries, on the other hand, are sovereigns. Unelected ECOWAS officials should do well to temper their language in this unfolding crisis.

The liberation of ‘francophone’ African countries from the clutches of France has not been completed. France controls the national reserves of 14 African countries. It imposed on them what it calls a colonial debt; a debt these countries purportedly owe France for having colonised (‘civilised?’) them! France tied the currency of the so called ‘francophone’ countries initially to its own and then to the euro, subsequently.

In addition, we should be careful not to back the neo-colonial interests of France that is being challenged in its former African colonies. The liberation of ‘francophone’ African countries from the clutches of France has not been completed. France controls the national reserves of 14 African countries. It imposed on them what it calls a colonial debt; a debt these countries purportedly owe France for having colonised (‘civilised?’) them! France tied the currency of the so called ‘francophone’ countries initially to its own and then to the euro, subsequently. This has frustrated the ambition of ECOWAS to have a common currency for the whole of West Africa. All over Africa, there is now an awareness of the dishonourable role of France in the continent.

This is true even in Europe. Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of the Italian far right government, in her spat with President Macron, accused France of continuing to exploit Africa, in part, by printing the currency of 14 African countries that are tied to France and charging them mint fees for this. Specifically, on Niger, she accused France of complicity in using child labour to extract minerals from the country; and that while France extracts 30% of the uranium it needs to power its nuclear reactors from Niger, 90% of the population of the African country have no electricity. She concluded that this is the reason why Africans are abandoning their continent. Astonishingly, she said that the solution is not migration but the liberation of Africa from Europeans.

…how do you trust the people who opened the flood gate of Gaddafi’s armoury by destroying Libya and killing its president? Massive arms flowed into the Sahel region following that period, along with trained Sahelian citizens working in Libya. Al Qaeda and ISIS took advantage of the opportunity to make greater in roads into West Africa. The French can’t claim that they did not see this coming when they and the UK led the invasion of Libya.

We must ensure that there is a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Niger. This should include the removal of military bases in the country. France, as well as the USA, have military bases in the country. Also, Belgium, Germany and even a Scandinavian country are said to have troops in Niger. Why? They all say that they are ‘helping’ to protect the country and contain terrorists in the Sahel. If that is true, they would have threatened to withdraw their troops as a bargaining card for the restoration of President Bazoum, instead their threat is to withdraw humanitarian aid and invade the very country they are supposed to be helping. Nigeria used to be concerned about the presence of foreign military bases in Africa, as part of its Africa-centered foreign policy. It should still be concerned about this. To have military bases in your neighbour’s land is a security red flag.

Moreover, how do you trust the people who opened the flood gate of Gaddafi’s armoury by destroying Libya and killing its president? Massive arms flowed into the Sahel region following that period, along with trained Sahelian citizens working in Libya. Al Qaeda and ISIS took advantage of the opportunity to make greater in roads into West Africa. The French can’t claim that they did not see this coming when they and the UK led the invasion of Libya. All the frontline countries to Libya and North Africa – Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad – are former French colonies. Since the French sent troops to these countries to atone for their sins in Libya, not much has been shown for it. Some have argued that they use the insurgents as a check on the leaders of these countries. If AU and ECOWAS want to send troops anywhere, they should send them to fight armed insurgents in the Sahel. This will make much more difference to the people of the region and release their potential for democratic governance.

Yahaya Hashim wrote from Sokoto Road, Kano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

