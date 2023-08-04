A (perhaps not so) crazy musing on what a military invasion of Niger by Nigeria-led forces might mean.

“Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.” – Groucho Marx

As the Nigerian government, clearly being prodded by western powers, continue to talk up the possibility of embarking on a military expedition into Niger to ‘restore democracy’, they ought to be reminded of the dictum that if you break it, you own it.

It is clear that a military intervention in the unfortunate event in Niger would not only put the final nail in the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum, it would also throw that country into major socio-political upheaval that would make the extraction of our forces hard to justify. Think US and its Afghanistan adventure.

Of course ECOWAS is right to insist on a return to civilian rule and it has deployed a variety of tools to impress it on the Niaamey junta that it does not belong to decent society. But I find the threat of military intervention worrisome. A military approach would turn ECOWAS into that proverbial frog in slowly boiling water: It is doing OK…until it is no longer doing OK and is boiled meat.

Play around with a revolving door long enough and you will get smacked in the right face. How long would it take ECOWAS leaders to realise that the voodoo doll they are gathering needles to stab probably looks like themselves.

The Niamey junta are nobody’s fools. One of the things they did was to put Bazoum and hundreds of his associates in detention. If the Nigerian-led armed forces move into Niamey to uproot the junta, it is debatable if the junta would still feel obliged to keep these people alive. So, to all practicable purpose, the Bazoum government would be permanently over and the fight would be over what comes after.

Without a doubt, ECOWAS forces would be able to subdue the junta and evict them from the presidential palace in Niamey. ECOWAS would also have to appoint a (non-democratically elected) transition team to govern the country. But then the real fun would start.

The first task would be how ECOWAS intends to sell this new government to Nigeriens and the international community? But that would be a walk in a well-lit park compared to how it would get this new government to enforce its authority on the country. The reason for this is simple: will a militarily victorious ECOWAS dissolve the Nigerien military or get its chastened leaders to rally the demoralised troops (still licking their wounds from a drubbing by invading forces) behind the new interim administration?

Both options are tricky. A disbanded military will just melt into the country where they would join forces with the various terror gangs already operating in the country and neighbouring ones – and be reinforced by outside powers intent on deepening the chaos. Why, the ex soldiers might even decide they needed to return Nigeria the favour by teaming up with our Boko Haram or ISWAP terror groups. Our troops have struggled to pacify terrorists operating in Borno and Yobe, how do we ever hope to defeat them in a country the size of Mali?

I know! I know!! A grateful west would not leave us alone to deal with it – after all we are fighting for democracy and rule of law. Right? Well, one can only hope. That was the same expectation when we went into Liberia and Sierra Leone years ago. Till date, the west are yet to redeem any of its pledges of support for Nigeria, even though their companies – not ours – were the ones reaping the benefits of peace in those nations. The same situation would surely occur in Niger. The west have poured close to $190 billion into Ukraine over the last one year in the – so far failing attempt to push Russia back. That war is likely to remain their main focus for the forseeable future. Can they provide us with a minimum of a billion dollar to take over and stabilise Niger – so their companies can continue to operate there – or are they going to push us to the IMF and the World Bank for loans to prosecute this?

More intriguingly, would the west look away if we were just to go the whole hog and fold Niger in Nigeria? This would mean that Nigeria can take over the country’s vast mineral riches. It bears repeating that Niger is resource rich. The country has a critical stock of natural resources, including uranium (one of the largest in the world), coal, gold, iron ore, tin, phosphates, petroleum, molybdenum, salt, and gypsum. Why, it even has a sparkling functional refinery. We could use this to offset our immediate expenses for the conquest and assimilation – as well as for future development of what would then be new states of Nigeria.

Niger would then transform from a landlocked, struggling francophone nation into another state (or two or three) in a richer, (better governed) Anglophone Nigeria that would not only become one of the largest countries in the world, but one that could emphatically pronounce itself as truly the giant of Africa. Of course the French might have to remove their troops and US might also have to shut down its drone base (Nigeria does not permit foreign bases in its soil), but this means reduced expenses by these countries. So, it is a win-win situation all round. What is there not to like?!

Kayode Ogunbunmi is a journalist and development communications consultant.

