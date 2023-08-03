Have you then discovered yourself as you now retire at the age of 60, 65 or 70? Are you happy and excited that you are now finally blessed with the opportunity, freedom and time to do what you have always loved and wanted to do from childhood; that which gives you sense of purpose and fulfillment? This is important because frankly all that is actually left for you to do in the next one, two, three, four, five decades or more of your life is to do that which truly pleases you and is in service to the society.

With careful reflection, retirement ought and should present by right the opportunity to live and do with oneself for oneself; an opportunity to finally be oneself and not be sorry or apologise for it, not unless of course, one lives in climes where people in a great state of anxiety tamper with their dates of birth, so that they could stay longer on paid employment, either for fear of financial insecurity or they simply have no clue whatsoever about what comes next after retirement or what they would do with themselves in the absence of the Monday to Friday routine of office work. Perhaps this is why it is partly apt to condemn in the strongest terms ab initio, countries that institute retirement policies fixing the age at 50, 60 or 70, when individuals may not be too useful to themselves. The French, as you read this piece, are still up in arms against the obnoxious suggestion that their government is considering fixing the retirement age at 64, from 62 years of age. The argument from the government is the lack of funds to run pensions. Such a country and others like it which fix the retirement age at 65 or 70 are not only selfish, oppressive and unappreciative of the quality services rendered by their citizens but also callous; the former because they essentially see their people as slaves and the latter because they do not wish their people an extended period of self-actualising rich and happy life. This when instituted as policy could be seen as deliberate, as such nations selfishly feed on the fears of the people, squeezing up the national unemployment profile and as a result promoting underdevelopment.

The backdrop assumption here is twofold and both are tragic. First is that those employed individuals under the yoke of long years of service have inadvertently through the perineal routine processes of work and promotions, been denied the opportunity of discovering who they really are. They have been living and working so efficiently doing the biddings of every third party agent, their employers, the state, civil governments, organisations and agencies but not of themselves. Because they have by some skills or socio-economic barometer turned out seemingly successful in the professional mould designed and executed by these routine elements and their sustaining processes, there is always a corresponding temptation of successful self-affirmation. Where the subject insists that the choices and paths taken to arrive finally at this stage of retirement, with the approvals and attestations of promotions, piles of certificates and letters of commendations, were made and chosen with full consciousness and in absolute freedom, that in fact suggestions of all forms of assumed compulsions, force or undue persuasions were indeed nonexistent and that, if anything, congratulations are in order. The simple truth here, to the contrary, is that of self-denial, the refusal to accept that in thanking God and signing up for their jobs, they were voluntarily signing up for self-incarceration and imprisonment. The reality of deceit and self-denial leads to the second tragedy, namely the failure of self-discovery.

Had there existed a policy system of education and administration where the individual can actually discover his or her core preferences and talents and had he or she been allowed to live with what he or she discovered of himself or herself in freedom, the choices at whatever age and stage of his or her life would have been totally different. He/she might never have come down the path now being celebrated as he or she retires, the story might have been totally different in response to the question, who just retired? We might just be downright mistaken, since for a fact the retiree had always been a total stranger to himself or herself. Yes he or she worked for thirty-five years and got to the apex of his or her carrier but the subject only truly never lived because he or she simply never discovered himself or herself, let alone lived or enjoyed living with what was found and where he/she was perhaps lucky to discover himself or herself, the courage to live for himself remaining faithful to his talents and core preferences were absent or he would rather have not preferred to play the ostrich and bury his head in the sand in self-denial. The dire consequences to these tragedies will show up with their stark features in retirement, all predictably affirming if the retiree will be happy and joyful in retirement or frustrated and sad. I will sketch a few for the two tragedies.

Retirement, if not forced or conditioned by illness, comes with a dizzy intoxicating freedom. Suddenly you realise that you are free to wake up and sleep at any time of your choice. There is no more weekly routine of 8.30 a.m to 5.00 p.m that ties you up; you are now your own boss, free to go on holidays and roam the world. Sadly, this state of affairs, this euphoria of unlimited freedom however does not last. Your financial capital starts to shrink, boredom gradually sets in as you strangely start to miss the routine of the past thirty-five years, your friends and colleagues, the noise and banter at the office and its vocabulary. The number of your so-called friends dwindle very fast, just as your colleagues are too busy at work to come over for a beer since you are home alone. With loneliness comes depression and frustration, compounded by a new found freedom that is now so much you do not know what to do with it. It is at this very spot that the consequences attached to self-discovery play up for good if you have been successful at it or for ill, if you have failed at it to name yourself. Here your life, on the one hand, can be reinvented as it becomes more exciting, fun filled and self-fulfilling or on the other hand static, meaningless, boring and tasteless.

Self-discovery is a debt that each human being owes him/herself. It ought to start with the birth of consciousness, when in full awareness the individual can say ‘I’ without hesitation or fear in total freedom, the freedom that is actualised in acts of choosing and accepting the consequences of your preferences and choices that you make. Words and suggestions formed through third parties are, of course, welcome but these are to be embraced only as long as they do not in anyway infringe on the individual’s freedom or distort his or her image and self-worth.

Living in intrinsic absolute freedom with a truly discovered self is living in peace, experiencing fulness of joy and flourishing happiness. Aches, sadness and unhappiness, of course, will come intermittently because they are vital marks of human existence but the strength to embrace them will be freely provided by the self, without throwing up primary and third-party excuses. To indulge in the latter is to live in bad faith and delight in inauthentic existence. Neither would it be necessary or required to shift blames by naming some metaphysical transcendental imaginary beings like God or Satan.

Have you then discovered yourself as you now retire at the age of 60, 65 or 70? Are you happy and excited that you are now finally blessed with the opportunity, freedom and time to do what you have always loved and wanted to do from childhood; that which gives you sense of purpose and fulfillment? This is important because frankly all that is actually left for you to do in the next one, two, three, four, five decades or more of your life is to do that which truly pleases you and is in service to the society. Welcome then to retirement, your period of excitement, peace, happiness and joy. If, however, you have failed to discover yourself, the prospect of achieving this at the age of sixty, sixty-five or seventy is certainly slim, assuming that you are blessed with good health and the institution that you retired from has been kind to you with the payment of your pension and gratuity. Where this is absent, self-discovery may sadly have to take the back seat in exchange for survival and I hate to contemplate such tragic state of affairs.

Wale Olajide writes from Northampton, United Kingdom. Email address: ashaolu52@yahoo.co.uk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

