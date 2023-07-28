One of the most palpable evidence of the Chinese impact in Nigeria has been through the participation of the country in the Belt and Road Initiative, or the building of a New Silk Road. This has comprised, so far and into the foreseeable future, a series of infrastructural projects driven and largely financed by the government of China, to be amortised over a number of years by Nigeria, as a crucial form of development assistance.

A Tale of Two Giants

China. Nigeria. Two giants, which history has brought together through enduring similarities, and a road paved with silk. One straddles a critical landmass in East Asia, with possibly the greatest human resource outlay in the world, painstakingly developed and harnessed for growth in less than a century. The other, a unique physical and human geography, unfolding some of the largest reservoirs of talent, capacity and natural minerals, poised to power the contemporary economy, and holding hope for leadership of the African continent.

With the bridge between these two giants having been built when diplomatic relations between them took off in 1971, the bilateral trade between the two countries has grown from about $300 million in the 1990s to over $26 billion in more recent times. Significantly, ascendant economic ties have also accentuated the movement of people between both geographical spaces over the past decades, driven by the need to explore their individual potentials.

Each passing day in Nigeria is an experience with brands such as Viju Milk, Big Treat, the Golden Imperial Chinese restaurants, or Infinix, Huawei, GTE, Alcatel, in these times of the digital ubiquity. More so, our daily pursuits are not complete without recourse to the use of payment platforms like OPay and PalmPay, etc., for the consummation of transactions. Hence, an inter-relationship with China has become a strong part of our cultural and economic identity.

While Nigeria has become home to many important Chinese brands of products and services, China has equally been a destination of choice for many Nigerians who are simply enthralled by economic and social miracle that this Asian giant has wrought within a generation. And the ever-expanding opportunities that China keeps opening up for the entrepreneurial among Nigerians, as the fastest growing hub of global production and commerce.

Mirroring an Inspiring Model

Part of the fascination of this Asian giant remains it’s no mean feat of having moved over 700 million people out of extreme poverty within a single generation, thereby offering a durable model of learning for a country like Nigeria, in its quest for a social re-engineering to lift many out of poverty and immiseration.

As its growing trade relationship with China holds out much promise, Nigeria is certainly a significant trading partner for China as the most populous country – and the largest market – in Africa. With a population projected at over 200 million, which is growing at 2-3% annually, Nigeria constitutes about 70% of the market on the continent. It equally has extensive natural mineral resources, including oil and gas, lead, titanium, copper, and nickel, for the powering of industry. It is equally an attractive destination for the establishment of medium to large scale industries.

Presently, trade between Nigeria and China can be said to be a winning relationship for both sides, with the trade volume between the two countries reaching about $26 billion in 2022, which is four times that of what exists between Kenya and six times that with Cameroon. As more imports from Nigeria is being encouraged by China, that is set to gradually even out the trade balance between the two countries.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) data, the total value of exports from China to Nigeria in 2021 was $21.9 billion, while Nigeria exported over $3 billion to China in the same period. As recently as February 2023, China exported goods more than $1.06 billion to Nigeria, while importing $221 million worth of goods from Nigeria in the same month. The main products that Nigeria has been exporting to China are petroleum gas, crude petroleum and lead ore. To other extents, the exports have included niobium, tantalum, vanadium and zirconium ore, zinc ore, and raw aluminium. It is also documented that in the past 26 years, Nigeria’s exports to China grown at an annual rate of 17% – from $51 million in 1995 to $3.05 billion in 2021. China’s main exports have included telephones and other electronics, footwear, fabrics and clothing.

Chinese Entrepreneurial Interventions

With Nigeria being one of the fastest growing markets in Africa, as mentioned earlier, many Chinese businesses have become significant players in providing goods and services in the country in the areas of construction, transportation, science and technology, alongside energy supply. It was estimated by the China Global Investment Tracker that as at July 2021, many of these companies had invested about $41 billion in the Nigerian economy, and are employing over 200,000 Nigerians, who also make up to 95% of their staff strength.

OPay, which is one of the greatest payment platforms of the emerging markets in Nigeria presently has over 30 million users in the country, with monthly transaction volumes in excess of $3 billion and more than 500,000 agents. Its attraction to many Nigerians since 2019 when it entered the country’s fintech space saw it attract investments of $400 million in 2021. On the back of its resounding success in Nigeria, OPay is currently considered as the largest consumer-focused fintech player in Africa.

Many of these companies are engaged in fast moving consumer goods, creating products from iron and steel works to furniture making, textiles, home appliances, automobiles, and they – more importantly – have massive footprints in sectors such as construction, and the building of digital communications infrastructure, and also in financial services, particularly through fintechs.

With the development of a communications and digital ecosystem in Nigeria over the past two decades, Chinese companies have been central to the building of infrastructure for these new technologies, while providing services for the novel digital highways of commerce, alongside the expansion of the Nigerian digital economy and its interwoven networks. These have particularly accelerated in more recent times with the implementation of policy frameworks such as the National e-Government Master Plan in 2019, and then the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025).

Companies like Huawei have been vital to the building of communications infrastructure in the country like the galaxy backbone network, and is equally aiding the rolling out of 5G in the country. These are efforts that have taken further initial ones involving the building and deployment of communications satellites – such as NigComSat-1R – for Nigeria by the China Great Wall Industry Corporation (GCWIC).

Perhaps the most important tools of participation in a new world of opportunities and the digital ecosystem, from learning to recreation, and commerce, smartphones have become highly ubiquitous and essential to Nigerians at this crucial historical juncture. And, from a period when access to the smartphone was quite elitist, Chinese companies have made them a lot more affordable and accessible. Hence, in no less than the past 15 years, over 300 Chinese phone brands have been introduced into the Nigerian market.

With smartphone shipment in Nigeria reaching over eight million in 2022, Chinese phones have become the top brands, with smartphone manufacturer, Transsion Holdings, considered as having about 60% of the market share. Some of the major Chinese phone brands in Nigeria include Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno Mobile, ZTE, Huawei, Zopo, Meizu, OnePlus, Lenovo, Umi, etc.

How China has become essential to the daily reality in Nigeria is evident in the resounding success stories of the investment of its companies in the financial technology (fintech) space, particularly through OPay and PalmPay – with the former leading the pack as Nigeria’s fourth unicorn, after attaining a valuation of over $2 billion in 2021.

In similar vein has been the fintech, PalmPay, which also came into Nigeria a payment startup in 2019. Having raised about $100 million in a series A funding in 2021, making it have a cumulative investment of $140 million then, this payment platform processed monthly transactions standing at $100 million in June 2021. It had 10 million users in 2022, and a network of mobile money agent of 200,000.

The appeal of the two apps are evident in their ranking as first and second in terms of the most downloaded apps from the Google PlayStore in March 2023. And, their huge uptake in Nigeria has been due to being some of the most reliable payment options available to Nigerians, with the advent of the crisis in digital banking that came on heels of the currency redesign policy of the Federal Government.

Paving the New Silk Road – In Nigeria

One of the most palpable evidence of the Chinese impact in Nigeria has been through the participation of the country in the Belt and Road Initiative, or the building of a New Silk Road. This has comprised, so far and into the foreseeable future, a series of infrastructural projects driven and largely financed by the government of China, to be amortised over a number of years by Nigeria, as a crucial form of development assistance. Hence, Nigeria is one of about 150 countries of the world to benefit from the BRI programme, which has been described as the centrepiece of the foreign policy of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping to enhance global trade connectivity. From this, China has become Nigeria’s preferred partner in terms of development assistance.

Since Abuja formally joined this Initiative in 2018 during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing, a flurry of infrastructural projects has been kicked off by China, towards the building of a more enduring relationship for trade and commercial activities.

Taking the leadership in this has been the state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which has actually been around in Nigeria for some 43 years. Yet, more recently, and in the spirit of the BRI, the projects that it has increasingly been engaged in lately have grown in complexity to include the construction of rail lines such as that linking Kaduna and Kano, Lagos and Kano, and Lagos and Ibadan. In addition, there is the 44 kilometre Abuja light rail, the 27.5-kilometre Marina-Iddo-Okomaiko Lagos Light Rail Project, and the Lagos-Calabar rail line.

CCECC has also been engaged in construction of four vital airport terminals in Kano, Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja. The company is also handling the construction of the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos. Many of these projects are financed through concession loans from the China EXIM bank.

The company, which is said to have about 20,000 workers, a good number of who are Nigerians, has over 120 construction projects going on across the country, and is also engaged in CSR seeing it sponsoring many Nigerians to study civil engineering in Chinese institutions.

Also, there is the China Ocean Shipping Group which is involved with the Olokola Deepwater Project; and a plethora of other firms handling power projects in the country, such as the construction of the 3.05GWs Mambilla hydroelectric power plant. This is being jointly executed by the China Gezhouba Group (CGGC; which is a subsidiary of CCECC), Sinohydro Corporation Limited, and the CGCOC (formerly CGC Overseas Construction). This massive power project is being 85% funded by the China EXIM bank.

Other power generation projects being handled by Chinese companies include the 700MW Zungeru hydropower project and the 360MW Gurara hydropower plant in Kaduna.

As the two giants steadily consolidate their relationship into the future, this can only portend a mutually beneficial development that will bode well for the countries and their people.

‘Lade Bandele, a journalist, writes from Lagos.

