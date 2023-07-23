

For any nation or continent to attain true growth and development, a major role in this is played by the belief system of the people. There are some belief systems that encourage growth while there are other belief systems that rather inhibit the process of growth and development. In this article I will be dealing with an aspect of our belief system on the continent of Africa, which I believe is hampering or hindering our process of growth and development.

A careful study of developing countries will tell you that countries that don’t have the right relationship with nature lag behind in poverty, backwardness and darkness. On the other hand, whenever you see a nation or country that is well developed and advanced technologically and economically, you will see a nation that has the Judeo-Christian attitude to nature.

What does this mean? Developed nations of the world have adopted the biblical world view in relations to nature, while most developing countries of the world even though they might be economically prosperous, and are still underdeveloped because of their paganistic attitude to nature.

Submission to Nature

In Africa, India, Asia and Latin America and other countries that have not fully enjoyed the benefits of civilization, it is mainly because their world view to nature is that of SUBMISSION. On the other hand the Judeo-Christian world view to nature is that of CONQUER.

The down side of this practice is that these people believe so much in the power and force of nature that rather than subdue, conquer and dominate it, they don’t just tolerate but they submit to these forces of nature. For example, when mankind could not deal with the destructive power of flood and water, before the Judeo-Christian world view, peoples of the world will generally assume that that force of nature is a manifestation of God’s anger or wrath towards them. Their response normally will be to submit to that force of nature by offering some form of sacrifice, to appease the so called anger of god of the sea, water or flood.

Another example is whenever there is thunder, thunderbolt and lighting, most peoples of the world will see in that some form of God’s wrath especially when it brings about death and devastation. In most cultures, they would actually consecrate a deity that is identified as the god of thunder, just like they will have the goddess of water.

In short, whatever man in the ancient world saw as being too powerful for him, he turns into a deity. That is what brought about polytheism, paganism and all various forms of worship of nature. The consequence of that is that whenever you believe that a part of nature is a deity, then you cannot touch it. So, if there is a sea, river or ocean near you that you have deified, you dare not go to try to subdue that water, even if you need it as a dam used in generating electricity. So, that kind of community will never know what electricity is, because they will think that a curse will come on anybody who tries to subdue that river.

Therefore, man now becomes afraid of what he was meant to conquer. To make things worse, man begins to worship and pour libation upon what he was supposed to subdue and use for the glory of God. So, the thought of going to subdue the space or the sky will never cross the minds of the people who believe that rain, thunder, thunderbolt and lightning are a sign of God’s wrath. That kind of culture or nation can never come up with the idea of airplanes and rockets, because the sheer fear of that god of thunder will incapacitate them from thinking in that direction.

I remember growing up in Africa, even though we were nominal Christians, we still had our family deity. It was the god of iron called “Ogun”. We had a small shrine for that god somewhere at the corner of our house. The shrine consisted of a few pieces of metals that we were appeasing when anything goes wrong in the house. We would regularly go and pray to those metals, pour libation and try not to violate the rules of the god of iron. So, with that kind of mindset and belief system, adherents of this particular god, will never try to do anything that would be perceived as abusive to the god of iron. Hence they will avoid making anything that is made of metal, iron or metallurgical products.

The consequence of that is that you will never be able to build an industry, nor a factory. It means you will never be developed. You will never experience industrialization or economic progress. In our generation everything comes out of industries, factories. All these things involve metallurgy. If we see iron as a deity that we should not violate, we are incapacitated. That will now explain to you reasons why societies like that will be devoid of development and civilization.

People who don’t have the right attitude towards nature, those who view nature as a form of deity, don’t end up conquering nature. I mean in some parts of Africa where I come from, in the western part of Nigeria, it could be as bad as been prohibited from cutting down trees, ordinary things like trees.

I will tell you another story. As a school boy, our whole community experienced a commotion of national proportions when some industrialists decided to build a high school for the community. However, the designated land where the school was to be built happened to be the location where there was a mysterious tree that was renowned to be over 200 years old. Legend has it that there had been generations of people who had attempted to cut down the tree and we heard different kinds of stories of what happened to them and their households. It is said that all the people who attempted to pull down or cut down the tree died and their descendants were wiped out.

The popular culture and stories like this instill in people so much fear that each time the tractor drivers got there, the whole village will come to stop them reminding them of all the tales of woes of what will happen to them if they attempt to pull down the tree. One after the other, tractor drivers will pack their tractors and run for their lives. This is how powerful fear could be. When we believe in the wrong things, we bring their consequences ourselves. As a matter of fact, on several occasions when we find some bold tractor drivers that were willing to give it a try, the tractor will break down until they change close to four tractors until they finally give up.

This mysterious tree was eventually pulled down, only when the industrialist flew into Nigeria a German construction company, who had European tractor drivers. The white man who didn’t know any African superstition, or history of tale of woes just pulled the tree down and ran it over. All the spirits and demons seemed to have disappeared including the curses and consequences, because it is our faith in the omen of woes that bring about the consequences.

Our fear of consequences actually release the operation of familiar spirits to act upon our fears and bring damage to us. My village people gathered together soon after, counting hours and days, waiting to see when the white man will fall down and die as a result of what he has done. The man became a hero soon after they discovered nothing happened to him. In fact they almost made him a chief in the community. Today, I am a product of that school, thank God!!!

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

