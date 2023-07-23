Friends, God doesn’t offer discounts. You can trade with men on the turf of discounts. There is no such thing in the kingdom of God. The price of God’s things stays the same, from generation to generation. You cannot discount faithfulness. It costs the same, from generation to generation. You cannot discount truth. It costs the same, from generation to generation. If you want to last in the hands of God, build on the ancient landmark, the virtues of patience and faithfulness.

There is virtually none of my mentors or fathers in the faith who I have not been in a relationship with for years and decades. I won’t mention names today, but I am talking about being in relationships with mentors and fathers for twenty-five, twenty-eight, and thirty-eight years. These are not the products of accidents. You can’t be accidentally connected to someone for close to four decades. This speaks to the very core of “faithfulness.” I am talking about embracing the virtue and value of faithfulness to God and to the key people in your life. I am not talking about being in relationships with devils, or agents of the devil who steal, kill, and destroy others. I am talking here about godly relationships. But do I agree with everything my mentors and fathers have done or are doing? Of course not. Have I been offended at some points in our relationships? You better don’t even go there. How could you walk with someone for close to 40 years and not experience pockets of issues, here and there?

But I have learnt by experience that disconnection from a God-given strategic relationship is a destiny blunder, except at the instance of God. Until I hear from God, I am with you all the way to the end. This is one of the greatest commitments of God’s champions, a virtue that has now become an expensive and scarce commodity in the body of Christ. You will never find a champion of God in scriptures who chickened out of a God ordained relationship. Those who did so paid for it so dearly. This was Lot’s greatest undoing. Why did he leave Abraham for Sodom? What about Ahithophel? Why did he disconnect from David to join Absalom’s rebellion? How did these people end? Shamefully! It is impressed on my heart to ask you to critically study the relationship between Paul and Barnabas. It is a message I have preached several times. It was a God ordained relationship.

“As they ministered to the Lord and fasted, the Holy Spirit said, “Now separate to Me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them.” (Acts 13:2).

But Satan, in his usual tricks and divisive practices, ruined this relationship, and both parties paid for it so dearly, especially Barnabas.

“Then the contention became so sharp that they parted from one another. And so Barnabas took Mark and sailed to Cyprus; but Paul chose Silas and departed.” (Acts 15: 39-40a).

At the root of the growing spiritual weakness of the younger generation of Christians is the loss of the virtue of patience. They do not want to suffer for anything, yet suffering is a crucial furnace for killing the flesh. Suffering here does not always refer to the lack of food or water or the basic needs of life. It also speaks to the subduing of the desires of the flesh to the power of the Spirit. One of such desires is the quick success syndrome, manifesting in the desire for quick financial success, quick church growth, quick exposure, quick this and quick that. An unprepared generation will never make the most of God’s grace, much less preserve it for the next generation.

There is ample empirical evidence that many in our current generation, particularly those who knew the Lord from the late 90s till this moment, have progressively eroded the values of patience in their theologies. They don’t and cannot sustain strategic godly relationships, except if they can trade those relationships for their own mundane benefits. They don’t keep to their promises. Many of them are grossly unfaithful to their spouses and their pastors. The next pastor in town with the largest largesse is able to steal their hearts from their faithful pastor who has served them for years. It is the spirit of the end time. The Bible says that in the last days, men shall be betrayers. (2 Timothy 3:4).

Grace is not cheap. Grace is not discounted. The prices remain the same: patience, faithfulness, obedience, truth, holiness and purity, to mention a few. Friends, you will never be greater than your capacity to wait for God, for God is the only one who can train a man for thirty years for an assignment of three-and-a-half years. Stay where you’ve been planted. Your reward will soon come.

One of the things the Lord placed in my heart is the urgent need for revival in the church, as well as the emergence of a new breed of faithful men and women in the body of Christ. I am speaking to the need for men and women who are not the product of quick fixes. Men and women who have passed through a consistent and traceable path of preparation and mentorship, not just those we cannot trace as they just appeared. If you appear before preparation, you will disappear before manifestation. Perhaps, you don’t know that unfaithfulness and faithfulness are transgenerational. Who you are is what your children might or will be. Friends, God doesn’t offer discounts. You can trade with men on the turf of discounts. There is no such thing in the kingdom of God. The price of God’s things stays the same, from generation to generation. You cannot discount faithfulness. It costs the same, from generation to generation. You cannot discount truth. It costs the same, from generation to generation. If you want to last in the hands of God, build on the ancient landmark, the virtues of patience and faithfulness.

A man is as impactful in life as his capacity to wait on God. It was Leornard Ravenhill who once said, "Jesus did not die on a tree; he died on His knees in the garden of Eden. For if he had not waited on God on his knees, He couldn't have waited for us on the tree". There is no free lunch in God's kingdom.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

