Rather than continuing to throw virtual punches on social media, there is now need to press these apps to result-driven positive use. State by state, you should organise yourselves into digital communities of accountability activists. Let the engagements with your leaders be constructive, and not acerbic. If you’ve consistently tried to have conversations with them and this is not working, that is when it would be time to call them out.

“It’s just a fraud” Atiku vows to remove subsidy.” – The Cable, 15 November, 2022.

“Peter Obi vows to remove subsidy, first day in office. Says subsidy is a scam”. – The PUNCH, January 9. 2023.

“I’ll remove subsidy if elected President”. – Tinubu, 13 January, 2023.

From the foregoing epigraphs extracted from the media, it was clear that subsidy removal was the campaign-bride of the three main political contestants, of who Tinubu emerged winner. If you contest the latter’s victory, that is okay. That’s why the Courts are there; we should allow them to decide. But for the opposition to now employ “subsidy removal” as their whipping tool against the present administration is duplicitous. All of them sought to remove the subsidy on petroleum products. All of them elected to unify the multiple naira/dollar exchange windows and shenanigans associated with them. All of the candidates were poised for a radical overhaul of the country’s fiscal base. And these overlapping overhauls were bound to result in pain for the greater number of people, whose standards of living were equally bound to be eroded till the storms of various policy reforms settle.

Let’s face the latest news. The Federal Government has disbursed approximately N2 trillion to states in revenue allocations since the reforms began. This has been the first of its kind in the country. In simple terms, there has been an increment in federal revenue that reflects gains from subsidy removal that could now be put into social welfare schemes to mitigate the present sufferings being experienced. In clear terms, let me repeat this: your Governors now have your money. Your President has made sure that this happens, as the constitution empowers him to.

Now, for those who choose to continually pollute social media with toxicity, as if the country is regressing daily, let me lend you a strategy: state by state, you need to organise townhall engagements with your governors and demand accountability for the huge sums now entering the coffers of your states. You need to demand to know how this is being spent. You need to equally demand financially transparency from your local government chairpersons. If your local government chairpersons still complain of funds starvation from your governors, then you have the right to ask harder questions. Someone in authority certainly appears to be playing games with the truth.

Let’s stop deluding ourselves, President Tinubu will not perform magic in just two months in office, but he appears to be setting the tone that fulfils the core objectives of his government’s social contract with citizens. The States Infrastructure Support Fund has been set up and the purportedly shoddy old register of the national relief programme is being set aside for a better one, hopefully.

Rather than continuing to throw virtual punches on social media, there is now need to press these apps to result-driven positive use. State by state, you should organise yourselves into digital communities of accountability activists. Let the engagements with your leaders be constructive, and not acerbic. If you’ve consistently tried to have conversations with them and this is not working, that is when it would be time to call them out.

We cannot continue in the business as usual mode and expect different results. You should always remember that nation building is a collective responsibility. Collaborations work better than extreme radicalism. I have tried and tested it with proven outcomes.

Let’s stop deluding ourselves, President Tinubu will not perform magic in just two months in office, but he appears to be setting the tone that fulfils the core objectives of his government’s social contract with citizens. The States Infrastructure Support Fund has been set up and the purportedly shoddy old register of the national relief programme is being set aside for a better one, hopefully. You can trust that we will hold him accountable to his promises. He had also demanded for this during his campaign. I understand clearly that any leader in Nigeria today has the burden of dealing with a general trust deficit, owing to the past deeds of financial recklessness. But public funds weren’t stolen in the past by government officials alone, these were done in active connivance with civil servants.

How do we build a nation when we never change self-seeking dispositions? What are your responsibilities as a patriotic citizen? You are expected to defend the constitution. How many of us even know what is in our constitution? You are expected to stay informed of the issues affecting your community and be active in positive community or nation-building initiatives.

Also, let’s be clear: Many relatives and extended family members of politicians, who enjoy the spoils of office, don’t complain when their side of the bread is buttered. How do we build a nation when we never change self-seeking dispositions? What are your responsibilities as a patriotic citizen? You are expected to defend the constitution. How many of us even know what is in our constitution? You are expected to stay informed of the issues affecting your community and be active in positive community or nation-building initiatives.

How many of us love to build the same nation we hurl toxic expletives at on social media? How much of federal, state, and local laws do we respect? How much of the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others do we accommodate or are our arguments always skewed along tribal and ethnic lines? We will never understand the colossal malady we bring on ourselves because we are unpatriotic and are reckless in the condemnation of our nation. You want to see a new Nigeria? President Tinubu is not a magician; value reorientation starts with us all.

Akin Fadeyi is founder/executive director, Akin Fadeyi Foundation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

