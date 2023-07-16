Until we each pursue value re-orientation with all vigor, we will never be able to achieve much as a nation. The task of collective national re-orientation must begin at the level of instilling the good values. We wish to project as a nation into our children and youths, through families, schools, media houses, religious organisations and government policies. More importantly, every Nigerian must resolve that social sins highlighted by men like Mahatma Ghandi must be eradicated in the country. These are: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, science without humanity, knowledge without character, politics without principle, commerce without morality and worship without sacrifice. More so, crimes and offences should be punished to serve as a deterrent to others. Hard work should be rewarded and only men and women of integrity should be elected/appointed to leadership positions.

Is Nigeria Ready to Go form the Third World to the First World?

A leader that Nigerians like to refer to and quote in recent times has been Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore. Nigerians like to use the example of how Singapore moved from a third world country to a first world nation in one generation. Unfortunately, these teachers and demagogues don’t usually tell us how Lee Kuan Yew managed to achieve his feat. Lee Kuan Yew, like no other man, understood the importance of altering the value system of a nation before trying to make that nation a great nation. He understood that nations and peoples are not great by the virtue of their wealth; they are only great by the wealth of their virtues.

So, as a matter of urgency, Lee Kuan Yew in Singapore embarked on a journey to aggressively enforce a godly value system in the society. He did this by instilling in the culture of the people a strict system of penalties. The penal system of Singapore is only rivaled by those of some of the Muslim nations of the Middle East. Briefly, we shall have a look at some of the penalties in the Singapore society. Incidentally, even though some of these penalties were established decades ago, they are still being adhered to by the people of Singapore today because for forty years they were enforced by Lee Kuan Yew. So, when we admire the state of Singapore – their progress, stability, wealth, prosperity and sound value systems, we should know that these things don’t just fall from the sky they must be introduced and enforced by somebody. This therefore must be the role of a remnant leader. Lee Kuan Yew was a remnant leader who understood the importance of value systems in developing a nation.

Are We Ready to Become a Singapore?

Here are some of the penalties for civil disobedience in Singapore:

If you are caught chewing gum, you are penalized. You pay a fine of $1000 or a year in prison. If you cross the road in the wrong place, you are going to be penalized because you did not act by the truth. You pay a fine of $200. If you are found littering the place by throwing bottles or paper on the ground, you are either imprisoned or heavily fined $800 dollars. If you are caught spitting or defecating in public, you are penalized with prison sentence or a heavy fine. If you are caught throwing a cigarette butt, you would be penalized with similar punishment. $1000 as a first offender and $5000 for repeat offender. If you are caught with illegal drugs, you are sentenced to death Eating in public transportation or smoking at an outdoor bus stop incurs fines, ranging from $500 – $1000. If you are caught vandalizing, like making graffiti, you are caned – up to 24 strokes on your bare buttocks. If you use the public toilet and do not flush it after yourself, you will be caned. If you walk about undressed or nude, even in your own house, you would be heavily penalized. If you hug in public without permission you would be penalized. If you criticize other religions, you are going to prison. If you tell lies, for example, introducing a stranger as your friend, it is considered deception and you go to jail. If you log on to an Internet connection that you have not paid for. It is considered hacking and you have to pay for it. It attracts $5000 fine. If you are caught in unlawful sexual relationship, you get 2 years imprisonment. Mutiny, discharge of firearm, treason, murder are punishable by death. Robbery is punishable by caning and prison sentence. Driving under the influence of alcohol is punishable by hefty fines and prison term. Piracy is punishable by a fine of $1000 Theft and shoplifting are punishable by heavy fines. Racism attracts heavy penalties.

Now, I will like to look in the face of those people who use Singapore as an example for Nigeria. How many of them will approve of such measures as listed above? We all as a people need to learn afresh to live orderly. We must learn to live right. No matter what anyone thinks of the measures above, the results cannot be denied. All lovers of freedom and democracy all over the world criticize any country they want to, but leave Singapore alone because Singapore has more results to show than all those countries that are criticizing others for lack of freedom and democracy. We can only be great by the wealth of our virtues before we will become great by the virtue of our wealth. The question now is, is the Nigerian populace ready for the change they are clamoring for? Will the Nigerian elites tolerate a leader like Lee Kuan Yew? Will they embrace such measures as we have seen above to be implemented in Nigeria today? Won’t we use the flimsy arguments of freedom of speech and democracy to kill such an initiative, if not such remnant leader himself? What kind of leadership is APC and Tinubu bringing to Nigeria in 2023? Would Tinubu leave his marks in history like Lee Kuan Yew? Ca Nigeria become the next rising nation of the world? The answer to these and many more questions will depend on how serious the new government takes the issues of formulating and enforcing a system of values to all Nigerians in all spheres of life.

Let me underline this point by saying, every nation deserves its leader, because leaders emerge from the populace. A righteous people would choose righteous leaders, but a corrupt people would be easily compromised into choosing corrupt politicians. Everything depends on the value system of the nation.

I therefore stand to call for a revolution of virtues, morals and values in our nation and continent. I hope this my lengthy missive gets to all presidential aspirants, especially APC leadership and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I hope our future government listens, but even more importantly I hope every conscientious Nigerian hears this cry in the wilderness. May Nigeria succeed and may all her haters live long to witness it. For the love of God, church and nation

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

