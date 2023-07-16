The chuch is the rallying point of all values… If the church gets it right by churning out men and women of honour and integrity, the rest of the society will be significantly impacted. And Satan will find it very hard to pollute our children as they and all of us will become the true light of the world that we have been programmed to be.

One of the values I cherish so dearly is the virtue of honour – honouring the poor and the rich equally, particularly those who have contributed to my personal and spiritual development. Like I’ve repeatedly said, I am not the standard. Christ is our standard. So, the focus of this treatise isn’t about me or any man who is at his best, a passing shadow. But, of course, we can learn from men as the writer of Hebrews says, “follow those who through faith and patience have inherited the promise.” (Hebrews 6:12).

I hate dishonour with passion, particularly when people we don’t expect to benefit from are treated with disdain and disrepute.

The true test of your character is how you relate to the weak and vulnerable who are in your space. If they mean nothing to you, you’ve lost it and you can’t please God. The truth is, a believer in Christ should and must be shaped by Christ-like values, and not by culture. For the most part, the bulk of the crisis of dishonour that’s bedeviling our clime has its root in the clash between culture and scripture. Rather than believers in Christ focusing on Christ as their standard and template for character development, the dominant source of value system development is, “our doctrine”, “what my daddy said”, “my background and family culture” among others. You must only listen to your pastor or church leader for as long as he’s listening to Christ and modeling His words.

This explains why Paul once said to the Corinthians, “follow me as I follow Christ”. (W Corinthians 11:1). In other words, I am only an example to you if I live like Christ. Jesus preached honour. Jesus modelled honour, albeit not the honour of evil or evil people. We don’t honour false prophets or heretics in the sense of promoting their brands, celebrating their achievements, and endorsing their actions. But we must honour their persons and humanity, praying for them to experience repentance and a change of heart. But a true Child of God does not treat people with favouritism or on the basis of status, money, class, and culture. You don’t choose mentors on the above basis. You don’t choose spiritual fathers on the above basis. Your heart must be honest enough to stay with the people God has sent to you and honour them for as long as you live or for as long as God permits them to be in your life.

Part of the evil vices that are destroying the African society is the crass disregard for equality and mutual respect in our culture. We are good in many things, but when it comes to honouring and respecting people, we do these on the basis of age, status, career level, financial strength, among others. If he’s a 15 year old, we talk to him rudely and dishonourably. If he’s a 50 year old, we talk to him with respect. If he’s poor, we insult and curse him. If he’s rich, we endorse his actions, whether they are good or bad. It’s an evil culture that is at variance with the kingdom standards and values that Christ represents.

The world has started to see a new generation of rebellious children. Youths who have no allegiance to the virtues of honour, and who, at the slightest provocation, are willing to drag anyone on social media, as they put it. If the world is noted for this, should Christian youths also be part of this rot? I’ve been rooting and praying for a revival to break out in the church for one purpose. The chuch is the rallying point of all values. The home benefits from the church. The society benefits from the church. Businesses benefit from the church. Politics and governance benefit from the church. If the church gets it right by churning out men and women of honour and integrity, the rest of the society will be significantly impacted. And Satan will find it very hard to pollute our children as they and all of us will become the true light of the world that we have been programmed to be.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

