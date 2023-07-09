Our father in the Lord, Pastor E.A. Adeboye told a very interesting story about an experience he had while in secondary school. This experience centres around a particular student in the same class with Daddy Adeboye whom their class teacher disciplined for flouting some established rules of the class. Being a child of an influential person, this boy stormed back to his house to invite his parents to confront the teacher, who dared to discipline the son of a “big man”. True to type, the parents’ vituperations and outbursts against the teacher left the teacher so traumatized. He was left with an only option, to separate this boy and his likes from other students in the class.

The teacher split them into two groups, ;one group would be under the teacher’s disciplinary oversight and the second group would be left on their own. They would become their own mentors. They would become their own standards. This teacher would neither discipline nor correct them, going forward. They were now free to run their own shows as they so deemed them fit. Years later, all the students under the teacher’s recommended tutelage and mentorship turned out incredibly successful in life, among whom was Pastor E.A Adeboye, while the other students who were allowed to run their own shows ruined their lives and fizzled away into oblivion.

Friends, we have now entered the era of crass rebellion against God’s appointed teachers. This is the age of brazen abandonment of the principles and standards for choosing teachers. Listen to what the Bible says about this dangerous trend that is now spreading like wild fire in the church.

“For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome teaching. They will follow their own desires and will look for teachers who will tell them whatever their itching ears want to hear” (2 Timothy 4:3).

From the above scripture, the striking statement is, “they will look for teachers”. This is a very serious statement that a casual reader of scriptures would never understand. The prerogative for finding your teacher is beyond your scope of authority. You don’t know the kind of teachers you need to fulfil God’s plan. This is strictly within the purview of the Holy Spirit. God, through His Spirit is the one responsible for giving the church the kind of teachers they need. He is the one with the prerogative for finding us teachers. If you look at Jeremiah 3:15, God has something to say to us:

“And I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will guide you with knowledge and understanding.”

The word, “shepherds” in the above scripture refers to “teachers”, God’s appointed vessels for feeding the church. Some of us are in desperate needs of teachers who will teach and mentor us about discipleship, but rather than submitting to these teachers as led by the Holy Spirit, we leverage on our human metrics to choose for ourselves teachers that align with our worldview. Some need more of the fruit of patience in their lives, but would rather run after motivational speakers. When you motivate an impatient man, you have set him up for a disastrous end. You don’t and can never, apart from God accurately determine the type of spiritual food you need. Let God choose your teacher for you, and when He does, make sure you submit to him. The interesting part of this matter is this: As our choice of teachers changes as we move up the ladder of secular education, so does God’s choice of our spiritual teachers changes as we move up the ladder of maturity.

Prior to my foray into the world of consulting, I have had some enriching experiences with students in three international academic institutions where I taught and mentored undergraduate and graduate students on various subjects. Interestingly, I loved the teaching part of the work, rather than the other administrative aspects of my work, preparing lesson plans and course works, marking of scripts, and others. But frankly speaking, I was at my best when I stood before students to shape their world with my tacit knowledge. Interestingly, experience within the revered chambers of various academic institutions seat on two legs—being a student under many professors at the highest possible level and being a teacher and a mentor to students at various degrees of their academic pursuits. Why have I told this story? Never have I seen a student who came into the University with his own sets of teachers. You don’t have to like the face of Maths 101 teacher, you must accept him, follow his rules, and pass his course.

Sadly, many Christians are unapologetically submissive and committed to the arrays of their Faculty-appointed teachers in their secular academic institutions, but would never submit to their God-appointed teachers in their Faculties of life. Given the diversity of our callings and careers, we may not all be given the same sets of teachers by God.

Here is the interesting and most fearful part of this message. An event is coming to town. It is the roll call for the graduation ceremony of heaven. Those who will be rewarded and costumed by God at this event are those who submitted themselves to their appointed teachers. These people have sat under these teachers; they have written and passed all set exams. According to 2 Corinthians 5:10, “they will stand before the judgement seat of Christ at the final graduation ceremony for awards, and would be graciously and gloriously rewarded”. On the other hand, the second set who did not submit to their God-appointed teachers will also make it to this graduation ceremony, being admitted to the University of salvation. But they will lose their rewards.

“But on the judgment day, fire will reveal what kind of work each builder has done. The fire will show if a person’s work has any value. If the work survives, that builder will receive a reward. But if the work is burned up, the builder will suffer great loss. The builder will be saved, but like someone barely escaping through a wall of flames.” (1 Corinthians 3:13).

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

