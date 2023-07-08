The new Italian law violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which makes it obligatory for a ship captain to render immediate assistance to people in distress. Also, the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (OLAS), imposes on countries a legal obligation to provide assistance to those in distress, including, if necessary, carrying out multiple rescue operations. This is also part of the European Union law – REGULATION, EU, No 656/2014) – which binds Italy.

Italy, the beautiful south-central European country that juts into the Mediterranean Sea and embraces the Alps, giving mountainous hugs to Switzerland and France, is one of the earliest human civilisations. It is so civilised that its animals are protected in the country’s constitution and have fundamental rights such as the right of a dog to be walked out in the streets, at least thrice weekly. Animals kept for farming purposes have the right to food, water, satisfactory environmental conditions and the right to free movement.

If animals can be so well regarded, how much more humans? However, that is the basic issue. While the Italian state treats its citizens with dignity, it has laws on migrants headed for its shores that states clearly that their lives are not only worth less than that of a dog or rabbit, but that they do not even have a right to life.

In its Piantedosi Act, passed on 24 February, if a charity vessel carrying persons rescued at sea comes across a vessel in distress, a shipwreck or persons drowning in the turbulent waters, it must not rescue them. Rather, such a ship must first sail to a designated port, no matter how far, discharge its passengers, do the necessary paper work, before seeking to return to the disaster scene. The new Italian sea law criminalises multiple sea rescues. The captain or owner of any vessel which breaches the new law is liable to a fine of between €10,000 and €50,000 ($53,355), while the vessel can be impounded for up to two months or even confiscated.

Pathetically, the Italian government claims the new law is to protect immigrants. Its Deputy Interior Minister, Nicola Molteni, told the country’s upper Senate that “if immigration is not controlled, it creates exploitation, forced labour, illegal labour”.

The new law is a fine-tuning of the Italian government’s 2022 policy of blocking humanitarian ships from accessing its ports, because it is not the duty of Italy to take in people rescued from the seas.

In implementing the new law and ensuring drowning people are not quickly rescued – if they are rescued at all – the Italian government designates faraway ports for rescue vessels. This not only increases the operational costs of the vessels, but also reduces the time for possible new rescue. Although Italy claims its coast guard rescues vessels in distress, but the complaint is that it is only when a distressed vessel reaches the Italian search-and-rescue zone on its own, before the coast guards begin to respond. Even at that, it is not an immediate response, as the vessel may be left on its own to tug on to an Italian port before rescue is carried out. Until then, the distressed vessel and its occupants are on their own.

The Italian government’s action against the rescue of vessels in the name of stemming migration, is not logical. This is because, statistically, the overwhelming number of those migrating to Italy do not go come across the Mediterranean Sea, they come from Eastern Europe. For instance, in 2020, 16% of the migrants came from Romania, 7.6% from Albania, 7.1% from Morocco, while Ukrainians accounted for 4%, and China for 3.7%. This means that of the 38.4% bulk of migrants, only 7.1% came from Africa and the Middle East.

In 2022, 90% of the 105,000 migrants who arrived in Italy did not come through the vessels; they were migrants mainly from Eastern Europe. Only 10% came over the seas.

So, the new Italian law is primarily designed to make the rescue of human lives in the seas very difficult, expensive and criminal.

A similar sanction was imposed on a sister rescue vessel, Mare*Go. The 104-year-old, four-metre-long pleasure craft, with 36 rescued persons on board, was directed by the Italian authorities to head to the port of Trapani, on the west coast of Sicily, to dock. But the vessel warned that it could not cover that distance. So it was sanctioned. The Mare*Go in a reaction said: “This current new law is another tool to let more people on the move drown at sea.”

The Italian government also accused the Geo Barents vessel, owned by the Doctors Without Borders – MSF, of withholding some information after it rescued 48 migrants and ferried them to the Adriatic port of Ancona. For this alleged criminal act, Geo Barents was blocked for 20 days and MSF fined €10,000.

The Italian authorities had apparently been on the lookout for the MSF vessel, which had on Tuesday, 24 January rescued 61 persons. However, as it headed for the La Spezia port, as instructed by the Italian authorities, it received a distress call and turned back. Then, it received a third distress call from another vessel, thus engaging in three rescue operations and saving 237 persons, including 73 unaccompanied minors, UAMs. It is such spectacular rescues that the new law wants to stop. The Italian state would rather that lives perish at sea than be rescued.

The new Italian law violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which makes it obligatory for a ship captain to render immediate assistance to people in distress. Also, the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (OLAS), imposes on countries a legal obligation to provide assistance to those in distress, including, if necessary, carrying out multiple rescue operations. This is also part of the European Union law – REGULATION, EU, No 656/2014) – which binds Italy. But who can call Italy to order? It is not listening to the UN, EU, international organisations or the Vatican.

Italy prefers to be lawless and treat human life with the type of levity it does not treat even its animals.

Owei Lakemfa, a former secretary general of African workers, is a human rights activist, journalist and author.

