As I peered through the window of the magnificent high-rise, overlooking the expansive Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, I couldn’t help but marvel at the multitude of reasons why this tropical paradise has become a Mecca of sorts for adventure-seeking tourists. Brazil, however, has earned its stripes not solely because of its four-kilometer stretch of pristine shoreline along the Atlantic or the allure of sun-kissed, curvaceous beauties confidently donning their seductively skimpy dental-floss bikinis. No, there is much more to discover and experience in this remarkable country.

Before delving further, let me tell you a little known history about Brazilian waxing, one of the nation’s most notable exports to the world. This unique waxing technique involves the removal of hair from the bikini area. It is known locally as “depilar,” and was derived from the Portuguese term for plucking or waxing. You better believe that its popularity surged on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro in the late 1970s, coinciding with the rise of thong bathing suits as a new fashion trend.

Interestingly, the term “Brazilian wax” originated in the United States, when seven Brazilian sisters established a waxing salon in Manhattan, New York, back in 1987. Fondly known as the J Sisters, their introduction of this waxing style revolutionized the industry across North America. Consequently, due to their Brazilian background, the technique became widely known as the Brazilian Wax, spreading from Brazil to the rest of the world.

As Nigeria teeters on the brink and our leaders, past and present continue to wage a relentless war against the people, Brazil, the vibrant nation in South-America, that brought us the infectious rhythms of Samba soccer, is asserting its authority on the international stage with a remarkable candour. She is making it abundantly clear that its contributions to the world goes far beyond what is today simply referred to as the Brazilian wax.

In a captivating twist of events, Brazil held its most recent election in October of last year. The incumbent, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was defeated by his leftist rival, the current president, Lula da Silva. This fiercely contested and deeply divisive election pitted two candidates with opposing ideologies against each other. Ultimately, Mr. Bolsonaro suffered a humiliating defeat, but instead of gracefully accepting the outcome like a statesman, he took a page from Donald Trump’s controversial playbook and did everything within his power to discredit an election that he lost fair and square. He is currently under investigation for having provoked his supporters to storm the nation’s congress on Jan. 8 this year in a bid to upturn the outcome of that election.

However, just last week, Brazil’s electoral court delivered a resounding verdict. It ruled that Mr. Bolsonaro had violated the nation’s election laws and imposed a ban on him from seeking office until 2030. The court’s landmark decision was supported by five out of seven judges, who unequivocally declared that Mr. Bolsonaro had abused his presidential powers. For a nation that suffered 21-year-long military dictatorship that only ended in 1985, the people are not prepared to let anyone drag them back to that sordid past. Not even an unpatriotic former president.

The United States, plagued by its own Bolsonaro problem in Donald Trump,

could certainly draw a lesson or two from Brazil’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles. When I packed my bags in March and decided to visit this tropical paradise in South America, I had an inkling that there was something truly extraordinary about Brazil. Now, witnessing its courageous stance in the face of political adversity, I am more convinced than ever that this nation possesses a spirit and resilience arguably second to none.

Brazil’s image holds various meanings for different individuals. As Nigerians, we often associate Brazil with a nation passionate about soccer, renowned for crafting bespoke men’s shoes and manufacturing the iconic Marcopolo buses that traverse the bustling commercial routes between Lagos and the South-East. However, for many men, particularly those from Western nations seeking romantic encounters, Brazil evokes vivid images of alluring women leisurely lounging on the shores of Copacabana beach. Yet, the 214 million individuals who call Brazil home have so much more to offer than meets the eye.

Brazil, the largest country in South America, boasts a staggering population of over 217 million people, securing its place as the 7th most populous country globally. Interestingly, Brazil shares a colonial past with Nigeria, having been colonized by Portugal, which has left Portuguese as her official language. At a certain point in its history, Rio de Janeiro stood as the capital of the sprawling Portuguese empire, extending its influence across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. On September 7, 1822, Brazil achieved independence, marking a pivotal moment in its journey.

Rio de Janeiro, a vibrant coastal city, is renowned for its warm weather and a rich cultural tapestry heavily influenced by Brazilian music. The city comes alive with annual festivals like the famous Carnival, captivating visitors from around the globe. Its residents, affectionately known as Cariocas, exude a unique spirit and pride for their beloved city.

During my visit, our knowledgeable tour guide led us through the enchanting corners of Rio, taking us from the lush trails of Tijuca National Park to the awe-inspiring Sugarloaf Mountain, renowned for its breathtaking beauty. While exploring Rio’s diverse neighborhoods, I felt compelled to venture into the city’s largest favela, an urban slum notorious for its challenges, including gang violence and other social issues. It was a stark reminder of the enduring legacy of trans-Atlantic slave trade, with Afro-Brazilians disproportionately affected. Yet, even within these communities, access to basic amenities such as clean water, sanitation, and electricity surpassed what is considered a luxury in some of Nigeria’s most affluent neighborhoods.

Of course, no trip to Rio de Janeiro would be complete without standing in awe before the monumental figure of Christ the Redeemer. This iconic statue, weighing a staggering 635 metric tons, proudly stands atop Corcovado Mountain, symbolizing not only Rio but also Christianity’s global presence.

The one week spent there was both enlightening and exhilarating at the same time. From Rio, I left for Bogota, Colombia’s capital. Colombia, another South American nation is rising fast from the ashes of political unrest and moving toward the path of progress and stability. Last year, my family and I vacationed in Jamaica, and this past week, we spent five days touring and savoring Costa Rica’s rich ecodiversity.

As I embarked on my journey from Brazil to Colombia, Jamaica to Costa Rica, a striking pattern emerged—a narrative of resolute progress unfolding in these emerging economies. Strong and ever-strengthening public institutions have become the bedrock of their growth, facilitating the remarkable rise of their middle class. Day by day, a significant portion of their population is breaking free from the clutches of poverty in unprecedented numbers.

However, the situation in Nigeria and much of sub-Saharan Africa presents a stark contrast—a perilous state for the middle class, endangered by feeble public institutions incapable of curbing the excesses of those in positions of power. In these thriving nations across Latin America and beyond, the winds of change are propelled by institutions that stand as formidable pillars, fortified to withstand the test of time.

Strong public institutions serve as guardians of fairness, accountability, and opportunity, fostering an environment conducive to upward mobility. The middle class, once a fragile segment of those societies, are now expanding, uplifting countless individuals from the grip of poverty and offering a glimpse of a brighter future.

In Nigeria and throughout much of sub-Saharan Africa, weak public institutions, plagued by inefficiency and corruption, have become stumbling blocks on the path to progress. The middle class, a vital force that should serve as an engine for socioeconomic development, finds itself endangered, stifled by the very systems that should protect and empower it. The contrast is striking, and it raises urgent questions about the trajectory of nations and the role of institutions in shaping their destinies.

As I witnessed the transformative power of strong public institutions on my journey, I couldn’t help but reflect on the immense potential that lies within Nigeria. With robust institutions that safeguard the interests of the people, the middle class can thrive, laying the foundation for lasting progress and shared prosperity.

Oh, and I am certainly going back to Brazil in the near future. The next city on my list will be São Paulo, the nation’s largest city and home to Embraer, the third-largest producer of civil aircrafts in the world, after Boeing and Airbus. Cool right? I thought as much.

Osmund Agbo writes from Houston, Texas. Email: Eagleosmund@yahoo.com

