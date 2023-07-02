…before He comes, the glory must return to the church. The glory here refers to the presence of God; the power of God; the awe of God; the fear of God. It won’t happen to every Christian because 1 Timothy 4:1; Matthew 24:15 and other scriptures that speak to the falling away of people MUST come to pass in the last days. However, God is reserving a remnant — you and I, and we the remnants must carry His glory.

“The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the LORD of hosts: and in this place will I give peace, saith the LORD of hosts.” – (Haggai 2:9)

God’s glory is coming back to the church. The present day church must be purified and sanctified. Jesus is coming back. Don’t listen to the false teachers who are saying that there will be no rapture. They are messengers of Satan. Hear His word: “Look, I am coming soon! Blessed are those who obey the words of prophecy written in this book” (Rev 22:7).

For the Lord himself will come down from heaven with a commanding shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet call of God. First, the believers who have died will rise from their graves” (1 Thesallonians 4:16).

But before He comes, the glory must return to the church. The glory here refers to the presence of God; the power of God; the awe of God; the fear of God. It won’t happen to every Christian because 1 Timothy 4:1; Matthew 24:15 and other scriptures that speak to the falling away of people MUST come to pass in the last days. However, God is reserving a remnant — you and I, and we the remnants must carry His glory.

The remnants are those who have chosen to be vessels of honour to God; they who have chosen to walk in integrity; they who have chosen to stand with the word of God even when it conflicts with culture; they who have chosen to deny the flesh and follow Jesus all the way — these remnants are the vessels of honour that Paul spoke about in 2 Timothy 2:1: “Therefore if anyone cleanses himself from the latter, he will be a vessel for honor, sanctified and useful for the Master, prepared for every good work.”

This is an elite group that will carry His glory, and here are the dimensions of His glory that they will carry, which we are going to pray about today:

They will be made influential by God, and they will be made prominent in the culture. Because of their light, the darkness of culture will identify them and will be drawn to their light to glorify God: “Now it shall come to pass in the latter days That the mountain of the Lord’s house Shall be established on the top of the mountains, And shall be exalted above the hills; And peoples shall flow to it” (Micah 4:1; Isaiah 2:2).

They will experience the outpouring of the gifts of the Holy Spirit in very strange dimensions; Joel 2:22-23. This elite group of remnants will also be positioned for supernatural provision in the last days. There will be an anointing for doubled capacity. Let’s see the prophecy behind this in Exodus 16:4-5:

“Then the Lord said to Moses, ‘Behold, I will rain bread from heaven for you. And the people shall go out and gather a certain quota every day, that I may test them, whether they will walk in My law or not. 5. And it shall be on the sixth day that they shall prepare what they bring in, and it shall be twice as much as they gather daily.'”

The glory of God will empower the remnants to receive rain, standing for grace. This is not any type of rain, it will be an unusual supernatural grace for fruitfulnessin evangelism, in the work of God in their hands, and in every area.

“Ask the Lord for rain in the time of the latter rain. The Lord will make flashing clouds; He will give them showers of rain, Grass in the field for everyone” (Zechariah 10:1).

The glory will bring supernatural protection upon their lives. Isaiah 4:5 says that wherever the glory is, there will be defence. The Good News Translation says it this way: “God’s glory will cover and protect the whole city.”

Prayer points

Oh Lord, release your glory upon me and make me a mountain in these last days. Oh Lord, release your glory upon me and let the gifts of the Spirit begin to manifest in my life. Oh Lord, release your glory upon me and let my life attract supernatural provisions. Oh Lord, release your glory upon me and let the former and the latter rain fall on me. Oh Lord, release your glory upon me and defend me and my family in this wicked time.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

