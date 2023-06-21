May I appeal to the new government to begin to walk us away from the juicy road to hell? Perhaps, now that he is already at Aso Rock, can President Emilokan please dust up Pa Awolowo’s analysis and get the monies needed for running Nigeria by returning us to a situation where there is a reasonable connection between what people do and what they get. Review the places where the children of the powerful all rush to get jobs with no advert…

Several years back, I was a director in a government parastatal in Abuja. Then a family member visited and wondered why I would leave my university job only to be in that kind of office, while there were many “juicy” ministries and parastatals that I could have worked in. Naively, I had thought that the positions and levels set for the workers and government offices were relatively similar, with only some minor differences. It did not take many months in the nation’s capital to educate me that there are juicy offices and there are others.

In Nigeria, even when you work for government, your compensation package is not necessarily about your qualifications, your duty schedule and exertion. Where you work may be much more important! Welcome to Nigeria!

I once visited the TetFund headquarters in Maitama. I saw the bearing and carriage of a junior manager and his office. Compare that to a researcher in my university who must teach students, run laboratories and grade homework assignments into his private hours. It was eye-opening! I saw the parking lot! I thought I was in a motor car sales showroom! My university and TETFund are both under the same department of government. In fact, one was created to serve the other – not the other way round! But that is how things have turned. I will advise an aspiring senior lecturer in any university to see the position of a higher executive officer in TetFund, if his family’s survival is of importance to him! There are juicy ministries!

At the twilight of Buhari’s eight-year pain, life has been tough in Nigeria. What did you hear about appointments at the Central Bank of Nigeria, the NNPCL, and some other “juicy” government organs? The same people inflicting pains on the populace by the neglect of various duties, such as stabilising the economy, enabling fuel to be purchased at reasonable prices, building and maintaining transportation and other infrastructure, etc., find it quite convenient to get their children and wards jobs, sans advertisements, in such juicy positions.

It turns out that a driver in Nigeria gets paid a driver’s salary if he drives in an ordinary place. A driver in a “juicy” circumstance may actually be doing better than the “oga” in another place. It is not what you do, but where you work! And it is the same government.

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) is set for the purpose of serving the nation for one year after graduation. While children of the not-well-connected are sent to the kidnap-infested rural places with little transportation, other corpers are sent to juicy places where they will start their upward mobility into ever increasing juicy appointments that will place them permanently ahead of their mates. It does not matter what they studied! It does not matter what class of degrees they graduated with. It does not matter if there are vacancies. There will be a note from the correct quarters, and they will be given their respective juicy postings!

Believe it or not, there are government establishments that give education allowance for school children! I have seen the Christmas allocation in a government ministry delivered in a pickup truck – the full truck load for a government worker’s Christmas!

I just read Segun Adeniyi’s response to Balkachuwa’s confessions in the valedictory charade of the Ninth Senate. How can we have justice when even senior judges know about juicy cases to handle? A man may be languishing in death row seeking justice. Yet, political cases that can be used to “help” colleagues of Balkachiwa will be given expedited action, while another man rots in detention!

In 1979, Chief Obafemi Awlowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) at that time, was blamed for computing the wastage in government as including the drinking of tea and entertainent – the monies for which he would save and use to give Nigerians better health, education and other infrastructure. How come we lie to ourselves? Is it really better to be telling workers you cannot pay minimum wage when the same government pampers favoured people with such pork and barrel titillations?

May I appeal to the new government to begin to walk us away from the juicy road to hell? Perhaps, now that he is already at Aso Rock, can President Emilokan please dust up Pa Awolowo’s analysis and get the monies needed for running Nigeria by returning us to a situation where there is a reasonable connection between what people do and what they get. Review the places where the children of the powerful all rush to get jobs with no advert, review the emolument and compensation packages in all government agencies – especially ones that “make money”. It may be necessary to set up a public review of these because these agencies have had at least 50 years experience in hiding the true state of their pay structure.

Omotayo Fakinlede is with the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

