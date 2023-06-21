Addressing the challenges in the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria requires a multi-stakeholder approach. Implementing…solutions and collaborations between the government, private sector operators, educational institutions and local communities will unlock the potential of the tourism/hospitality sector and create a conducive environment for tourism development in Nigeria. This will lead to economic growth through improved revenue generation, job creation, cultural preservation and sustainable development in the industry.
The tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria holds significant economic importance. It can contribute to the country’s GDP, create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in various ways. Unfortunately, this sector has not gotten the the necessary attention it should. In our quest for double digit growth and economic diversification, this sector can be a major “cash cow” for Nigeria. Strengthening and developing the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria will have positive ripple effects on the overall economy, leading to inclusive economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable development. In this article, the focus will be on highlighting the economic importance of this sector and proposing practical solutions for the challenges that have hindered the growth and massive potential in this amazing industry.
Economic Importance of the Tourism and Hospitality Sector
1. Foreign Exchange Earnings: The tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria can generate foreign exchange earnings through international tourist arrivals and expenditures. Foreign tourists spend money on accommodation, food and beverage, transportation, souvenirs and other tourism-related services, which can contribute to the country’s foreign exchange reserves. This will help to strengthen the country’s balance of payments position, improve its international trade and enhance its economic stability.
2. Cultural Preservation: Nigeria is a country with rich cultural heritage and diverse cultural assets, including traditional arts, crafts, music, dance, festivals and historical sites. The tourism and hospitality sector plays a vital role in preserving and promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage by creating demand for experiences of cultural tourism. This encourages the preservation of traditional practices, promotes cultural exchange and raises awareness about the value of Nigeria’s cultural assets.
3. Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development: The sector in Nigeria can provide opportunities for entrepreneurship and small business development, as it offers a favourable environment for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive. Local entrepreneurs can start small-scale businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector, such as guesthouses, restaurants, tour guiding and souvenir shops, which can contribute to economic diversification and reduce dependence on the traditional sectors.
4. Forward and Backward Linkages: The tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria has forward and backward linkages with other sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and services. For instance, hotels and restaurants rely on local agricultural products for food supply, creating demand for agricultural produce and supporting local farmers. Similarly, the sector creates demand for manufactured goods such as furniture, textiles and handicrafts, thereby stimulating local manufacturing and handicraft production.
5. Infrastructure Development: The sector drives the development of tourism-related infrastructure such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, transportation and other facilities in Nigeria. The development of such infrastructure requires investment in construction, renovation and maintenance, which generates economic activities and creates employment opportunities in the construction and related industries.
6. Government Revenue Generation: The tourism and hospitality sector can contribute to government revenue generation through various means such as taxes, fees, permits and licenses. The government can collect revenue from the tourism and hospitality sector, which can be used to fund public infrastructure development, social services and other government programmes, contributing to the overall economic growth and development of the country.
7. Regional Development: The sector can also stimulate regional development by promoting tourism in lesser-known destinations and rural areas. This can help in reducing regional imbalances and promoting inclusive development. Tourism development can create opportunities for local communities to participate in the sector and benefit from the economic gains.
8. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Inflow: The tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria can attract foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow, which can contribute to economic growth and development. International hotel chains, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses may invest in Nigeria, bringing in foreign capital, technology, expertise and global best practices. This can stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities and enhance the competitiveness of the sector.
Challenges In the Tourism and Hospitality Sector In Nigeria and Practical Solutions
1. Inadequate Tourism Infrastructure: Transportation, accommodation and attractions are often inadequate, which hinders the growth of the tourism sector.
Solution: To address the challenges of inadequate infrastructure, the government can collaborate with private investors and international development agencies to fund and implement infrastructure projects such as:
i. Building and improving roads, seaports and other transport networks leading to tourist destinations, particularly in remote areas, to ease access for tourists.
ii. Upgrading and expansion of major airports to accommodate more international flights and improved passenger experience.
iii. Developing and managing quality accommodation facilities that cater for different segments of tourists, from budget to luxury.
iv. Providing basic amenities such as water supply, electricity and waste management in tourist destinations to meet international standards.
v. Developing and promoting tourist attractions, such as natural sites, cultural heritage and events to attract tourists.
Challenges including issues of insurgency, terrorism and crime have affected Nigeria’s image as a safe and secure tourist destination, leading to decreased tourist arrivals… To address the challenge of security concerns, the government should work towards improving the overall security situation in the country and Implement effective security measures to enhance safety and security awareness among tourists.
2. Limited Marketing Efforts: Nigeria’s tourism sector lacks effective marketing and promotion, resulting in low awareness and limited visibility in the international tourism market.
ii. Language proficiency programmes for frontline staff to enhance communication with international tourists.
iii. Education and training programmes can be offered by collaborating with educational institutions to develop a skilled workforce in the sector and private sector operators can offer scholarships, internships and on-the-job training.
iv. Implementing and enforcing quality standards and regulations for tour operators and other tourism-related businesses, such as star-rating systems for hotels and restaurants, to ensure that accommodation facilities and dining establishments meet international standards in terms of cleanliness, safety and service quality.
Access to finance for tourism/hospitality businesses, especially for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can be challenging in Nigeria, hindering their growth and expansion… Establish dedicated funding schemes or venture capital funds specifically for the tourism/hospitality sector, to provide affordable and accessible financing options for businesses.
6. Limited Access to Finance: Access to finance for tourism/hospitality businesses, especially for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can be challenging in Nigeria, hindering their growth and expansion.
ii. Implementing benefit-sharing mechanisms, such as revenue-sharing arrangements, employment opportunities and capacity building programmes, to ensure that local communities directly benefit from tourism development and this will ensure that tourism development is sustainable and inclusive.
Addressing the challenges in the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria requires a multi-stakeholder approach. Implementing the above solutions and collaborations between the government, private sector operators, educational institutions and local communities will unlock the potential of the tourism/hospitality sector and create a conducive environment for tourism development in Nigeria. This will lead to economic growth through improved revenue generation, job creation, cultural preservation and sustainable development in the industry.
Dovish Okojie is an Abuja-based public affairs analyst. He can be reached on dovishokojie@gmail.com
