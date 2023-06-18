These three laws of motion explain to us WHY OUR WORLD IS CREATED TO FUNCTION BY LAWS RATHER THAN BY MIRACLES. Our world is supposed to function 100% by laws of nature. I personally believe that the probability of miracles is only 2%.

Newton’s First Law of Motion

According to Isaac Newton’s first law of motion, an object either remains at rest or continues to move at a constant velocity, unless acted upon by an external force. To convert that to our everyday life, everything in your life would remain the same, meaning that our continent will remain at the stage of under development until we do something about it. You will not witness new things. No progress, no success, no good news, no surprises, no breakthrough, until you apply some forces to make things happen. That is how life was made to function. This is how the earth was created to function. Every object which could be everything in your life, would either remain static or it would continue moving in the same vicious circle, unless you act.

So sometimes, we are asking God to do something for us, whereas God is waiting on us to simply act. Why things don’t change in your life is because, you have not acted enough. Why you are not experiencing something new in your life, is because you have not done something in the real world, to make things happen. Notice that in that first law of Newton, an object would remain in a state of rest unless an external force is applied. You need to do something in the external world, no matter what you have done in the spirit. No matter the amount of prayers you have done, external actions are required for change to occur in your life. So when we go to church to pray, believe and hope, we would nevertheless need to act in the physical realm for us to experience something new in our lives. ORA ET LABORA, when we pray, compliment your prayer by going to work.

Newton’s Second Law of Motion

Newton’s second law of motion says the vector sum of the external forces F on an object is equal to the mass m of that object multiplied by the acceleration vector a of the object: F = ma. What this simply means is that the amount of speed produced by the moving object, is equal to the amount of force or push been applied to it. That is, the greater the weight of the object been accelerated, the greater the amount of force needed to produce the speed. To even make it simpler, this law says, result is only equal to the amount of force applied. The result is always correspondent to the effort applied. So, I cannot hope to get a big result by putting up just a small effort. If I need a breakthrough result, blessings or miracles in my life, I must put in a corresponding amount of work. It is not fair to try to get something for nothing. God did not make the earth to work that way. He does not want some to do all the work and for others to get all the gains. That would not be fair even in Gods eyes, though he loves you.

“All growth depends upon activity. There is no development physically or intellectually without effort, and effort means work.” —Calvin Coolidge

The result has to correspond with the effort applied. That is to say, if it takes a level ten degree of effort to get a level ten level of promotion, then only level ten degree of effort would produce such result. I cannot put in level two degree of effort and expect to get level ten promotion. It would not be fair because, other people are doing what is required. But apart from that, God has made nature to work by objectivity. God has programmed justice in nature and the laws of nature would block it if you try to bypass justice. It won’t work. The laws and nature itself would be against you. That is why there is no amount of prayers we would pray or fasting we can do to produce the kind of results that require our own efforts and investments. The laws of nature are also spiritual because they are God’s laws too. Africa must learn this lesson for us to make a significant progress going forward. Our churches must stop separating the church from the issues of national development. We must stop telling people that they only serve God through the fivefold ministries. We serve God in everything we do as long as we seek to bring Him glory. Let’s try and bring God glory by developing Africa.

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” ― H. Jackson Brown Jr.

Newton’s Third Law of Motion

Newton’s third law of motion states that when one body exerts a force on a second body, the second body simultaneously exerts a force equal in magnitude and opposite in direction on the first body. In a layman’s language this law will sound simply as “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. This means that for every force, there is a reaction that is equal in size, but in the opposite direction. Meaning whenever an object pushes another object, it automatically pushes back in the opposite direction, equally as hard. How do we apply this third law in our daily life?

This is the law that is responsible for the philosophical teaching of cause and effect. For me to expect something to happen, I must have done something. That is to say everything I do produces some results either of equal proportion or of higher proportion. But if I don’t do anything nothing happens. There must be a reason for my expectations. I don’t have the right to expect anything unless, I have set something in motion to later produce the result I am expecting. If there is no cause there would be no effect. If I didn’t sow anything, I should not expect to reap. Anything I do would produce either a similar reaction or greater reaction.

“You are where you are right now because of the actions you’ve taken, or maybe, the inaction you’ve taken.” ― Steve Maraboli

The laws of cause and effect states that what you have today, is as a result of what you either did yesterday or what you refused to do. It is like the law of sowing and reaping. To reap I must sow. When I sow I would either get something at least to the size of what I sowed, but normally more. All actions produce reactions; either an equal or more reaction. The same thing would happen in my relationship with people. Jesus said, “If anyone slaps you on one cheek turn the other.” Why is Jesus saying this? It’s because if you don’t obey the law of the kingdom, which is to turn the other cheek, the next thing is that you will begin to have natural reaction, which would be to return the action. But most of the time you want to do it more. Meaning the natural tendency will be for you to slap the person back, but normally you slap back not once like he slapped you, but you want to slap him back several times. So it’s always of more or equal reaction. You hardly ever get back the amount you sow, you always get more back. The same thing with good.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine.

