No nation can be greater than the quality of its men. No marriage can be stronger than the quality of the husbands. When fathers fail, nations fail. When husbands fail, marriages fail. Fathers shape values faster and stronger in children and societies than any other method. Real men who are not in the business of eating sour grapes are now needed in our society. These are kingdom men. Men who are truly saved. Men who carry the spirit of excellence and the touches of grace.

“For I looked, and there was no MAN. I looked among them, but there was no counselor.” – Isaiah 41:28

Hitler’s Cycle of Evil is a movie I would excitedly recommend to every man who is passionately interested in understanding how the warped minds of a “few evil men” can shape the destiny of nations. These men were the evil allies of Hitler, sycophants and power-hungry subordinates and advisers, whose propaganda, strategies, counsels, and machinations enabled Hitler to foment a war that killed more than fifty million people.

When evil men unite, destinies are ruined. When good men unite, destinies are transformed. God is always looking for men, not just for males. Males are not scarce. Men are scarce. The greatest need of godly women are not males, but godly men. The greatest need of our nations are not males, but godly men. It will interest you to know that most of the troubles and tensions facing the world today are caused by men, and likewise, most of the ingenuity, creativity, and technological innovations on planet earth today are birthed by men. No nation can be greater than the quality of its men.

It is instructive to glean wisdom from the account of the fall of Adam in the book of Genesis. After Adam sinned against God by eating of the forbidden tree, the voice of God echoed through the garden of Eden in the following words: “Adam, Where Are You?” (Genesis 3:9).

Please keep in mind that God was the one who planted Adam in the garden. So, Adam was essentially living in God’s territory; God’s house. By implication, God could not have been searching for Adam’s geographic location, right inside His own house. Let me make it simple for you: “Adam where are you?” does not speak to “location” but to “positioning.” God was essentially asking Adam the question God has inspired me to ask men today: “Where are you? Where do you stand? Are you a male or a man? Do you know what it takes to be a man, a kingdom man, for that matter? Where do you stand in truth? Where do you stand in raising a godly family? Where do you stand in modelling the right values to your children?

Men, Where Are You?

Manhood speaks to purposefulness. Manhood speaks to taking responsibility. Manhood speaks to maturity. Manhood speaks to integrity. Manhood speaks to strategic thinking — being driven by the desire to not just impact your current generation, but to also preserve the next generation.

But here is the sad thing about the life of Adam, which is also reminiscent of today’s culture. At a critical time when God needed Adam to be a man over his home, he failed God, his generation, and the entire world, very woefully. Thankfully, it took the last Adam, the Lord Jesus to fix the problems created by the first Adam (1 Corinthians 15:45).

The Bible, to which I subscribe, and which shapes my thoughts and values more than anything else, is very sacrosanct about the role of men in virtually every stratum of life and in nation-building. Men are leaders at home, leaders in the church, and leaders in government. For every home that failed in the scriptures, God held the men accountable for the failure. Such was the example of Eli, who was judged and disciplined by God in 1 Samuel 2 for being an enabler in the criminal acts of his children.

The United States Census Bureau recently reported that the absence of the father in homes is the single most important cause of poverty and crime in the United States. In fact, Robert Rector, in one of his scholarly findings, stretched this further when he said: “Problems with children from fatherless families can continue into adulthood with these children being three times more likely to end up in jail by the time they reach age 30 than children raised in intact families”.

Dr Tony Evans, an American Bible teacher, recently visited a prison facility in a US state. He gathered some of the inmates together and asked them a fundamental question: “How many of you grew up without your fathers?” To his amazement, 90% of the men raised up their hands. Sadly, culture has taken up the task of demoting and diminishing the strategic roles and functions of men and fathers in society.

Karl Marx was an historian who pioneered the socialist movement in Europe and across the globe. One of Karl Marx’s motives for entrenching socialism in the politics of Western nations was the elimination of the bibliocentric leadership roles of men in marriages. Marx advanced this cause publicly, advocating for the dissolution of the bibliocentric marriage structure that positioned the man as the head of a marriage unit.

According to Marx, the freer the wife and the children are from men’s control, the freer and healthier the society will be. In other words, men and fathers were perceived from a socialist’s worldview as major obstacles to the advancement of the cause of freedom and equality in a modern society. The negative effect of Marx’s satanic ideology on Western civilisation, till date, remains significant, sadly. In fact, a famous historian has jokingly said, “Marx is still ruling from the grave.”

The roles of fathers are strategic, and the consequences of their actions and inactions are not just generational, but trans-generational. At the moment, we live in a world that is constantly shaped by controversial worldviews, such as feminism, universalism, socialism, humanism, and pragmatism, to mention a few – all of which have led to the production of fathers who are constantly setting the teeth of their children on edge because of the sour grapes they have continued to eat (Ezekiel 18:2).

Similarly, for every nation that failed in the scriptures, God held the men (fathers) accountable. Such was God’s judgement on several kings of Israel, such as Ahab and Saul — both of whom were held accountable by God for the failure of their nations. Where were their wives? When King David fell into adultery with Bathsheba, it was David that bore the consequences. In fact, it was the teaching and manuscripts from divinely selected men that formed the basis for the canonisation of most of the Bible. In other words, the divine providence of God allowed most of the books of the Bible to be written by men, and ultimately included the canon of scriptures. These speak volumes!

As a man:

You are eating sour grapes when, rather than building values for your children, you are solely building wealth. You forget that the real wealth to leave for your children are values. You are eating sour grapes as a father when, rather than showing your children how to take care of a woman by loving and caring for her, all you do is to load her with physical and mental punches. You forget that as you punch their mums on the face, you are raising children who will not just punch their wives, but could also shoot them. You are eating sour grapes as a father when, rather than training your children to walk in the fear of God by speaking the truth, all your children see you do is telling lies to them and to their mothers. You are eating sour grapes as a father when, rather than working hard to show your children the virtues of hard work, you are cutting corners and modelling crookedness to your children.

Father in the name of Jesus, please raise kingdom men for your daughters as husbands, for our nations as politicians, and for our churches as pastors. Happy Father’s Day

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

