Not too long ago, I found myself immersed in a profoundly thought-provoking encounter that ignited a cascade of reflections on the intricate interplay between truth, faith, and the very essence of what we hold dear as our ultimate truth.

It was a casual evening spent with a group of friends, a mix of familiar faces and some new acquaintances. Our host, a genuinely compassionate man had inadvertently sparked an impassioned conversation on the topic of religion. As the dialogue unfolded, I found myself taking a different stance on certain issues and challenging established beliefs. Differing opinions clashed that tested the boundaries of open-mindedness and expectedly, not everyone took kindly to my perspective.

The prevailing sentiment among the group, primarily consisting of devout Roman Catholics, seemed to emphasize that Catholicism alone held the ultimate truth. They regarded other faiths as mere imitations or potentially misguided paths. Being a Roman Catholic myself, I could empathize with the origins of such perspectives, as some teachings within the Church, not unlike other faiths can inadvertently foster such narrow-mindedness.

I have often expressed my serious disagreements with certain religious teachings, particularly the notion that salvation is exclusive to Christians, Islam or any other religion for that matter. If I were born in a certain tribal region of Pakistan, for instance, circumstances beyond my control might prevent me from ever encountering Christianity. In such a scenario, my beliefs and perceptions about faith and religion would undoubtedly be different. How then could it be fair to condemn me to eternal damnation for not following Christ?

During the 17th century, Galileo Galilei, a famous scientist, had a conflict with the Catholic Church. He made discoveries using a telescope that showed the Earth revolves around the Sun, which was different from what the Church taught at the time. The Church believed the Earth was the center of the universe. Because Galileo’s ideas went against the Church’s teachings, he was condemned and punished. He had to take back his discoveries and was not allowed to talk about them anymore.

Over time, however, and despite the condemnation and punishment he faced, Galileo’s heliocentric model of the solar system gained acceptance and became widely recognized as the accurate representation of our planetary system. In 1992, more than three centuries after his trial, the Catholic Church acknowledged its errors and admitted that Galileo’s heliocentric views were correct, reconciling its position with modern scientific understanding.

Truth, like a shifting kaleidoscope, is a dynamic and ever-evolving concept. It is not a fixed entity but a kaleidoscope of perspectives, interpretations, and understandings that change as we navigate through life. This metaphor captures the fluidity and complexity inherent in our search for truth, highlighting the multi-faceted nature of reality and the subjective lenses through which we perceive it.

Just as a kaleidoscope reveals an array of vibrant patterns by recombining colorful fragments, truth unfolds through the interplay of diverse viewpoints, experiences, and knowledge. Each person holds a unique piece of the puzzle, contributing their individual fragments to the ever-changing mosaic of truth. No single perspective can capture the entirety of truth, but rather, it emerges from the collective understanding.

What we perceive as truth is influenced by our cultural, societal, and personal backgrounds. Our beliefs, values, and experiences shape the filters through which we interpret reality. As we grow and learn, our kaleidoscope of truth shifts, revealing new patterns and challenging old assumptions. The acquisition of knowledge, exposure to new ideas, and encounters with different perspectives act as catalysts for this transformation, causing our understanding of truth to evolve over time.

Unveiling the layers of truth requires a willingness to critically examine our assumptions, address our biases, and embrace the complexities inherent in understanding the world. By recognizing the influence of hidden assumptions and biases, we can approach truth with greater humility and open-mindedness. The pursuit of a comprehensive truth necessitates engaging with diverse perspectives, challenging dominant narratives, and fostering inclusive dialogue. In this journey, we move closer to a more nuanced and inclusive understanding of truth—one that acknowledges and values the multiplicity of human experiences and perspectives.

On May 12th of last year, Deborah Emmanuel, a 200-level student in the Department of Early Childhood Education at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, was stoned to death and her body was set on fire. This horrifying act was carried out in response to an accusation of blasphemy against Muhammad, a prophet of Islam.

Regrettably, the philosophical stance of those who believe in the exclusive authority of Catholicism or nothing else aligns with that of Deborah’s killers. The killers firmly held their own truth, emphasizing the supremacy of Prophet Muhammad, while disregarding the perspectives of others.

In the comedic masterpiece “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde, the character Algernon Moncrieff expresses his view on the nature of truth in a delightful exchange. The circumstances leading to his statement unfold as Algernon engages in a witty and humorous conversation with his friend Jack Worthing. As they discuss matters of identity, relationships, and social conventions, Algernon boldly asserts that the truth is a complex entity, far from being pure and simplistic. His words encapsulate the underlying theme of the play and the multifaceted nature of truth in all its glorious complexities.

For a significant portion of my formative years, I firmly embraced the notion that salvation could only be found within the confines of Catholicism. Yet, just as the papacy, guided by the remarkable insights of Galileo, dared to challenge age-old “truths” about our planet, so too has my own truth evolved. No longer bound by the limitations of my past convictions, I have embarked on a transformative journey that recognizes other truths and perspectives that extend beyond the boundaries of my world. May the soul of Deborah continue to find peace in the world beyond. Amen!

Osmund Agbo writes from Houston, Texas. Email: Eagleosmund@yahoo.com

