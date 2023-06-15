Security is the bedrock of a prosperous and democratic society. Therefore, Tinubu’s administration should make it a fundamental responsibility to protect the lives and property of Nigerian citizens by mobilising the country’s national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and from the fear of danger.

On Monday, 29 May, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima both took oaths of office in a smooth, peaceful, momentous and historic transition at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The ceremony marked the end of eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the beginning of the Tinubu administration.

As expected for President Tinubu, beyond realising a lifetime ambition of leading the most populous nation in Africa, he has left no one in doubts that he worked round the clock, built people and navigated his way to Nigeria’s highest political office. We should recall that in the early days of the contest, the former Lagos governor and pro-democracy activist, told Nigerians that becoming Nigeria’s leader had been his lifelong ambition.

Without ambiguity, one of the challenges waiting for the president, which many Nigerians will be demanding answers sooner than later, is the security situation in the country.

Despite tremendous efforts by security agencies and the outgone administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to contain insecurity, the country is still confronted by a series of security challenges ranging from violent crimes to communal conflicts and insurgency. All regions of the country are affected to varying degrees by these security concerns – from insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and North-Central, and oil theft in the Niger Delta, to calls for secession in the South-East.

Despite these challenges, there is no denying the fact that the administration of former President Buhari performed creditably in the fight against insecurity since taking over the reins of power in 2015.

At the inception of his administration, the nation’s security situation was greatly challenged by the activities of violent non-state actors with Boko Haram, which was holding territories in the country. Today, the situation has tremendously improved. Buhari made remarkable progress in the fight against insurgents, militants, oil thieves, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country.

Also, the Buhari administration transformed the Armed Forces by boosting their fighting capacity, through the provision of platforms, training, operations, manpower, remuneration and medical services. These are in addition to the maintenance efficiency, accommodation and expansion of these forces. The improvements in these areas have collectively enhanced the military’s capacity to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate.

However, now that the fanfare of President Tinubu’s inauguration is over, all eyes are on him to work the talk of his campaigns, especially as it concerns national security. The president in fully aware of the situation as is reflected in his inauguration address, where he said: “Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence. To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE.

“We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide better training, equipment, pay and firepower.”

In a show of determination to build on the legacies of Buhari, Tinubu met with the Chief of Defence and service chiefs a few days after his inauguration, during which he charged them to work together in order to strengthen the fight against insecurity. He also asked them to develop a blueprint to deal with the issue of crude oil theft.

Also, the president has undertaken a tour of the new Office of National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja, where he tasked security and intelligence agencies in the country on the importance of sharing information and intelligence among themselves, and warning that the hoarding of such resources could be counterproductive in the fight against terrorism.

President Tinubu, while noting the efforts demonstrated in countering terrorism and the state-of-the-art facilities at the two facilities, highlighted the importance of backing such efforts with knowledge. According to him, his administration had recognised that in order to achieve economic revival, prosperity, and development, security should be of optimum priority.

Over all, Tinubu has the onerous task of building on the impressive legacies of President Buhari in the area of security through increased budgetary allocation, acquisition of more platforms for Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and other security agencies.

One very important and decisive decision that Nigerians and indeed the world wait on President Tinubu to take, is the rejigging of the security architecture. It must be noted here that national security is not an all-comers affair. President Tinubu should, therefore, take his time and stabilise his administration before appointing the Chief of Defence Staff, service chiefs and other appointments in the security sector. This is one area that he must move slowly in, so as not to fritter the gains made by the Buhari administration.

He must also appoint a National Security Adviser and Minister of Defence who will earn the respect of service chiefs and members of the intelligence community, in order to avert a situation where they will work at cross purposes.

Overall, President Tinubu’s approach to insecurity should combine both militaristic and human security approaches anchored on a vibrant economy and strong national integration. He should consider adopting non-kinetic measures, such as making education and skills acquisition compulsory for that class of citizens considered as recruitment materials by subversive elements.

Fortunately, President Tinubu understands the nexus between economic prosperity and security. He clearly pointed this out during his visits to the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), where he said: “If we as Nigerians are looking for economic revival, prosperity and development, then we have to give priority to security.”

In the same vein, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima was a wartime governor who was a boot on the ground in Borno State in the height of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. Consequently, they must collaborate and come up with economic policies that will lift Nigerians out of poverty. This will contribute in no small measure in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Tinubu must prioritise national security by strengthening the security agencies, investing in intelligence gathering, and collaborating with neighbouring countries to combat transnational crime. His manifesto’s proposal on security was the most robust and elaborate of all the candidates. Hence, most Nigerians are optimistic that with the right security architecture coordination and political leadership, we will overcome the security nightmares posed by banditry, terrorism by Boko Haram/ISWAP, secessionist agitations, etc.

Security is the bedrock of a prosperous and democratic society. Therefore, Tinubu’s administration should make it a fundamental responsibility to protect the lives and property of Nigerian citizens by mobilising the country’s national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and from the fear of danger.

The road has been long and tough. But so far, the new president has demonstrated a strong will, toughness and commitment that can only lead to success. May he succeed!

Jibrin Baba Ndace, a journalist, wrote from Abuja.

