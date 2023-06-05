…how would ordinary Nigerians survive the pangs that the removal is coming with? They have been appealing for the implementation of the minimum wage, but the state governors have been reluctant about this. The reality is that some states can’t afford to pay the minimum wage. But even if the minimum wage is implemented, it won’t take a man who has a family anywhere.

While I was in Kano for a friend’s wedding recently, I overheard a conversation that Uber drivers in Abuja had increased the cost of commuting passengers from the airport to the city centre to N15,000. Given the new price, I knew any time I returned to Abuja, I would have to trek home. As a university lecturer, there is no way I could afford such a price.

The abrupt removal of fuel subsidy by our new president, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, during his inauguration, has exacerbated the economic difficulties Nigerians have been battling for years. The president has made the announcement, which is already being implemented religiously. However, as Nigerians continue to groan, we need to realise that sustaining the subsidy will not only cripple the economy but also continue to keep us deeply indebted as a country.

Nonetheless, I wanted to frown at the fact that the removal was carried out in the absence of an economic team, which ought to help in recommending strategies that will cushion its effects. But because Tinubu is an acclaimed strategist, I have the belief that a lot of thought and strategies would have gone into his decision or would be deployed shortly.

It was after the announcement that the president met with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). This meeting should have happened before the announcement.

But how would ordinary Nigerians survive the pangs that the removal is coming with? They have been appealing for the implementation of the minimum wage, but the state governors have been reluctant about this. The reality is that some states can’t afford to pay the minimum wage. But even if the minimum wage is implemented, it won’t take a man who has a family anywhere.

According to the new price template, Lagos State has the lowest pump price at N488 per litre of PMS, while Maiduguri and Damaturu have the highest, at N577 per litre.

Following a meeting with the president, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, said the subsidy payment was no longer sustainable as it hinders the company from funding its core businesses.

There is…need to kick-start people-oriented welfare programmes to cushion the pangs of the policy. In doing this, attention must be given to the poor and vulnerable. The government should also prioritise the rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries. Nigerians do not know the amount of PMS they consume daily. We ought to know.

“Today, we are waiting for them to settle up to N2.8 trillion of NNPC’s cash flow from the subsidy regime and we can’t continue to build this,” Kyari said.

The GCEO said since the provision of the “N6 trillion in 2022, and N3.7 trillion in 2023, we have not received any payment whatsoever from the federation”.

Kyari said the NNPC made the petrol subsidy payments from its cash flow, noting that the government has been unable to pay back the N2.8 trillion spent so far.

Many experts and agencies have been pushing for the removal of the fuel subsidy for years, one of which is the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). It has been consistent with its call since 2006, saying it was concerned about the huge financial burden it places on the Nigerian economy.

An estimated $74.39 billion, which translates to N13.69 trillion, was spent on subsidies between 2005 and 2021. This figure is outrageous. Nevertheless, for the fuel subsidy removal to be impactful to Nigeria, there is an urgent need to strengthen the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Currently, the implementation isn’t total but only halfway.

There is also a need to kick-start people-oriented welfare programmes to cushion the pangs of the policy. In doing this, attention must be given to the poor and vulnerable. The government should also prioritise the rehabilitation of the nation’s four refineries. Nigerians do not know the amount of PMS they consume daily. We ought to know. Additionally, the government should enforce stringent sanctions for criminal activities in the sector and conduct appropriate stakeholder consultations, engagements, and enlightenment.

Finally, before Tiwa Savage confuses us about relocating out of Nigeria over the current challenges, I am advising my fellow compatriots that we must all come together and fix our country as this is the only way we can all beat our chest and be proud of what we have.

Gidado Yushau Shuaib is a staff at Baze University Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

