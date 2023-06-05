It is no more news that the Akpabio-Barau joint ticket for the Senate Leadership has continued to gain ground by endorsements from relevant quarters. From President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and governors in the ruling and opposition parties like Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and the immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike among others and still counting.

As excitement grows for the 10th Assembly elections, the profile of Senator Akpabio is already widely known, being a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta, while his running mate, Senator Barau Jibrin is known more for his silent achievements and accomplishements as a politician.

Born in the ancient city of Kano, Barau holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, master’s certificate in Financial Management and pricing, master’s certificate in Management and Masters of Business Administration (MBA). He also holds a certificate in Financial Management for business decisions from the prestigious Cornell University, United States.

A former Chairman of the Kano State Investment and Properties Ltd, and Commissioner of Science and Technology in the state, Barau’s ardent dedication to his constituents inspired him to contest as a member of the Federal House of Representatives in Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State during the 1999 national assembly elections, a contest in which he was victorious.

After a term in the House of Representatives and three terms in the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin has amassed an unparalleled wealth of experience and profound expertise that places him in a league of his own. In fact, currently, he is the most ranking Senator-elect from North West and Kano State, a fourth termer, who has sponsored bills and motions with unequal legislative experience.

Recently, the Progressive Youth Intellectuals in collaboration with the Youths Digest, the organisers of the annual Campus Journalism Awards endorsed Senator Barau for demonstrating remarkable skill and honesty in his interventions at the legislative chamber especially on education, skill acquisitions and youth development.

Because of his remarkable records in the National Assembly over four terms, the Progressive Youth Intellectuals believe it is fitting that Barau Jibrin, a candidate from the North West Zone, be chosen to the coveted position of Deputy Senate President.

It is necessary to stress that while in the House of Representatives, Jibrin chaired the House Committee on Appropriations and was a member of the House Committee on Power. During his tenure, he displayed his well-known dedication to prioritising education, particularly for the younger generation, by constantly championing the cause of young Nigerians.

He was a strong supporter of a bill to build the Federal University of Education Technology in Bichi, Kano State. He also sponsored bills to establish the Federal Polytechnic Kabo.

Senator Jibrin also introduced another bill in 2020 to create the North West Development Commission to address gaps in infrastructural development in the region. Despite the region’s abundance of capable senators, Senator Barau was named Northern Senator of the Year by the Nigerian Senate Press Corps in 2017. His success attests to his various services to national peace and prosperity, which resulted in his being named Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON.

He also performed critical roles in several development projects while serving on the Niger Delta, Industries, Land Transportation, and Appropriations Committees.

Even in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Barau demonstrated his competence and popularity. Kano, his home state, earned the second highest number of votes for the All Progressives Congress. Meanwhile, Senator Barau’s districts in Northern Kano accounted for nearly half (200,000 votes) of the APC’s 513,000 votes in the state.

Further examination of the election results reveals that Senator Barau’s birthplace, the North West, provided the most votes for the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 presidential elections, totaling 2.7 million votes.

It is telling that Senator Barau was the only APC senator who withstood the tumultuous wave of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano state, triumphantly winning his re-election bid and returning to the Senate. This alludes to the truth that the Senator is doing something right for his people.

Senator Barau Jibrin continued his political climb in future years, winning election to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2015, representing Kano North Senatorial District on the All Progressives Congress platform. He repeated this feat in 2019 and 2023, winning three consecutive red chamber elections.

Finally, Barau Jibrin’s character and incorruptible nature stand out as his most admirable qualities. His untainted reputation sets him apart as a leader who can be relied upon to act in the best interests of the Nigerian people. This sets him apart as a paragon of virtue in an era where trust in public officials is of paramount importance.

As a result, the candidacy of Senator Barau Jibrin for the esteemed office of Deputy Senate President in the 10th Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria became a beacon of hope for the nation. The unwavering support of the Progressive Youth Intellectuals, coupled with Jibrin’s relentless commitment to achieving meaningful outcomes and combating corruption confirms his position as the unquestionably right option for this critical role.

Electing Senator Barau Jibrin (CON) as the running mate of Senator Akpabio for Senate Leadership will undoubtedly pave the road for unprecedented progress and development in Nigeria as a cohesive unit. They have proven to be a prototypical leaders capable of leading the upper chamber in a period of “renewed hope” for the entire country.

Saajid Ibrahim, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja.

