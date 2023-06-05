A high yielding lifestyle is what we need to be the best wherever we are. With a high yielding lifestyle, it is not a big deal for a business man to become a millionaire not in ten years, but in one year. With a high yielding lifestyle, it is normal for a pastor to build a 1,000 member church. Not in 10 years, but in a year. Like I said earlier, there are many other factors that influence our successes or failures…

Are You All Fun and No Cash?

You remember those hours you spend just with friends and relatives chatting and talking about everything, but really not about anything? What if that time is used for solitude with God? A time of meditation; studying to know God better. A time to receive fresh revelation and insight from him. A time that will eventually make you a better man or woman. That is really not about money. It will give you something more than what money can buy. Some of us are addicted to just listening to music. This is not bad; it gives you a good feeling, but are you all fun and no cash? What about exchanging music for messages, lectures, talks and educational sessions? That might not give you money today, but it will sure give you more than money tomorrow. Have you seen anybody sitting down on a couch in front of his house or apartment of recent? Most likely talking and chatting away his time with some other people around. How about exchanging that for something a little bit different. What about gathering neighbours and acquaintances for a home Bible study session, prayer groups or book clubs? That may not give you money, but it will surely improve some people’s lives. Do you care more about your looks, image and hair style, than you care about the legacy you are going to leave on the earth? Are you all fun and no cash? Are you infatuated with swiftly depreciating consumer goods like the latest shoes in town, the latest iPhone, iPod, iPad, iWatch, etc? They come and go, leaving you to be running after the next set soon. Are you all about fun and no cash?

It is my firm believe that until we deal with these issues in Africa, we will not truly experience development, growth and civilisation. We must not just look towards our political leaders to legislate laws that will cause change to happen in our countries, we must start with ourselves.

Are you the type who works eight hours a day simply to buy and not to build? We are humans, we are all supposed to be about building. Building lives, building visions and building legacies. Don’t work to buy, work to build. Don’t work to spend, work to save. Don’t work to impress, work to invest. Those who live like this are those we call people of a low-yielding lifestyle. Even though they have a profession, most of them have a job, some have visions or purposes they are trying to attain, but because of the wrong lifestyle that they live, they don’t really become great and hugely successful in the areas of their calling, vision, purpose and occupation.

People who are engaged in low-yielding activities of life end up at the bottom of the ladder. At best, they are just in the midst of the pack. They are never really the head, the first or the best. It doesn’t matter if they are pastors, teachers, business men, doctors, lawyers, financial experts, etc. A low-yielding lifestyle and mentality will cripple all your efforts, render you helpless and a failure, where you could have excelled to the glory of God Almighty. People who live this lifestyle will need to change their philosophy from that of “enjoy today and suffer tomorrow” into that of “deny yourself today and live tomorrow.”

A high yielding lifestyle is what we need to be the best wherever we are. With a high yielding lifestyle, it is not a big deal for a business man to become a millionaire not in ten years, but in one year. With a high yielding lifestyle, it is normal for a pastor to build a 1,000 member church. Not in 10 years, but in a year. Like I said earlier, there are many other factors that influence our successes or failures, but from my experience the factor we are examining today will be one of the most common factors for success or failure.

These issues that I have raised in this article are issues of lifestyle, practices and traditions. Unfortunately, they have long become a part of the culture in most countries in Africa. It is these kind of practices that stall growth, hamper development and frustrate the efforts of technocrats.

It is my belief that as a result of this article, people of African descent will begin to start NGOs to bring enlightenment to the masses about the frivolities of life. We have to start educational centres and enlightenment corps that would be used as key driving forces to bring this understanding to the front doors of our people. Something must be done! We all must do something if Africa is to arise from its knees to stand tall in the comity of nations.

Our governments in Africa must know that there is need to sanitise the culture if our society is to experience accelerated growth and development. If by God’s grace, some of the ideas I have raised in this article are practiced and implemented in any nation, there is no doubt that such a nation will witness a high rate of growth, development and prosperity.

At this junction, I will like to commend a futuristic leader like President Olusegun Obasanjo. Although not popular with many, yet he started in the right direction when he took the following actions: the ban of money spraying (a culture in some parts of Nigeria that encourages people to spray cash at parties and ceremonies). Thank God Chief Obasanjo had the foresight to see how detrimental this practice is to progress and national development.

Another thing former President Obasanjo did in the direction of destroying triviality and superficiality is that he banned the showcasing of miracles on national television. That was another step in the right direction to save the populace from being brainwashed. There are several such things that must be eliminated from our culture if our society is to make further progress.

I personally think those sorts of prohibitions must be extended to include the public displays of so-called deliverances and the casting out of demons on television. Also, the promises of miracles and prosperity in return for giving money to clerics. Excessive television programmes showing vulgar contemporary music (MTV, R&B, hip hop, etc.) The outrageous display of witchcraft in our movies. The exhibition of nudity and pornography on our television programmes.

Our governments in Africa must know that there is need to sanitise the culture if our society is to experience accelerated growth and development. If by God’s grace, some of the ideas I have raised in this article are practiced and implemented in any nation, there is no doubt that such a nation will witness a high rate of growth, development and prosperity.

It is my dream that one day this article and the book that will ensue from it would eventually be on the table of every African leader. I hope that the principles enunciated would contribute to the rising star of my beloved continent. May the simple words of this write up be used by God Almighty to awaken a sleeping continent to become a rising giant for the liberation of the entire world.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigeria born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Kiev Ukraine

