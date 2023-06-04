The Jesus of the Bible promotes “fruits” as the validator of authentic ministers. The other Jesus promotes “results” as the validator of authentic ministries… The Jesus of the Bible promotes forgiveness (Matthew 18:21-22). The other Jesus promotes revenge… The Jesus of the Bible teaches leadership by serving others (Mark 9:35). The other Jesus teaches leadership by controlling others.

The Jesus of the Bible feeds the poor (Matthew 19:21; John 6:1-10). The poor feed the other Jesus. The Jesus of the Bible and His apostles taught and warned men about their eternal destination — hell or heaven (Luke 16:23; Matthew 8:12). The other Jesus tells his servants not to talk about heaven or hell. The Jesus of the Bible teaches us to pray for our enemies (Matthew 5:44). The other Jesus teaches us to pray for the death of their enemies. The Jesus of the Bible promotes “fruits” as the validator of authentic ministers. The other Jesus promotes “results” as the validator of authentic ministries. The Jesus of the Bible teaches humility (John 13:1-17). The other Jesus teaches and promotes pride, egocentrism, and arrogance. The Jesus of the Bible teaches that the path to heaven is narrow and difficult (Matthew 7:13). The other Jesus teaches that the path to heaven is broad and easy. The Jesus of the Bible promotes forgiveness (Matthew 18:21-22). The other Jesus promotes revenge. The Jesus of the Bible lifts burdens from people (Matthew 11:28). The other Jesus puts burdens on people. The Jesus of the Bible allows divorce only on the ground of adultery (Matthew 5:32). The other Jesus allows divorce on any ground. The Jesus of the Bible is selfless (Mark 12:31). The other Jesus is selfish. The Jesus of the Bible teaches us to not lay up treasures “for ourselves” on earth (Matthew 6:19). The other Jesus teaches men to gather, gather, and gather as much as they can gather for themselves on earth. The Jesus of the Bible teaches leadership by serving others (Mark 9:35). The other Jesus teaches leadership by controlling others. The Jesus of the Bible teaches that His followers can do greater works than Him (John 14:12). The other Jesus teaches that his followers can’t do greater works than him. The Jesus of the Bible teaches and promotes love and compassion (Matthew 18:33). The other Jesus teaches and promotes competition. The Jesus of the Bible teaches “cheerful giving” (Luke 6:30). The other Jesus teaches “forceful giving. The Jesus of the Bible practices exactly what He teaches (Acts 1:1). The other Jesus teaches what he does not practice. The Jesus of the Bible became poor so that others might be rich (2 Corinthians 8:9). The other Jesus becomes rich at the expense of other people. The Jesus of the scripture warns men against covetousness (Luke 12:15). The other Jesus promotes the love of money and greed.

“For if someone comes and proclaims another Jesus than the one we proclaimed, or if you receive a different spirit from the one you received, or if you accept a different gospel from the one you accepted, you put up with it readily enough.” (2 Corinthians 11:4).

You are solely responsible for the kind of Jesus you choose. No one will bear the consequences of following the “other Jesus” for you.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

