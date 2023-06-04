Thread of deception: Nigeria’s subsidy burden

What if we built more refineries

a vision we hold dear

to accommodate our growth

as population does appear.

No longer letting our refineries decay

year after year

preserving their essence,

their value held near.

What if the funds

earmarked for Turn Around Maintenance

were truly utilised

not lost in mismanagement’s trance

billions of dollars

a substantial inheritance

to rejuvenate our refineries

enhancing their stance.

What if we sought justice

prosecuted those to blame

Ministry of Petroleum and NNPC staff

with shame

misappropriation of funds

a grievous, wicked game

accountability prevailing

restoring honour’s flame.

What if foreign companies

involved in deceit

partaking in phony maintenance schemes

their fraud discreet

we blacklisted and prosecuted

a message complete

integrity upheld

ensuring our industry’s heartbeat.

What if we privatised

corruption out of sight

realising control was a futile fight

Dangote and others

their expertise taking flight

a transformed sector

shining ever so bright.

What if in 2007

when the sale was done

we fully liberalised

giving competition a run

unleashing the potential

a new era begun

a vibrant market

where progress can be won.

What if we didn’t reverse

the sale once complete

the comatose refineries

their fate bittersweet

but if we had thought

before facing that feat

a comprehensive plan

a future we’d meet.

What if

after reversing

we laid out a new scheme

a strategy with purpose

a well-thought-out dream

resurrecting the refineries

as a united team

reviving our industry

like a flowing stream.

What if we had allowed

good intentions of

the subsidy regime

where it hovered

between N351 billion

($2.66 billion) in 2005

and N416.45 billion

($2.76 billion) in 2010

our strive, for stability and growth

a precarious theme.

What if The Shoeless One had not

in 2011

within one year

made the payment of N1.9 trillion

($12.18 billion)

a monster, a sudden burden we faced

shedding a tear

in search of solutions,

to make it all clear.

What if we had succeeded in

curbing organised crime

not allowing it to reach N4.39 trillion

($9.7 billion) in time

under Mallam Yawale in 2022 a paradigm,

staff of NNPC sticking to duties, not dollars.

What if PPPRA staff do not connive

with marketers to submit false claims

diiligent officers of Customs would spot

900 trucks per day

hold their aims

vigilant policemen making confiscations

tackling economic games

and the gallant DSS officers apprehending,

their dedication aflame.

What if the eagle-eyed officers of EFCC prosecuting,

distorting criminal ways

the NFIU realising its core mandate

disrupting illegal pays

the CBN applying deterrent penalties

making criminals face

financial institutions held accountable

no more evil strays.

What if these dreams became reality

a nation united

combating illegality

starting with inner soul searching

a petroleum sector devoid of fallacy

a prosperous future, our shared mentality.

What if we dared to envision a future anew

a synergy of efforts

bringing dreams into view

where corruption’s grip weakens

integrity in lieu

a nation rising

with opportunities to pursue.

Let us strive for these “what ifs”

with ardour and might

guided by principles

ensuring what’s right

together we stand

as we work day and night

to shape a better future

where hope takes flight.

Umar Yakubu is with the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch. Twitter @umaryakubu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

