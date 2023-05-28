I am speaking to ministers who make vague promises that God didn’t send them to make. Time and again, we are losing trust from the people. Many of them won’t confront us because of the fear of God in their hearts, but right in their homes and in the corners of their hearts, they are grieving and regretting. I’ve spoken to so many people who are in this situation. Let’s teach people the truth and raise funds with transparency and integrity.

Dear pastors, to preserve your integrity, don’t promise people what you can’t guarantee, like telling people that, “the Lord says that everyone who gives to this project will receive a miraculous financial provision by tomorrow morning”. Everyone does not always get a miracle at the same time, and some may not even get a miracle at all. Let God decide how He will bless His people. Let people give out of love. Financial provision is not the only blessing that God gives in return for faithful giving. He may choose to release an idea to the giver. He may preserve him or her from a looming danger. He may even reveal Himself to the person in an unusual way. He has the prerogative to choose the kind of blessing He wants to give to His people. Pastors, let’s stop promising people what we can’t guarantee. God rarely gives the same reward to everyone at the same time. It’s impossible. It will save us the agony of losing our integrity and raising a transactional generation of Christians – people who are looking for a God who can transact business with them.

I have given God so much over the years. He has blessed me, but not always in financial terms. There was a time in my life that I gave God all the funds in my account in response to a personal instruction He gave. Guess what God did thereafter? A visa application I had been denied of, two years prior to that time, was suddenly approved. That was many years ago. The UK embassy sent me an email that it had changed its decision. I could not believe it. And that was what opened the door to what we are doing today. God can bless His people in whatever way He chooses to bless them. Don’t ruin your integrity by promising everyone who gives a 24-hour turnaround. Show me an example of a situation in which all the 5,000 members of a church who gave to a project received the same reward at the same time. Let’s stop preempting God. If He truly wants to bless His children, He will. He can release a prophetic word to people at the individual level. If the individual obeys God and acts in faith, God will do exactly what He has said he would for the person. But it has never happened, in biblical or contemporary times, that God has given the same reward to all the 50,000 members of a church. I don’t tell people that when everyone gives, God will give every single one of them 1,000% in return.

A famous minister of the gospel came to my city many years ago. He is noted for this menace of asking people to sow and expect a guaranteed financial harvest in 24 hours. Then, he will tell stories upon stories of people who gave and received massive financial harvests within that time frame. I foolishly responded and gave some large amount of money. Till date, many years after, there was not been a 10-year miraculous provision, much less a 24 hours miracle. And I can give you stories upon stories of many genuine believers and ministers who were promised this guaranteed miracle, but who later regretted being part of such impulsive giving. I am an unrepentant giver. My life is already given over to Christ, anyway. So, this has nothing to do with the principles of giving. You can’t follow God genuinely without being a sacrificial giver.

“So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.” – (2 Corinthians 9:7).

Let people give in love. Let God bless them the way He chooses to. If you’ve been given a prophetic word, line it up with the WORD. A true prophetic word about giving can’t violate scriptural standards of giving. God still loves a cheerful giver. He still blesses givers. He has the prerogative to choose the type of blessing he bestows on His people. Don’t tell people what God is not saying. We know that a lot of pastors use occultic powers to raise funds.

If He has said it, it must come to pass. If God has sent you, don’t add to it. Say it the way He’s said it to you. Let people give in love. Let God bless them the way He chooses to. If you’ve been given a prophetic word, line it up with the WORD. A true prophetic word about giving can’t violate scriptural standards of giving. God still loves a cheerful giver. He still blesses givers. He has the prerogative to choose the type of blessing he bestows on His people. Don’t tell people what God is not saying. We know that a lot of pastors use occultic powers to raise funds. They are many on our pulpits. That’s the reality of the last days. They are notorious for guaranteeing harvests to givings. That is a topic for another day. If you are a true servant of God, don’t join them. Preserve your integrity and the integrity of the gospel.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

