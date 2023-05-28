“Ango-Must-Go” was the culmination of Professor Abdullahi’s perceived authoritarianism, mishandling of students’ affairs, alleged mismanagement, and consistent students’ resistance to his abuse of power. Between 1979 and 1986, Abdullahi governed ABU dictatorially. He was, in fact, undemocratic, non-democratic and anti-democracy. He saw any form of opposition from staff and students as a challenge to his person, authority and power.

Thirty-seven years ago, precisely on 22-23 May, 1986, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) students embarked on a peaceful protest against their Vice Chancellor, Professor Ango Abdullahi, who invited the police to quell the protest. The violence inflicted by the police was only comparable to that of the 1978 “Ali-Must-Go” nation-wide students’ protest against the increase in fees in the university.

The police brutalised, shot, injured, raped and murdered students and other citizens, both on campus and in the neigbouring Samaru community. The Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU) ABU Branch, wrote that the general conduct of the police: “violated every known code of conduct for such operations. To the police, it did not matter whether or not one was a “rioting” student or a thirteen-year-old sitting quietly in a secondary school classroom; whether one was fleeing or refusing to disperse, whether one was armed with stones or not. It was as if they had a deep seated grudge against their victims.” The police shut and manned all the possible escapes routes, “as if ambushing an enemy with the objective of total elimination”. Policemen forcefully broke into the rooms of female undergraduates, slapped, kicked and sexually molested them.

The police targeted students and teachers of ABU Demonstration Secondary School, ordering them to kneel down and do frog-jumps, while mercilessly beating them. They equally ordered students into their classrooms, where they kicked and beat them with batons, dropped tear gas canisters inside and shut the doors. Policemen who could not gain access to the rooms, smashed the doors and windows to drop their tear gas, while some dropped theirs outside, so that whosoever escaped from the class rooms would suffer equally. Policemen also dropped teargas canisters inside the cloths of male and female students. Another policeman jumped on the head of a student who he forced to kneel face-down, asking him what was he doing in a ‘Demonstrating School’.

At the end of the police operation, it was officially announced that two undergraduates, Ms Halima Farida Mustapha and Yahaya Abdullahi, as well as two children, Peter Azuagu and Isa Oyakilome, had been killed. The Nigerian Tribune of 26 May, 1986 however reported that seven persons were killed; the National Concord of 30 May, 1986 claimed that the deceased were six; while the 28 May, 1986 Nigerian Standard reported 19 deaths and the Daily Times of 27 May, 1986 numbered the murdered as 17. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in its 07:30hours (GMT) news of 25 May, 1986 said the killed were 20; the Voice of America (VOA), in its 14:15hrs (GMT) news of 28 May, 1986 reported 32; and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) put the figure of those killed at “over 25”. The PUNCH of 30 May, 1986 reported that Ango Abdullahi expressed “no regrets inviting the police”, and that “only four people died.’” The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Nuhu Aliyu, in the Nigerian Tribune of 29 May, 1986, justified the violence on the ground that the “law authorised them to shoot… The police do not operate outside the laws…”

Professor Abdullahi also detested independent and democratic students’ unionism. He was notorious for suspending the Students’ Union; amending its constitution; banning congress meetings; appointing university bureaucrats as “Sole Administrators” of the Students’ Union; seizing, and indirectly, managing the students’ union’s account, amongst others. He constantly threatened union officials, used security officials to harass them, and student agents to destabilise union activities.

“Ango-Must-Go” was the culmination of Professor Abdullahi’s perceived authoritarianism, mishandling of students’ affairs, alleged mismanagement, and consistent students’ resistance to his abuse of power. Between 1979 and 1986, Abdullahi governed ABU dictatorially. He was, in fact, undemocratic, non-democratic and anti-democracy. He saw any form of opposition from staff and students as a challenge to his person, authority and power. He was notorious in expelling, rusticating and suspending students, especially union leaders and activists, for insisting that academic freedom be upheld, university autonomy be respected and the conditions in which students study and live be improved. Students were also severely disciplined for their insistence that the government must be responsible and accountable to Nigerians, as well as be democratic, developmental and anti-imperialist.

In 1981, Ango Abdullahi expelled 30 students and rusticated 165 others. In 1985, he expelled the Students’ Union President, the Secretary General, and the Speaker of the Students’ Peoples’ Parliament in ABU. He also suspended the Public Relations Officer (PRO), the Assistant Secretary General, the Treasurer and the Financial Secretary of the Students’ Union. He also warned, in writing, the other executive members of the Union and ordered them to apologise to him for their disposition to the university authorities within 24 hours. On 19 May, 1986, Abdullahi expelled and rusticated the Chairman and PRO of the Students’ Union Caretaker Committee respectively and warned the remaining members of the Caretaker Committee “to be of good behaviour and avoid being used for ill-motivated reasons which could easily result in an unrest in this University”.

Professor Abdullahi also detested independent and democratic students’ unionism. He was notorious for suspending the Students’ Union; amending its constitution; banning congress meetings; appointing university bureaucrats as “Sole Administrators” of the Students’ Union; seizing, and indirectly, managing the students’ union’s account, amongst others. He constantly threatened union officials, used security officials to harass them, and student agents to destabilise union activities. In August 1984, he invited the police to disperse the 14th NANS Senate Meeting, hosted by the Students’ Union, on the ground that NANS had been “banned” by the Buhari regime. Over 150 students’ leaders were arrested, out of which 10 students’ leaders were detained and charged to court for unlawful assembly. The court discharged the students and dismissed the case. He was also known for disrespecting court verdicts.

There are lessons to be learnt from the Ango-Must-Go protest. The protest and the violence therefrom could have been avoided but for Abdullahi’s arrogance, executive lawlessness and crude display of power. It could also have been avoided had the military not destroyed the primordial and civil mechanisms the state and society had subsequently frowned at, checked and restrained.

Over 90% of the students expelled, rusticated and suspended by Abdullahi were of Northern extraction. Abdulrahman Black, Yau Musa Yar’Adua and Gayus Obed had their lives cut short partly due to the vindictiveness of that administration. Abdullahi was afraid of expelling students of Southern extraction for fear of countless protest petitions, continuous litigation and unending media embarrassment.

Government panels were fond of blaming “students with extremist views” and “lecturers who were not teaching what they were paid to teach” for campus crises. But teaching involves dialogue, which promotes critical thinking and is, therefore, dangerous to anti-democracy forces. Ango-Must-Go confirmed Paulo Friere’s thesis that: “It is not the helpless, subject to terror, who initiate terror, but the violent, who with their power create the concrete situation which begets the ‘reject of life’. It is not the tyrannised who are the source of despotism, but the tyrants; nor the despised who initiate hatred, but those who despise.”

If governments had respected the critical students’ unionism of the late 1970s to the early 1990s, higher education would not have degenerated to what it is today. Graduated students would have been more critical, patriotic, nationalistic, democratic and development oriented. And the state and society would have benefitted immensely from these.

Over 90% of the students expelled, rusticated and suspended by Abdullahi were of Northern extraction. Abdulrahman Black, Yau Musa Yar’Adua and Gayus Obed had their lives cut short partly due to the vindictiveness of that administration. Abdullahi was afraid of expelling students of Southern extraction for fear of countless protest petitions, continuous litigation and unending media embarrassment. Ironically, Ango Abdullahi today claims to be championing Northern interests, democracy and federalism. Now and then, he parades himself as the leader of “Northern interests”, as if the North is made up of a homogenous class, ethnicity, religion and culture. The same North, whose finest, most intelligent, most patriotic and most development-oriented youths, who were committed to emancipatory politics, he successfully destroyed in the 1980s.

Allah does not slumber, talk less of sleep. Neither does HE forget. HE will surely call Ango Abdullahi to account for the deeds and misdeeds he committed against the North, Nigeria and humanity.

Ahmed Aminu-Ramatu Yusuf worked as General Manager (Admin), Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet. He retired as a Deputy Director, Federal Civil Service, Nigeria. aaramatuyusuf@yahoo.com

