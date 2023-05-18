“Africa is today at midcourse, in transition from the Africa of yesterday to the Africa of Tomorrow. Even as we stand here, we move from the past into the future. The task, on which we have embarked, the making of Africa, will not wait. We must act, to shape and mould the future and leave our imprint on events as they slip past into history.” – His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie, Emperor of Ethiopia, May, 1963

In a matter of days, it would be 60 years since 32 African countries, most of whom had just attained independence, shaking off the Monrovia, Brazzaville and Casablanca tendencies to formally establish the intergovernmental Organisation then known as the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) until disbandment in 2002, taking on a new identity as the African Union (AU). The lead objective of the Founders was to encourage the political and economic integration of Africa. Difficult as it ordinarily is for international organisations to make impact in an amorphous and often chaotic international space, especially in the face of the inherent weakness that comes with the absence of enforcement mechanism, it has particularly been a difficult, if not impotent run for the OAU/AU in forging a recognisable and enduring order on the African continent.

The sad events playing out in Sudan is a reminder of how incapacitated the AU is in reining in these ugly situations that have too many times, too many places bedevilled the African continent. Linked to that is the inhumane manner the Egyptians handled the inevitable request for passage through her land by African refugees forced to flee Sudan in recent weeks as the situation there degenerated. In as much as Egypt has a right to police her borders and screen out people who might pose security threat, it is unfathomable, knowing what is going on in the neighbouring country to her, that she would suggest or insist that only people with valid entry visa will be allowed into the country.

To think that some of these people who fled Sudan claimed to have had their passports stuck with the Sudanese, having submitted same for exit visa out of the country. To think that these are people fleeing a war zone. To think that the 1969 OAU (Organization of African Unity) Refugee Convention expands on the definition of refugees in international law to include those fleeing from “events seriously disturbing public order”. To think that in the case of the Nigerians specifically, they were largely an organised group, heading for the Airport on their way back home under supervision of the Nigerian authorities. One would have thought that it should not have required intervention at the level of Presidents of Nigeria and Egypt to have Egypt to design a humanitarian protocol for the handing of people fleeing a neighbouring country as the conventions provide for.

It is developments such as we have in Sudan and as played out in the evacuation process through Egypt that makes one really question the essence of the African Union. It queries the sense in the routine gathering of African leaders, which, on the face of it, would suggest a singing from the same hymn book. The state of the Continent brings into question the extent to which the vision of the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity continues to motivate the action of the current crop of African leaders in their thought and action, seeing how disjointed things continue to be. It is not as if some gains have not been made over the years. It is not as if lofty ideas and thoughts have been articulated. Indeed, there are those big ideas, tall visions and major projects, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) that have been created over time. But there is no doubt that the OAU/AU has struggled with traction in executing many of these ideas.

But this is not a critique OAU/AU as an institution, the focus here is rather narrow, beamed on the seemingly little things that I would assume Africa ordinarily ought to have gotten a handle of by now, sixty years after the gathering in Addis Ababa, over which we are obviously still struggling. The incident in Egypt is a grim reminder of the fact that after all these years, Africans are still struggling to see and treat other Africans outside the largely artificial geographical borders as their own Brothers. Sixty years after, we are still struggling with according to those who have been categorized as other ‘nationals’ with the basic sense of dignity and a spirit of communality that we had assumed as native to Africa. Here, my focus is on the little things, something as ‘simple’ as a common visa policy for Africa.

That 60 years after, African Union still takes the idea of “promoting the issuance of visas by Member States to enhance free movement of all African citizens in all African countries” as a matter for the future that it makes it a part of its “Agenda 2063 flagship project” speaks to how far behind we are with efforts at a common agenda on matters so simple yet so fundamental in the journey towards integration. That at this point, we are still unable to make ‘Visa on Arrival’ an African policy applicable to every African on a ‘legitimate’ visit to another African country is troubling. As at last year, only 3 countries—Benin, The Gambia and the Seychelles offer visa-free entry to Africans of all other countries, even though 48 of the 54 countries in Africa offer visa-free travel to the nationals of at least one other African country. One wonders what is it that makes it so difficult to have a universal visa-on-arrival across Africa for all Africans, at least for tourism and business, even if we can’t go visa-free now. That even an Aliko Dangote would require as many 38 visas to travel within Africa speaks volume.

I don’t know what obtains now, but years back, South Africa had this unfriendly visa regime. One has to go through such a strenuous process, a the end of which they stamp only 2 weeks visa on the passport. Not unlike Schengen though, but at least the latter grants one passage into 27 countries within the Schengen zone in Europe. I had cause to travel to South Africa years back and needed to shift return flight forward by 2 days, still within the 2 weeks visa window. Thought it was no big deal until folks at South African Airways made it difficult, insisting I had to come over to the Airport physically before they could reschedule, which was quite difficult because of my engagement at the time. By the time it occurred to me to explore the possibility of making the change through a call to the South African Airways office in Lagos, there was no longer an available for the day. I was left with the choice of leaving family behind to come back alone, and miss a pre-planned family function or take the earliest available date for return flight which fell just a day after the 2-week visa was to expire. I took up the available date and moved our flights, before we missed it. Following up on the emails I had earlier sent, I promptly approached the South African Home Office in Cape Town, seeking visa extension by only 24 hours. They bluntly refused, asking us to go apply afresh through VFS, which would have taken weeks to be attended to. It was as if the Immigration Officials at Oliver Tambo Airport were waiting for us at the Airport for overstaying by less than 24 hours, due to the problem with flight schedule, which we had reported beforehand to same Immigration Office. The harassment from the officials was simply unbelievable. As soon as I made it home, I lodged a protest to the South African authorities, who to their credit, offered apologies for what we were made to go through. But the experience left such a sour taste in the mouth that made me stay away from the country ever since.

I compare that with a situation not too dissimilar to this as experienced in Germany just a few years before the incident in South Africa. It was a few days trip and the Schengen visa issued was for less than 2 weeks, expiring on the last day of the Conference I was there to participate in, which meant I would have had to miss the final day. But the organisers assured me it should not be a problem extending the visa to accommodate that. True to what I was told, it was a breeze at the Foreign Office. I was simply asked how many more days I wanted, and they simply extended it by extra 4 days. Indeed, to each country, its own policy. But I find it difficult how something that was so easy to accomplish for an African in Europe would be that difficult to achieve on the same continent.

For me, it is about these little things that are not as complicated or ought not to be so complicated. It was on this trip to Germany that I joined others to visit the South African Ambassador to Germany. He made a presentation to us, which, in part, showed the trade relations between South Africa and other countries. I found from the presentation that Saudi Arabia was the number 5 top exporter to South Africa, with crude oil being the major product. I was so intrigued by this that I could not help but put a question to the Ambassador. How come South Africa was importing most of its oil from Saudi Arabia? Why not Nigeria, given the rich historical relationship between the two countries? Why not Angola, if not Nigeria? Why Saudi Arabia in particular? The Ambassador was caught off-guard. My question was not part of the script. He fidgeted and struggled with a response which didn’t quite address the question.

I found out recently that many years after, not much has really changed. In 2021, South Africa imports from Saudi Arabia stood at 60.61 billion Rands, while South African exports to Saudi Arabia was 5.54 billion Rands, with imports from Saudi Arabia amounting to 60.61 billion Rands. In 2020, while South Africa exported $767M to Saudi Arabia, imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $2.75B. As one would guess, the main products from Saudi Arabia to South Africa were crude oil ($1.87B), refined petroleum products ($395M), and nitrogenous fertilizers ($107M). South Africa mainly export agricultural products, mineral resources, chemicals, automotive parts and components to Saudi Arabia. But as can be seen, there is a lopsidedness in terms of balance of trade, in favour of Saudi Arabia. Reports have it that in the last 25 years, exports from Saudi Arabia to South Africa have increased at an annualised rate of 10.7%, from $215M in 1995 to $2.75B in 2020. Watching the South African television station, SABC, I saw that the trade imbalance had become a source of concern in some quarters in South Africa. However, that is not my concern here, as I do not have, and won’t assume the locus to interrogate basis of the trade or the imbalance. My concern remains as I expressed it to the South African ambassador in in Germany back then: Why is South Africa that engaged with countries outside of Africa for products readily available in the continent, even when these products are traded at internationally agreed prices?

I guess that is not as simple as that on the visa policy or that of treating other Africans with a bit of dignity and respect that is at the core of this intervention. One is not asking for borders to be thrown open now. At least not yet. Some might even make valid argument around the issue of terrorism. What I struggle to understand is how difficult it is for us to be simply deliberate about putting other Africans on the priority line in our thoughts and action. What would it take to make them other Africans have that feeling that there is something they have in common with their African neighbours that should make them feel comfortable?

At the meeting of 1963, Ethiopian Leader Haile Sellasie posed these questions: “A century hence, when future generations study the pages of history, seeking to follow and fathom the growth and development of the African continent, what will they find of this conference? Will it be remembered as an occasion on which the leaders of a liberated Africa, acting boldly and with determination, bent events to their will and shaped the future destinies of the African peoples? Will this meeting be memorialized for its solid achievements for the intelligence and maturity which marked the decisions taken here? Or will it be recalled for its failures, for the inability of Africa’s leaders to transcend local prejudice and individual differences, for the disappointment and disillusionment which followed in its train?” It should not be that difficult, if truly we are Brothers, to start with the little things, to show by our words and action that we are indeed our Brothers’ Keeper.

Simbo Olorunfemi works for Hoofbeatdotcom, a Nigerian communications consultancy and publisher of Africa Enterprise. Twitter: @simboolorunfemi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

