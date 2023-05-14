History is replete with the exploits of great mothers, and mothers-in-law, who blazed the trail and set the pace for the advancement of God’s kingdom. At the root of godly motherhood is godly womanhood. Carnal womanhood rarely translates to godly motherhood. That is the path of influence and impact in the kingdom of God. Every woman must desire to be kingdom-minded, it is a guaranteed path to godly motherhood. As we celebrate mothers’ day today, it is imperative for all of us who have benefited from the values and virtues of kingdom mothers to venerate their memory. You will hardly find any great man in God’s kingdom whose roots were not hooked to the sacrifices of their mothers. History tells us about the incredible impact of John and Charles Wesley in the revival that swept through England.

The fire of revival that broke out in Great Britain in the late 17th century was fanned from the embers of the Wesley’s. But it was their mother, Susanna Wesley who started this fire, right by her bedside. Susana Wesley had nineteen children for her husband, Samuel Wesley. John Wesley was the fifteenth of these children. For many years, Susanna would pray for each of her children. She birthed their vision on the wings of intercession. She lost many of them, but God rewarded her faithful intercession by sending the mantle of revival on her son, John Wesley, who later founded the great Methodist church in England. Godly mothers are priceless. Our generation has yet to appreciate the value and impact of godly mothers in the birth of great visions. To further bridge this gap, let me also tell you more about the exploits of godly mothers in shaping the history of the church.

Morrow Graham, the mother of Billy Graham prayed for, and inspired Evangelist Billy Graham into his calling. Katharina Luther inspired the great Martin Luther to prominence.

Ann was the first wife of the great missionary, Adoniram Judson who before her death, contributed to the revival that broke out by Adoniram Judson in the nation of Burma. Ann literarily died in the hands of her husband, Adoniram Judson. While Adoniram was jailed for preaching the gospel, Ann stood with him and by him, combing the bush at night to secretly locate the window of the prison facility that held her husband, just to encourage him. She would quietly knock the window of the cell and whisper the following words to her husband, “Hang on Adoniram, God will soon give us the victory.” Then she would crawl back through the same bush path back home. While she was dying in the hands of Adoniram after his release from prison, her last words were still, “hang on Adoniram, God will soon give us the victory”. Adoniram burst into tears and said, “Ann, oh Ann my dear wife”. Truly, Godly mothers are priceless.

Dr C.E French told the story of a 98-year-old woman, Sister Mary, who as an intercessor in America in the 1960s, revealed the secret of an impending bilateral deal between the US and Turkey. This was a top secret. Some delegates from Turkey had arrived the White House to sign some documents with the then US president. A night before the meeting in the White House, the Lord showed sister Mary the exact details of the deal in a night vision. She woke up and sent a message to her friend at the White House, who later passed it over to the white house secretary that, should the US president sign that deal, America was going to enter into serious trouble. That same evening, FBI agents stormed sister Mary’s house, demanding from her “how did you know about the deal”? You are an agent for the Turkish government. After subjecting her to hours of grueling interrogation, they discovered that the source of her information was beyond any natural means. Surprisingly, the US government changed their mind and bowed to the warnings of sister Mary. Truly, Godly mothers are priceless.

Godly mothers stand on the wings of the spirit. They are intercessors. They are deep wells of wisdom. They provide courage and inspiration to their families. They are rare to find in our generation, but still exist in various climes, although in small proportion. You can be part of this elite group of kingdom stalwarts, mothers with the eyes of the spirit and with the strength of the eagles. Any man with these kind of mothers, either as wives or as parents, is truly blessed by God. They must be cherished, honored, and rewarded. If you have one, please venerate her. After God, godly mothers are the next best gifts for success in life. Truly, Godly mothers are priceless. Happy mothers’ day

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

