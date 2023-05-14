This is the very important gap that iQuolify, a civil society-driven recruitment portal for professionals, is set to bridge… This very important tool for matching talents with placements, serving as a salient resource and solution to both the demand and supply sides of needs in the job market, and which was unveiled publicly on Tuesday 9th of May, is intent on creating a digital community were skills and needs are cross-matched.

Migration is possibly the most singular phenomenon that defines the human experience in a crosscutting manner, as people have always moved around for millennia, out of curiosity about other realms, but largely in search of better opportunities. Many of these movements have been chronicled all through history, as they led to journeys of quest – near and far, the exploration of other spaces, then continents, in the pursuit of gainful economic activities and novel markets. Some of the darker emanations of these journeys revealed in the conquest and domination of other people and great swathes of spaces in between, such as in the slave trades, colonial invasions and occupation.

While human flows across different spaces and continents will continue to be fundamental to the human experience, these have gained higher degrees of attention in more recent times, due to ubiquity of the media, new media and the interwoven nodes of massive communication networks, that have grown on the back of a hyper-information age and driven by the latest manifestations of capitalism.

Also, the push and pull factors motivating migrations have entered newer force-fields, from high skills sets looking for commensurate engagement and reward, to those seeking resettlement following the displacements of conflict or natural mishaps, or even those impelled purely by the need to escape modern poverty and immiseration. Certainly, the pursuit of better opportunities for personal development, and dwelling in environments that enable growth, while equally offering security of the individual, are some of the greatest pull factors for migration.

While the numbers bear witness that there has been greater intra-continental migration in Africa, with about 21 million people having moved between and living in other African countries as at 2020, still there have been significant movements of Africans out of the continent from, say, 2010, to Europe and North America, particularly; and also Asia.

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) estimates that some 280.6 million people migrated from one part of the world to the other in 2020. Of this number, 48.1% were female and 12.2% were over the age of 65, according to the Migration Data Portal.

Whereas the Pew Research Center projects that over one million migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa sought asylum in Europe between 2010 and 2017, it also observes that of the over 400,000 sub-Saharan Africans who moved to America between 2010 and 2016, about 110,000 of them were resettled there as refugees. More so, 13.4% of immigrants to Canada are said to be from Africa.

With these continuous immigration flows across the world, a crucial aspect of which is impelled by the need for better economic opportunities, as broached above, the unfortunate reality of many migrants, however, is that they usually lack the vital information needed to find where their skills are appropriately needed to become employed at levels commensurate with these skills in their newer locations. Hence, a significant demography of migrants is employed below their skills, as they settle for jobs that will essentially cater for them and their dependants in the most basic of terms.

It is the recurrent lack of apt matches between skills and opportunities that sullies the experience of migration for many, a number of who might end up within the underclass segments of their newer environments, leading to attendant frustrations, if not mental health situations like frustration.

This is the very important gap that iQuolify, a civil society-driven recruitment portal for professionals, is set to bridge for immigrant job seekers in North America and Europe, in the first instance, before extending to other zones. This very important tool for matching talents with placements, serving as a salient resource and solution to both the demand and supply sides of needs in the job market, and which was unveiled publicly on Tuesday 9th of May, is intent on creating a digital community were skills and needs are cross-matched.

Now, consider being afforded the opportunity of making a presentation in which others can quickly learn about you, your qualifications, experiences/track records, in addition to career goals and aspirations through a video résumé spanning a few minutes. Through this, potential recruiters and hiring organisations are offered an ever-expanding bouquet of personal skills and attitudes that can be matched with what they are looking for, while also taking note of communication capabilities, and connecting with other-non-verbal, yet expressive qualities that tick their required boxes. Curating these raft of résumés, whilst targeting them at the necessary uptakers, is the promise of iQuolify.

A project of Akin Fadeyi, a serial human capacity enhancement enthusiast and innovator, this vision of building a virtual community of skills exhibition and shopping that has coalesced around iQuolify “will focus on showcasing immigrants to prospective employers, while the inevitable data spin-off from this endeavour would serve as invaluable resource for skills and employment analytics that is very important to local and global policy makers. Other significant dimensions of this will empower mentoring and training engagements, till target immigrant demographics are able to optimally unlock their potentials and integrate”, as he put it.

Witnesses to the unveiling and partakers in the conversation that followed included a plethora of distinguished persons from diverse locations – Nigeria, Europe, North America, etc. – and different professions. Some of these notable personalities were Dr Kole Shettima, the director of the Nigeria office of the MacArthur Foundation; Kate Henshaw, an award-winning Nigerian actress; Tracy Docheff, a Canadian immigration resettlement expert; Professor Sola Akinrinade, a board member of Tech Herfrica; Dr Bankole Odole, a co-founder of Iquolify; IT and human resource experts, alongside international development experts, among others.

In his remarks at the unveiling of this online platform, Dr Kole Shettima observed how the mission of iQuolify, about promoting inclusion for many through the facilitation of access to employment information, also enhances human diversity and equity in a fundamental way. This, he said, intersects with the core values of the organisation that he leads in Nigeria, making iQuolify and the MacArthur Foundation share some sort of commonwealth.

As Shettima elcudated, “At MacArthur Foundation, we ensure that our decisions and actions are rooted in the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion by embracing the unique attributes of all individuals; creating a fair playing field for all; and cultivating environments where everyone feels respected, valued, and have a sense of belonging.” As such, “iQuolify is therefore a very compelling fit into our work culture and work I commend the initiative”.

Whilst Kate Henshaw expressed delight at the possibilities of this new recruitment platform, describing iQuolify as a project whose time has come, considering the many people who have good reasons to migrate but yet find themselves disadvantaged in finding relevant and rewarding employment later as migrants, and then – rather unfortunately – resorting to menial jobs. As such, for her, iQuolify is a great solution for maximising opportunities for many, whether abroad, or even at home. In addition, she urged people to prioritise the need for constant self-improvement, in order not to become victims of desperation in Nigeria or other climes.

Equally, Professor Sola Akinrinade, a former vice chancellor of Osun State University, who is a board member of Tech HERfrica, and former Provost of the Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Academy, affirmed how – having also worked in a few continents – several educated migrants do not get to live up to their potential due to the lack of information on commensurate employment. He, therefore, sees the liberating possibilities represented by iQuolify and encouraged as many people as come into awareness of the platform to take advantage of it towards resolving their needs.

On her part, Tracy Docheff, an immigrant resettlement expert and director of marketing and communications at Toronto Newlife Wellness Place said her job as an immigrant settler within various Canadian communities is going to be a lot easier and simpler with such a platform as iQuolify coming on board.

In shedding light on the challenges involved in recruiting for organisations within and outside Nigeria through the years, and having to sort through several piles of résumés on a continuous basis, Olufunmilola Bucknor, the founder and lead consultant at HR Madam Consulting, pointed out how iQuolify is bound to make this a less daunting task for many like her, going forward.

Other participants from the Nigerian diaspora in North America who spoke during the unveiling of the online employment resource, and who shared their experiences as immigrants who had striven very hard before being able to find jobs that aligned with high skills included Dr Kunle Ojoleye, an IT expert, consultant and former sessional professor at the University of Calgary, Alberta. Also, Mr Victor Ogunmola, a geo-scientist with ExxonMobil in the United States and Mr Dapo Rotifa, a business development expert in the US.

A co-founder of iQuolify, who is based in Canada, Dr Bankole Odole, noted that, “as an immigrant with five Masters degrees, I experienced, first-hand, the challenges that immigrant professionals grapple with. Hence, the idea of iQuolify is a ready solution capable of shielding other incoming immigrants from the same challenges.”

iQuolify as a virtual and easily accessible community of the highly skilled, recruiters and potential employers, is a portal built to solve a growing range of problems associated with unemployed and underemployed migrants, including potential job seekers in North America, and beyond, who can have their concerns around job placements resolved before setting out to. This is so that they do not arrive in their new locations only to get stranded.

In the methodology of presentation of iQuolify, sample videos are available on the portal to aid users in the presentation of their résumés, which are then vetted for quality control before they go live on the platform. Recruiters can then find the sort of applicants they are looking for in categories that will be promoted on the portal.

A civil society solution, driven by Akin Fadeyi et al., that is designed to build a digital community for those offering and also those seeking professional work skills, iQuolify is a very interesting innovation that would take migrants and other potential job-seekers from where they are, to where they want to be.

Ololade Bamidele is the Secretary of the Editorial Board of PREMIUM TIMES.

