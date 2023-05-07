The marriage institution is forever one of honour, and established by God. It cannot be faulted. The problem is always with us, the church. For as long as the gospel continues to be watered down; pastors continue to adulterate the gospel; pop stars and movie actors continue to stand on podiums, with avarice flowing out of their mouths, the final products from our churches, will be so-called “believers” who are half-baked, if they are ever baked at all. Consequently, marriages will continue to be the victim, splitting apart like packs of cards.

Except the church wakes up to her primary responsibility of preaching the true gospel that is rooted in the values and virtues of the Christ, the future of “lasting marriage” in the Christian community is in grave danger. It is important to start this conversation with this statement, “the marriage of the believer is the dashboard of the church”. As a trained researcher and consultant, I have had the privilege of creating, improving, and monitoring dashboards. From my days at a world-renowned mining company in South Africa, where we monitored dashboards to track the quality of diamonds to my foray in the process engineering field, where we charted and graphed the performances of processes to create dashboards, dashboards have always trilled me.

Think of the speedometer of your vehicle. That is a type of dashboard measuring the speed at which your vehicle is driving and presenting it to you in a simplified manner. A dashboard offers high-level information in one view that end users can use to answer a single question. A dashboard simply summarises the performance of a system or process, using graphs and charts or any other barometer. I had to go theoretical to deepen the knowledge of people who are not familiar with the term, “dashboard”. In actual fact, things are not really different in the spiritual realm. What you see in the physical is a dashboard for understanding what is happening in the spiritual.

I was asked to comment on the reasons why my generation seems to be more consistent and resilient in our walk with Jesus, unlike many young men and women in the present generation who have been shifting grounds for various heretic movements. My response was succinct and precise: my generation was raised under pastors who, for the most, were called by God, and not by their stomachs.

The Bible makes is much clearer that, “as a man thinks in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7). In other words, what you see a man become on the outwards is a dashboard for what is going on in his heart. If you relate this to marriage, the christian marriage is like a dashboard, and what you see there is a reflection of what is happening in the church. In other words, our marriages are to a very large extent, the reflection of the quality of our churches. Recently, I was interviewed by a gentleman who was putting together a compilation of some of my views on socio-cultural and religious matters. I was asked to comment on the reasons why my generation seems to be more consistent and resilient in our walk with Jesus, unlike many young men and women in the present generation who have been shifting grounds for various heretic movements. My response was succinct and precise: my generation was raised under pastors who, for the most, were called by God, and not by their stomachs.

I went further to tell my host that the churches we attended in the ’80s and early ’90s were largely focused on the message of salvation and discipleship. And nothing can be more accurate. The rate at which marriages have failed and are failing is becoming more than alarming; it is now a pandemic. And if the focus is on the christian marriage, then we cannot divorce the quality of the Christians who are going into these marriages from the present pandemic. Here is the relationship we need to establish: the church, the christian marriage, and Christians in marriages are all connected. The problem is not with the marriage institution but with the church and the Christians that the church is producing. It was Dr Tony Evans, in one of his epic books on kingdom marriages, who said something that has never left me, “a kingdom husband and a kingdom wife must first have been a kingdom bachelor and a kingdom spinster”. In other words, we cannot just manufacture a kingdom husband right inside a marriage, if that man had not been a kingdom bachelor before entering the marriage. The same applies to women.

As I round off this treatise, I need to remind you of the kind of society we now have in the world; one filled with twisted logics and distorted views of genders; a society full of aggressive proponents of role redefinition in marriages; a society filled up of God haters and proponents of confused sexual orientations. And it is going to get worse, if biblical prophecies are anything to go by.

As I round off this treatise, I need to remind you of the kind of society we now have in the world; one filled with twisted logics and distorted views of genders; a society full of aggressive proponents of role redefinition in marriages; a society filled up of God haters and proponents of confused sexual orientations. And it is going to get worse, if biblical prophecies are anything to go by. This now makes it more than mandatory for the church to wake up and come back to her place of authority, wield her weapon of truth, clean up her places of worship, and start the mass re-education and re-orientation of young men and women with the message of discipleship. No genuine disciple of Christ will abuse her husband or cheat on his wife, with impunity. No genuine disciple of Christ will be selfish in marriage with impunity. No genuine disciple of Christ will perpetually harbour unforgiveness and bitterness against his or her spouse. If at all they fall, being human, the love of Christ in them will constrain them to repent and change their ways. It is eternally impossible for two people in “genuine love” with the Jesus of the Bible and who truly fear God to fail in marriage – you can quote me on this anywhere.

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

