As the count down to the inauguration of the Tenth National Assembly ticks on, whatever acts of political negotiations being carried out, there is the need to be very mindful of the Nigerian diversity and the promotion of a strong sense of inclusion, so that all can feel an essntial part of the Nigerian project, and be motivated in contributing to its sustainability.

At this juncture in the political experience of the Nigerian polity, we have certainly come to the period of hihg horse-trading following the February and March elections, in which all sorts of interests are canvassing for pole positions in the sixth cycle of governance of the Federal Republic. What could easily be lost in this process is schemes and negotiations that could grate on our diversity in the country and negate the principles of federal character.

The legislature itself can be described as the true hub of representative democracy in Nigeria, particularly the federal House of Representatives, where the diversity of Nigeria is in full display, in terms of ethnic nationality, gender and religion, etc. And considering how identity has been highly weaponised in the last elections, there is need to tread very carefully in the selection of principal officials of the 10th National Assembly, so that the present identitarian divides in the country are not deepend but are gradually bridged through intentional acts of inclusion.

We were all witnesses to how religion and ethnicity served very volatile purposes in these past elections and hence there is need for a very conscious effort to defuse the polity by symbolic gestures in the selection of leadership within the very heartbeat of democracy, while enabling a newer regime of healing and national reconciliation. In this, the North-Central zone of Nigeria, with its identitarian peculiarities, needs to be centrally factored into the leadership mix of incoming governance, in order to promote a strong sense of political inclusion.

Being the prominent party in the National Assembly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be guided by the principles of equity, fairness and justice as its membership engages in wheeling and dealing in the selection of principal officers, particularly in the House of Representatives. In short, considering the already known prominence taken by politicians from the South-West and North-East and North-Western states in in national political leadership, from the Presidency down, the speakership position of the House of Representatives ought to be zoned to the North-Central. In the annals of Nigeria’s legislature, out of the zones that have occupied this seat of the first among equals, the North-Central has had the shortest stint of only three months in this role. All the other zones have held it for several years, excluding the South-South.

The only time the North-Central held it was in 1983, when the National Party of Nigeria administration of Shehu Shagari won a second term and late Hon. Akkai Chaha Biam from Benue was elected speaker and served from October to December of that year before the military came and sacked the Second Republic.

Earlier in the First Republic, Chief Jaja Wachukwu from the South-East became the first indigenous speaker shortly before independence in 1959, and he had handed over to Ibrahim Jalo Waziri from the region now known as North-East in 1960.

Also, in 1979, Chief Edwin Umezeoke of the Nigeria Peoples Party from the South-East steered the ship of the House between 1979 to 1983. When the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida administration inaugurated a federal legislature that served under his military government, the South-East took the slot of speaker. Agunwa Anaekwe from Anambra served in this role as numero uno between 1992 and 1993. The South-East has thus held the position thrice.

From 1999 to 2007, the position was zoned to the North West, with Salisu Buhari, Ghali Na’aba and Aminu Masari holding sway consecutively. Between 2007 and 2011, the South-West had it with Dimeji Bankole and Patricia Olubunmi Etteh as Speakers. Between 2011 to 2015, Aminu Tambuwal from the North-West presided over the House. Yakubu Dogara from the North East was speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019.

It is pertinent to note that the North-Central contributed impressively to the success and victory of the APC during the recent presidential and National Assembly elections. Infact, the APC won four out of the six states of the North-Central. The zone gave Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 1,670,091 votes, even more than what he got from the North-East (1,190,458). The party lost in the North-West states of Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna and Sokoto.

Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, proclaims that, “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies shall be carried out in a manner as to reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few ethnic or sectional groups in that Government or any of its agencies, in order to command loyalty and peaceful coexistence”.

It is against this backdrop that the North-Central needs to be strongly considered for leadership of the Tenth National Assembly. And, the APC leadership should redirect its attention to this zone rather than the dilutionary pursuits of political stakeholders who are not interested in a sense of fairness or sensitivity to a notion of political inclusion in the country. Hence, I believe that zoning the position to the North-Central is germane for national cohesion, unity and development.

With prominent lawmakers from the North-Central who are in the race including Tunji Raheem and Idris Wase, one finds particularly interesting the case of a figure like Yusuf Gagdi from the Plateau APC, who seems to be in a pole position for this leadership race. Having represented the Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency in the Ninth House of Representatives, he set a record as a federal lawmaker to have personally sponsored six bills that were accented to by the President, with two of these being for for federal universities, while also serving in distinguished committees.

Fidelis Nwagwu writes from Abuja.

